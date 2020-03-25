Best Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Accessories for Nintendo Switch iMore 2020
As a nod to past Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Games, Nintendo released Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX remastered for the Nintendo Switch. A little different from what Pokémon fans are used, but many fans still love it! The Nintendo Switch has a lot of options for Pokémon fans when it comes to accessories to show your love for the games. Check out this list and see what catches your eye.
- Be prepared: Nintendo Switch Pokémon Poke Ball Starter Kit
- An extra touch: Silicone Analog Thumb Stick Grips
- Catch Control: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller
- For Gamecube enthusiasts: PowerA Pokémon Wireless GameCube Style Controller
- Hard core protection: HORI Nintendo Switch Pikachu Alumni Case
- Easy to carry: Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack Travel Bag
- Gamedex: Funlab Premium Game Card Case
Be prepared: Nintendo Switch Pokémon Poke Ball Starter KitStaff Pick
Keep your Nintendo Switch protected and ready to go with this Poke Ball Starter Kit. It comes with a travel case with velcro straps and six-game card slots, extra charging cable, cleaning cloth, and silicone Joy-Con grips.
An extra touch: Silicone Analog Thumb Stick Grips
If you play your Nintendo Switch in handheld mode or with the Joy-Cons, these silicone Pokeball thumb grips are a fun way to add a little extra Pokémon flair to your play. It comes with two red and two blue covers so you can mix and match or keep both sticks the same color.
Catch Control: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller
For those who prefer a handheld controller to the Joy-Con style, this controller is officially licensed by Nintendo and Pokémon, has up to 30 hours of Bluetooth playtime, and still has motion controls. Available in Pokeball and several other Pokémon designs.
For Gamecube enthusiasts: PowerA Pokémon Wireless GameCube Style Controller
Although it is for the Nintendo Switch, this PowerA controller is modeled after the old Gamecube controllers but features the same perks of the enhanced wireless controller like 30 hours of Bluetooth playtime, motion control, and official licensing. Pokémon designs include Pikachu, Espeon, and Umbreon.
Hard core protection: HORI Nintendo Switch Pikachu Alumni Case
Get a little extra peace of mind with this beautiful, brushed metal case with a Pikachu design not only on the outside but inside as well. Players will have a padded pocket for games and accessories too.
Easy to carry: Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack Travel Bag
The adventure pack travel bag is a great way to enjoy hands-free travel with your Nintendo Switch. The space inside the bag allows you to bring all pieces of your system with you, dock and cables included, as well as more extensive accessories. Also available in a Pikachu design.
Have fun with your accessories
Choosing the right accessories to show off your favorite games is a fun way to add personality to your Nintendo Switch. These can also improve playing experience or protection. The Nintendo Switch Pokémon Poke Ball Starter Kit, for example, gives players protective accessories that have a Pokémon look. The case will keep it protected during travel while the grips have not only a cool look but also the added benefit of a non-slip feature. This is a set we recommend, especially if you don't have very many accessories for your console yet.
The right controller can change everything about how you experience playing Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, or any game. Give your thumbs some added control on the Joy-Cons with the Silicone Analog Thumb Stick Grips if you like using the Joy-Cons. If you don't, try out the PowerA Pokémon Wireless GameCube Style Controller or the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for a more traditional controller feel.
There are plenty of Pokémon accessory options out there. Whatever you choose, you can feel good playing Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, knowing your Nintendo Switch is safe and stylish.
