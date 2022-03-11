Switch Shooter HeroSource: iMore

Although Nintendo isn't really known for shooter games, it was easy to list the best Nintendo Switch shooters. The shooter genre has come to encompass a broad swath of various types of games. Whatever the flavor, if you are looking for some fun shooters to play, here are some of the best Nintendo Switch games for your itchy trigger finger.

DOOM Eternal

Doom Eternal SwitchSource: Bethesda

If you require blood and exploding viscera with your shooters, then you're probably going to want to pick up a copy of DOOM Eternal for your Nintendo Switch. The newest game in the DOOM series offers everything you've grown to love from the shooter series, now with a new story. There's no question why this is one of the best Nintendo Switch games, especially when it comes to shooters.

Doom Eternal Switch boxart

DOOM Eternal - Switch (Digital Code)

The ultimate shooter title makes its way to Switch in an all-new story. This is all about speed, precision, and taking everyone down.

Borderlands Legendary Collection

Switch Borderlands Legendary ScreenshotSource: Take-Two Interactive

All three Borderlands games have made it to the Switch in one game card. This shooter series has unique and cute comic-book-style graphics that make for beautiful gameplay. Players can enjoy this solo or with friends as they make their way through this adventure with plenty of weapons to choose from.

Borderlands Legendary Collection Box Art Nintendo Switch

Borderlands Legendary Collection - Nintendo Switch

Three adventures in one bundle. Play the beginnings of the Borderlands story and enjoy the comic-book-style gameplay.

Splatoon 2

Splatoon 2Source: Nintendo

If you're hot for some 3D runnin' and gunnin', you can't do much better than Splatoon 2. This third-person shooter is loaded with colorful whimsy and tons of fun. Use your ink guns to blast your way through a single-player story mode or battle for supremacy online with your friends.

Splattoon 2 Switch Case

Splatoon 2 - Nintendo Switch

A great kid-friendly option! In this paint-covered, colorful Nintendo exclusive, you and your team test their mettle in epic paintball battles.

Metal Slug X

Metal Slug X Switch ScreenshotSource: HAMSTER

When it comes to side-scrolling, run-and-gun action, it doesn't get much better than Metal Slug. Released originally in 1999 for the NEOGEO, Metal Slug X is an enhanced version of Metal Slug 2 and promises hours of tough-as-nails combat.

Metal Slug Switch

Metal Slug X

Take it back to a true classic with this NEOGEO title available on Switch. Change the difficulty to match your skill level or even play arcade style.

Butcher

Butcher Switch ScreenshotSource: Crunching Koalas

Maybe you absolutely love the idea of a game like DOOM Eternal, but you're getting sick and tired of that darned third dimension. Don't you worry: there is a solution. And that solution's name is Butcher. This game is unrelentingly tricky and an absolute blast to play.

Butcher Switch

Butcher

All the intensity of DOOM with the nostalgia of the side scrolling 2D days. Choose your weapon and wreak havoc.

Pulstar

Aca Neogeo Pulstar Switch ScreenshotSource: Hamster

The shmup, or "shoot 'em up," is one of our all-time favorite flavors of shooter. And one of our all-time favorite shmups is R-Type. It has been said that R-Type will be making its way to the Switch sometime in the future. However, until that day comes, Pulstar does a great job of filling the void. A clear spiritual successor to R-type, Pulstar was originally released in 1995.

Pulstar Switch

Pulstar

You are driving your Dino246 ship through space. Keep your ship intact and protect the universe from alien threats!

Danmaku Unlimited 3

Danmau Unlimited 3 Nintendo SwitchSource: Doragon

Fortunately for shmup lovers, there are still developers out there fighting the good fight for the genre. Danmaku Unlimted 3 takes everything that's fun about a shoot 'em up and puts a gorgeous modern-day polish on the graphics, music, and gameplay.

Danmaku Switch

Danmaku Unlimited 3

A modern day shoot-'em-up game with great graphics, music, and more. The bullet patterns and weapon combos will keep you entertained and mesmerized.

Fortnite

Fortnite Running Through TreesSource: iMore

This is a free game you can play online with friends on any platform. Just download and play! There are regularly released seasons with new content for players to enjoy. Build a fort with your team and protect it with all that you've got!

Fortnite box art

Fortnite - Nintendo Switch

If you're looking for a title that won't break the bank but will get you a lot to do, Fortnite is a very popular MMO with updates coming through all the time. Join the many players online today.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends VictorySource: EA

Build your crew of characters with different strengths and develop the right strategy to beat the other team. Choose your weapons and armor to customize your character! New content is being added all the time.

Apex Legends Box Art

Apex Legends - Nintendo Switch

You and your team are out to get the other team. With the right strategy, you will come out on top!

Space Otter Charlie

Space Otter Charlie Switch ScreenshotSource: The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild

In this cute platformer shooter, it's up to otters to save the animals! With multiple modes to play and a touch of platforming and puzzle fun included, this game's got a little something for everyone.

Space Otter Charlie Art Switch Screenshot

Space Otter Charlie

If you're not afraid to get a little cute with your shooters, Space Otter Charlie is an adorable pick. The otters are out and ready to save mankind!

Armed and ready

Now that you are armed with these favorites, go out there and find the one on the Nintendo Switch that fits your style. DOOM Eternal is pretty much the king of blood and gore when it comes to shooters. So, if you're looking for a show, this one is for you.

For a unique style with hours upon hours of gameplay, picking up the Borderlands Legendary Collection containing three titles is your best bet. If you're unsure if you even like shooters yet, maybe start with a free game, like Fortnite, and play with some friends to see what you think.

Since the shooter genre covers such a wide area of the gaming landscape, there are always many options for fans. We are certain that we will continue to see great shooters landing on the Nintendo Switch, and we couldn't be more pleased with the prospect.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.