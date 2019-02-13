Best answer: More often than not, Amazon is the best place to buy Philips Hue lighting products, including one of the starter kits that you need to begin controlling your lights. This place is where you'll find the largest selection and best prices on this often expensive product line.
- Amazon: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit ($200)
- Amazon: Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit ($100)
The only one you need
The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 starter kit is the one you should get if you're new to smart lighting and want to add color to your rooms. Featuring four starter bulbs and the all-important Philips Hue Hub, you'll want to buy this one first and then add new lights over time, color and otherwise.
The starter kit coming with the hub is probably the best feature. You can run 50 Philips Hue lighting products on one Hue Hub. With this product, you can control your lights using the free Hue app for iOS and Android. There are also third-party apps that allow you to customize your lighting experience even more.
Cheaper alternative
If you're want to join the world of Philips Hue but don't care about colors, you can buy the white light starter kit instead. Featuring four white A19 light bulbs and the Hue Hub, this kit is less expensive than the other one and only comes with basic bulbs. You can add white and color ambiance lights to your setup later with ease.
Why Amazon?
Amazon offers a wide selection of Philips Hue smart lighting products on its online store. If Philips Hue makes it, you're almost certainly going to find it at Amazon, often on sale. You can also get free 2-day shipping with Amazon Prime, along with other benefits.
The pick for most
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit
A welcome addition to your home
Philips Hue smart lighting products are all about being able to control your bulbs from anywhere in the world. For most folks, it also means being able to create different scenes and moods through the use of different light colors. This feature is one of the reasons smart lights began popular in the first place.
Still a great choice
Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit
Join the smart revolution
Using smart lighting products in your home will save you money on energy costs and allow you greater flexibility on when those lights are on and off. With this starter kit, you get all the tools you need to join the Philips Hue family for less. You just don't get colorful lighting with this option.
