Best Photography Lighting Kits iMore 2019

Whether you're a professional photographer or an amateur videographer, one key component determines the quality of your projects: lighting. Having adequate lighting in your setup will help ensure that all of your images look breathtakingly professional. Lighting will also help fuel your creativity through what you choose to illuminate and what you choose to keep in the dark. We recommend the Fovitec Studio Pro 2500 Watt photography lighting kit. It has three different lighting sources and abilities to control individual bulbs through the easy flick of a switch.

The Fovitec Studio Pro is a great photography lighting kit for anyone who is looking to perfectly illuminate a small to medium-sized area such as an apartment or small studio. This kit comes equipped with two five socket head softboxes offering 2500 watts of power. The heights for these softboxes can be adjusted from 2'8'' to 7'6'' high to suit the needs of each photoshoot. The softboxes can also be tilted forward and backward with ease. If you're interested in photographing portraits, products, or filming videos, the main light, boom hair light, and fill light offer a range of lighting abilities to capture the perfect picture. You can also adjust the lighting settings, down to which bulb you want to be powered, through an attached control panel. Another benefit to this photography lighting set is that you can use any camera with it. There is no syncing needed at all to capture bold and unique images. If you're someone who enjoys filming YouTube tutorials or taking photographs of portraits or products, then this is the perfect set for you. Some users have mentioned that the instructions included with this package can be confusing to follow, making set up difficult at first. Pros: Can control individual bulbs through a control panel

Great for small to medium-sized areas

2500 watts Cons: Set up can be confusing

Pricey

Best Value: Weifeng ePhoto Portrait Lighting Kit

The Weifeng ePhoto Portrait Lighting Kit is a great value bundle. It comes stocked with a multitude of equipment including two black umbrellas, two white umbrellas, four 45 watt bulbs, and three backdrops. The black and white umbrellas are used to accentuate shadows and modify light to make your portraits pop. The backdrops come in three different colors, including green, black, and white, which are all perfect for taking portraits or filming scenes. Each backdrop measures at 6 x 9 feet and is made out of a thin fabric that is easy to manipulate. The entire kit is pretty easy to set up as most of the equipment is reasonably straight forward. There isn't a need for syncing any devices to the tools for them to work correctly. Another plus to this kit is that when you're finished with your photoshoot, you can easily place all of the items back into the handy carrying case. The case also makes this photography lighting set easy to carry from project to project — a great feature for anyone who works in multiple studio spaces, including the outdoors. The included four 45 watt bulbs are not as bright as some other lighting sets. Knowing about angles and positioning to illuminate the object of your project will come in handy. Pros: Comes with black and white umbrellas

Has three backdrops

Great price for amount of equipment

Has a carry case Cons: No power controls for the lighting

Not very bright

Best for Experienced Users: LimoStudio 800 Watt

The LimoStudio 800 Watt lighting set is an excellent option for both experienced and beginner photographers and videographers. However, this set does not come with written and detailed instructions, which makes it better suited for a seasoned professional in the industry. This lighting kit comes with two white nylon umbrellas intended to diffuse and soften any additional light. The height on the umbrella stands is adjustable so you can control the balance of light in your shoot. Attached to the umbrella stands is a double-head photo lighting holder that is universal. It can hold one or two 45 watt light bulbs. Each holder is conveniently equipped with its own power switch so that you can decide precisely how much luminosity you need. Also contained in the LimoStudio 800 Watt photography kit are three 6 x 9-foot backdrops and a support that measures 10 feet across. The backdrops consist of three different colors: green, black, and white. This is excellent for controlling the setting of your production for both videographers and photographers. This lighting system is excellent for use indoor and outdoor as it is equipped with enough support to balance out the light creating superb picture content. Another great feature is that this photography lighting kit can be carried around easily with the included carry bag. Pros: Comes with three different colored backdrops

Double head photo lighting holder

Comes with carry case Cons: No written instructions

Best for Beginners: StudioFX 2400 Watt

An excellent choice for beginners, the StudioFX 2400 Watt is a three-piece photography lighting kit. It is comprised of three main softboxes, three light stands, and three light-heads. This kit is extremely straight forward. It makes it easy to figure out what each piece of equipment is used for and how to set it up. That makes it fantastic for anyone who is just starting in their videography or photography journey. The softbox units measure at 16 x 24 inches and come equipped with their own diffusers and built-in control panels. That allows you to adjust the brightness of your set with ease during your photoshoot. Each softbox includes four 45 watt florescent bulbs, which are excellent for digital photography and DLSR cameras. A great feature of these bulbs is that they have low heat. You don't have to worry about them burning you or giving off excess heat on a hot day as some other bulbs can. The three light stands feature a sturdy three-legged base and are adjustable from 53 inches to 84 inches. You don't have to worry about them tipping over, and you can adapt your lighting needs quickly for close and far ranged shoots. Some customers have mentioned that although this is a great starter kit, the softboxes are smaller than expected. The entire kit weighs approximately 29 pounds, which can make it a little too heavy to carry around to sets. Pros: Great for beginners

Bulbs are low heat

Easy to set up Cons: Weighs approximately 29 pounds

Softbox smaller than expected

Best for Product Photography: *ESDDI Photo Studio Light Box *

Although the ESDDI Photo Studio Light Box isn't technically a photography lighting set, it is a fantastic piece of equipment to have when photographing products. If you sell items for a living and want to elevate your brand's digital appearance through amazing product photography, then this lightbox is a must-have for you. Included in this bundle are 120 carefully placed LED lamps, which can be adjusted to the brightness level that suits your needs with a simple turn of a knob. The ESDDI Photo Studio Light Box also comes prepared with four different colored backboards. The black, white, grey, and orange backboards make isolating your products and creating captivating themes for your images as easy as pie. Although, some customers mention that it would be great if the backboards covered the entire cube rather than just one side. The box itself is small enough to fit on a desk. The box also features an aluminum shell light plate that has excellent heat dissipation. That means you don't have to worry about damaging any electronic devices that you may be photographing due to overheating. The inside of the box also features a silver reflective fabric that is perfect for reflecting light and allowing you to take professional-looking photos from any camera or cellphone. If you're not happy with the placement of your object or the angle of your shot, you can reposition yourself through one of the multiple available openings. The box is made from a one-piece structure that can be folded into a cube through velcro siding. When you're finished creating your project for the day, simply unstick the velcro, unfold your studio, and head out the door. The outer material is made from oxford cloth and is waterproof. Pros: Excellent for product photography

Great for taking photos with any cellphone or camera

Extremely portable and easy to use Cons: Backboard only covers one side of cube