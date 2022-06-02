Best Nintendo Switch OLED screen protectors iMore 2022

The Nintendo Switch OLED brings with it a larger seven-inch screen than the original Nintendo Switch. As such, it needs a larger screen protector to keep it safe. There are plenty of options out there, but some are definitely better than others. We've rounded up the best options to choose from. To keep your new device safe, don't forget to grab one of the best Switch OLED cases as well.

Installation helper : iVoler Tempered Glass 4 Pack Staff pick This pack comes with four glass screen protectors and a helpful alignment frame to help you fit them on your Nintendo Switch OLED correctly. If you happen to mess up, there are plenty of extras to use. $11 at Amazon Very popular : amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch OLED The amFilm Nintendo Switch screen protector is one of the thicker glass screen protectors on this list at around 0.3mm, but it should stand up to the toughest of scratches. Plus, it ships with two protectors in the box, so you have a backup just in case of emergencies! $9 at Amazon Ultra defense : Zagg InvisibleShield Glass+ Defense Nintendo Switch OLED screen protector Want to give your Switch OLED the very best protection? This one is made of aluminosilicate glass, making it 95% stronger than common competitors. Plus, the oil-resistant finish helps it look cleaner for longer. $35 at Best Buy Crystal clear : Feriliniso Nintendo Switch OLED screen protector These durable glass coverings will help reduce fingerprints and offer a scratch-resistant surface. The pack comes with three so you can share with someone or have extras to fall back on. $6 at Amazon Perfect alignment : amFilm OneTouch Glass Screen Protector Nintendo Switch OLED Have trouble getting screen protectors to fit just right? This one comes with an auto alignment kit to help you get the glass protection perfectly in place. $15 at Amazon Trusted brand : JETech Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch OLED 2-pack This tempered glass protector has a 9H rating making it a very durable choice. Since it comes with two, there's an extra one in case you mess up or in case you need to replace the first one you install. $7 at Amazon

Protect that screen

Keeping your Nintendo Switch OLED safe from scratches and damage is very important. In addition to a screen protector, you'll want to have one of the best Switch OLED cases to keep your shiny new consoles safe as well. After all, it's a rather expensive device and you will probably be taking it everywhere with you. Plus, the Switch OLED has a very nice screen, so you're going to want to keep it lookin' new, right?

While these are all great choices, I highly recommend grabbing the iVolar Nintendo Switch OLED screen protector pack as they are all made of tempered glass — plus, there's an alignment frame to help you put them in position more easily.

If you'd like to save some money but still get a reliable product, the Feriliniso Nintendo Switch OLED screen protector is a great choice. It costs less than many others out there with the tradeoff being that it only gives you two screen protectors and there is no alignment aid.