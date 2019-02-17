Best answer: Amazon is the most convenient way to shop for most items online, including the Philips Hue Go. The website is quick, easy to use, offers amazing deals, allows users to read other customers reviews, and offers free and fast shipping.

What is a Philips Hue Go?

The Philips Hue Go White and Color Portable Smart Light Table Lamp is a battery-powered, rechargeable smart lamp, so you can use it for up to three hours anywhere before it needs a charge. You can control the device through the free Hue app or by using the on-product button. In total, it's capable of showing 16 million colors and shades of white. You can expand your smart lighting system with Hue accessories like the Hue Dimmer switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor.

Looking for more? The Go is fully compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant for voice control.

Why Amazon?

Amazon is the place where you'll find the most Philip Hue Go devices in stock and the best deals and sales. It's also a great place to buy all of your Philips Hue lights and accessories because of its large selection. With a separately purchased Philips Hue Smart Hub, you can control them all from your mobile device or with your voice. Also, with an Amazon Prime account, you can have your stuff shipped in as little as one day for free.