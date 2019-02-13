Best answer: More often than not, Amazon is the best place to buy Philips Hue lighting products, including one of the starter kits that you need to begin controlling your lights. This place is where you'll find the largest selection and best prices on this often expensive product line.

The only one you need

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 starter kit is the one you should get if you're new to smart lighting and want to add color to your rooms. Featuring four starter bulbs and the all-important Philips Hue Hub, you'll want to buy this one first and then add new lights over time, color and otherwise.

The starter kit coming with the hub is probably the best feature. You can run 50 Philips Hue lighting products on one Hue Hub. With this product, you can control your lights using the free Hue app for iOS and Android. There are also third-party apps that allow you to customize your lighting experience even more.

Cheaper alternative

If you're want to join the world of Philips Hue but don't care about colors, you can buy the white light starter kit instead. Featuring four white A19 light bulbs and the Hue Hub, this kit is less expensive than the other one and only comes with basic bulbs. You can add white and color ambiance lights to your setup later with ease.

Why Amazon?

Amazon offers a wide selection of Philips Hue smart lighting products on its online store. If Philips Hue makes it, you're almost certainly going to find it at Amazon, often on sale. You can also get free 2-day shipping with Amazon Prime, along with other benefits.