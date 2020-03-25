Best Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Accessories for Nintendo Switch iMore 2020

As a nod to past Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Games, Nintendo released Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX remastered for the Nintendo Switch. A little different from what Pokémon fans are used, but many fans still love it! The Nintendo Switch has a lot of options for Pokémon fans when it comes to accessories to show your love for the games. Check out this list and see what catches your eye.

Have fun with your accessories

Choosing the right accessories to show off your favorite games is a fun way to add personality to your Nintendo Switch. These can also improve playing experience or protection. The Nintendo Switch Pokémon Poke Ball Starter Kit, for example, gives players protective accessories that have a Pokémon look. The case will keep it protected during travel while the grips have not only a cool look but also the added benefit of a non-slip feature. This is a set we recommend, especially if you don't have very many accessories for your console yet.

The right controller can change everything about how you experience playing Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, or any game. Give your thumbs some added control on the Joy-Cons with the Silicone Analog Thumb Stick Grips if you like using the Joy-Cons. If you don't, try out the PowerA Pokémon Wireless GameCube Style Controller or the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for a more traditional controller feel.

There are plenty of Pokémon accessory options out there. Whatever you choose, you can feel good playing Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, knowing your Nintendo Switch is safe and stylish.

