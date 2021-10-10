Best Nintendo Switch OLED model screen protectors iMore 2021
The new Nintendo Switch OLED model has released, bringing with it a larger 7-inch screen than the original Nintendo Switch. As such, it needs a larger screen protector to keep it safe. There are plenty of options out there, but some are definitely better than others. We've rounded up the best options to choose from. To keep your new device safe, don't forget to grab one of the best Switch OLED model cases as well.
Installation helper: iVoler Tempered Glass 4 PackStaff pick
This pack comes with four glass screen protectors and a helpful alignment frame to help you put them on correctly. If you happen to mess up, there are plenty of extras to use.
Very popular: amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch OLED model
The amFilm Nintendo Switch screen protector is one of the thicker glass screen protectors on this list at around 0.3mm, but it should stand up to the toughest of scratches. Plus, it ships with two protectors in the box, so you have a backup just in case of emergencies!
Crystal clear: WeArmor Nintendo Switch model screen protector
These durable glass coverings will help reduce fingerprints and offer a scratch resistanct surface. Three come in a pack so you can share with someone or have extras to fall back on.
Protect that screen
Keeping your brand new Nintendo Switch OLED model safe from scratches and damages is very important. After all, it's a rather expensive device and you will probably be taking it everywhere with you. Plus, the OLED model has a very nice screen, so you're going to want to keep it nice, right?
I highly recommend grabbing the iVolar Nintendo Switch OLED model screen protector pack as the protectors are all made of tempered glass and there's also an alignment frame to help you more easily put them in position. There are other packs available as well. Since the device is still new, there aren't a lot of options yet, but we're expecting to see more in the coming weeks.
