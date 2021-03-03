Best Numeric Keypads for Mac iMore 2021

Numeric keypads are essential for financial professionals and simplify data entry for everyone who uses Numbers or Excel, or anyone who is used to using a ten-key keypad. There are no Macs being shipped today that come standard with a numeric keypad on the keyboard. This means that you may look to purchase one separately. We have searched high and low for the best numeric keypads for Mac, so let's explore what features to look for and what makes each one different.

Extension of Magic Keyboard : Belkin YourType Bluetooth Wireless Keypad Staff Pick The Belkin YourType Bluetooth Wireless Keypad is an extension of the existing Mac's Magic Keyboard. It features 28 keys, including function and navigation controls. It works wirelessly via Bluetooth and is powered by two AA batteries. $49 at Apple

$49 at Best Buy Rechargable and functional : Macally Wireless Number Pad The Macally Wireless Number Pad features a 300mAh rechargeable battery that can go for a month between charges. It has a 35 key layout with scissor-switch keycaps to make for easy typing. The Macally also includes six shortcut keys, arrow keys, and LED indicators. $29 at Amazon Wired and inexpensive : Macally Wired USB Numberic Keypad This keypad is wired, so you need to have an extra USB-A port available. So, for most modern Macs, that means you will need a dongle or USB-C hub as well. It's plug and play, with 22 scissor-switch keys and an ergonomic design. $12 at Amazon Backlit beauty : Jelly Comb Rechargable Number Pad This rechargeable Bluetooth wireless keypad features backlighting with your choice of seven colors and three brightness levels. It has 34 keys, including function and arrow keys. This Jelly Comb will last 10 hours with the backlight on, or 220 hours with the backlight off before it needs a recharge. $41 at Amazon Numeric keypad and USB hub : Cofuture Wireless Number Pad This unique number pad also features a USB hub. It works wirelessly via Bluetooth and charges via USB-C cable. If you want to use one of the USB 3.0 ports to transfer data, the keypad must be connected to your computer first. The Cofuture features 34 keys, although some special keys are non-functional for Macs. $38 at Amazon Super slim : Satechi Slim Aluminum Wireless Keypad The Satechi is a slim basic wireless keypad featuring 18 keys and an ergonomic tilt to make typing comfortable. The battery can last two weeks on a single charge, and the keypad will go into sleep mode after an hour of non-use. $39 at Amazon

Numerical necessity

Numeric keypads are important for entering numeric data into your spreadsheets and other documents. You can buy a wide variety of keypads, either wired or wireless, rechargeable or battery-operated, basic keys or additional function keys, and the option for backlighting. For very little money, you can upgrade your Mac typing experience by adding a numeric keypad.

The Belkin YourType is our favorite, if only because of its similarities to a standard Apple Magic Keyboard. It will match your setup perfectly and add numeric and function keys to help with your numeric data entry. While it lacks a rechargeable battery and backlight, it works wirelessly and looks great next to your Magic Keyboard.

If you have an available USB port, then the Macally Wired USB Numeric Keypad may be all you need. It will perform the basic function of giving you a numeric keypad for the least amount of money possible.