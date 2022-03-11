Although Nintendo isn't really known for shooter games, it was easy to list the best Nintendo Switch shooters. The shooter genre has come to encompass a broad swath of various types of games. Whatever the flavor, if you are looking for some fun shooters to play, here are some of the best Nintendo Switch games for your itchy trigger finger.
DOOM Eternal
If you require blood and exploding viscera with your shooters, then you're probably going to want to pick up a copy of DOOM Eternal for your Nintendo Switch. The newest game in the DOOM series offers everything you've grown to love from the shooter series, now with a new story. There's no question why this is one of the best Nintendo Switch games, especially when it comes to shooters.
Borderlands Legendary Collection
All three Borderlands games have made it to the Switch in one game card. This shooter series has unique and cute comic-book-style graphics that make for beautiful gameplay. Players can enjoy this solo or with friends as they make their way through this adventure with plenty of weapons to choose from.
Splatoon 2
If you're hot for some 3D runnin' and gunnin', you can't do much better than Splatoon 2. This third-person shooter is loaded with colorful whimsy and tons of fun. Use your ink guns to blast your way through a single-player story mode or battle for supremacy online with your friends.
Metal Slug X
When it comes to side-scrolling, run-and-gun action, it doesn't get much better than Metal Slug. Released originally in 1999 for the NEOGEO, Metal Slug X is an enhanced version of Metal Slug 2 and promises hours of tough-as-nails combat.
Butcher
Maybe you absolutely love the idea of a game like DOOM Eternal, but you're getting sick and tired of that darned third dimension. Don't you worry: there is a solution. And that solution's name is Butcher. This game is unrelentingly tricky and an absolute blast to play.
Pulstar
The shmup, or "shoot 'em up," is one of our all-time favorite flavors of shooter. And one of our all-time favorite shmups is R-Type. It has been said that R-Type will be making its way to the Switch sometime in the future. However, until that day comes, Pulstar does a great job of filling the void. A clear spiritual successor to R-type, Pulstar was originally released in 1995.
Danmaku Unlimited 3
Fortunately for shmup lovers, there are still developers out there fighting the good fight for the genre. Danmaku Unlimted 3 takes everything that's fun about a shoot 'em up and puts a gorgeous modern-day polish on the graphics, music, and gameplay.
Fortnite
This is a free game you can play online with friends on any platform. Just download and play! There are regularly released seasons with new content for players to enjoy. Build a fort with your team and protect it with all that you've got!
Apex Legends
Build your crew of characters with different strengths and develop the right strategy to beat the other team. Choose your weapons and armor to customize your character! New content is being added all the time.
Space Otter Charlie
In this cute platformer shooter, it's up to otters to save the animals! With multiple modes to play and a touch of platforming and puzzle fun included, this game's got a little something for everyone.
Armed and ready
Now that you are armed with these favorites, go out there and find the one on the Nintendo Switch that fits your style. DOOM Eternal is pretty much the king of blood and gore when it comes to shooters. So, if you're looking for a show, this one is for you.
For a unique style with hours upon hours of gameplay, picking up the Borderlands Legendary Collection containing three titles is your best bet. If you're unsure if you even like shooters yet, maybe start with a free game, like Fortnite, and play with some friends to see what you think.
Since the shooter genre covers such a wide area of the gaming landscape, there are always many options for fans. We are certain that we will continue to see great shooters landing on the Nintendo Switch, and we couldn't be more pleased with the prospect.
