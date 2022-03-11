Although Nintendo isn't really known for shooter games, it was easy to list the best Nintendo Switch shooters. The shooter genre has come to encompass a broad swath of various types of games. Whatever the flavor, if you are looking for some fun shooters to play, here are some of the best Nintendo Switch games for your itchy trigger finger.

DOOM Eternal

If you require blood and exploding viscera with your shooters, then you're probably going to want to pick up a copy of DOOM Eternal for your Nintendo Switch. The newest game in the DOOM series offers everything you've grown to love from the shooter series, now with a new story. There's no question why this is one of the best Nintendo Switch games, especially when it comes to shooters.

Borderlands Legendary Collection

All three Borderlands games have made it to the Switch in one game card. This shooter series has unique and cute comic-book-style graphics that make for beautiful gameplay. Players can enjoy this solo or with friends as they make their way through this adventure with plenty of weapons to choose from.

Splatoon 2

If you're hot for some 3D runnin' and gunnin', you can't do much better than Splatoon 2. This third-person shooter is loaded with colorful whimsy and tons of fun. Use your ink guns to blast your way through a single-player story mode or battle for supremacy online with your friends.

Metal Slug X

When it comes to side-scrolling, run-and-gun action, it doesn't get much better than Metal Slug. Released originally in 1999 for the NEOGEO, Metal Slug X is an enhanced version of Metal Slug 2 and promises hours of tough-as-nails combat.

Metal Slug X Take it back to a true classic with this NEOGEO title available on Switch. Change the difficulty to match your skill level or even play arcade style. $8 at Nintendo

Butcher

Maybe you absolutely love the idea of a game like DOOM Eternal, but you're getting sick and tired of that darned third dimension. Don't you worry: there is a solution. And that solution's name is Butcher. This game is unrelentingly tricky and an absolute blast to play.

Butcher All the intensity of DOOM with the nostalgia of the side scrolling 2D days. Choose your weapon and wreak havoc. $10 at Nintendo

Pulstar

The shmup, or "shoot 'em up," is one of our all-time favorite flavors of shooter. And one of our all-time favorite shmups is R-Type. It has been said that R-Type will be making its way to the Switch sometime in the future. However, until that day comes, Pulstar does a great job of filling the void. A clear spiritual successor to R-type, Pulstar was originally released in 1995.

Pulstar You are driving your Dino246 ship through space. Keep your ship intact and protect the universe from alien threats! $8 at Nintendo

Danmaku Unlimited 3

Fortunately for shmup lovers, there are still developers out there fighting the good fight for the genre. Danmaku Unlimted 3 takes everything that's fun about a shoot 'em up and puts a gorgeous modern-day polish on the graphics, music, and gameplay.

Danmaku Unlimited 3 A modern day shoot-'em-up game with great graphics, music, and more. The bullet patterns and weapon combos will keep you entertained and mesmerized. $10 at Nintendo

Fortnite

This is a free game you can play online with friends on any platform. Just download and play! There are regularly released seasons with new content for players to enjoy. Build a fort with your team and protect it with all that you've got!

Fortnite - Nintendo Switch If you're looking for a title that won't break the bank but will get you a lot to do, Fortnite is a very popular MMO with updates coming through all the time. Join the many players online today. Free at Nintendo

Apex Legends

Build your crew of characters with different strengths and develop the right strategy to beat the other team. Choose your weapons and armor to customize your character! New content is being added all the time.

Apex Legends - Nintendo Switch You and your team are out to get the other team. With the right strategy, you will come out on top! Free at Nintendo

Space Otter Charlie

In this cute platformer shooter, it's up to otters to save the animals! With multiple modes to play and a touch of platforming and puzzle fun included, this game's got a little something for everyone.