Best Nintendo Switch Stocking Stuffers iMore 2020

Even with the release of two new consoles this year, the Nintendo Switch remains at the top of many holiday wish lists. $300 makes for a pretty pricey gift, and many of the best Nintendo Switch games cost about $50. Luckily, if you're looking for something more affordable, or just a little add-on to a bigger present, you have plenty of options. This guide to the best Switch stocking stuffers should help make any gamer's holiday a little brighter.

Getting a Nintendo Switch fan a Christmas gift doesn't have to be expensive. The best Switch stocking stuffers provide a mix of fun and functional add-ons to let players really enjoy the awesome console. If you don't know what they have or need, your best bet is to pick up a Nintendo eShop Gift Card since they can put it towards whatever game is on their wish list.

A Nintendo Switch Online 3-Month Individual Membership is another great choice since it's needed to use the multiplayer features of some of the most popular games on the system and plenty of classic games come with Nintendo Switch Online. If you know someone who just got a new Switch, you can also outfit them with an Orzly Carry Case to keep it safe. Whichever of these Switch stocking stuffers you pick up, they're sure to be appreciated.