All serious Pokémon trainers need a compact charging dock to keep their Poké Ball Plus securely in place while charging. The best docks also let you know when the battery is full. We've compiled a list of all the best Poké Ball Plus charging docks on the market, so you can keep playing Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee with this special controller.

Gotta charge 'em all

When determining the best Poké Ball Plus chargers on the market, we considered price, customer reviews, and overall convenience. After roughly 6 hours, we've determined the best of the best.

You really can't go wrong purchasing the Officially Licensed Poké Ball Plus Charge Stand released by Nintendo. It does cost more than other docks, but it has a bunch of fancy features and allows you to display your Poké Ball Plus like a collectible. If you are a serious Switch fan who has all the accessories, we recommend purchasing the DABAOZA USB 3 in 1 Charging Dock since you'll be able to charge all of your controllers in one compact spot.

