What you need to know
- Costco now sells subscriptions for Apple services.
- The company now offers a yearly subscription for Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+.
- Customers can purchase the yearly subscription at a discount.
The best deal for Apple's services appears to have been taken over by Costco.
Spotted by MacRumors, the company has started to sell yearly subscriptions for Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade at a discount. Customers of the brand can now purchase a yearly subscription to any of the services on the company's website.
According to the website, customers can save $5 off a year of service for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Things get even better for those looking to subscribe to Apple News+ as Costco offers a $30 discount for what subscribers would normally pay over the course of a year with Apple.
Apple Arcade is available for $44.99, down from the standard yearly price of $49.99, and Apple TV+ is also available at the same $44.99 price point. Apple News+ is available for $89.99 for a year of service.
Costco appears to have just recently started offering Apple subscriptions for purchase, and there is a banner on the main Costco website that reads "Now at Costco. Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade. Get 1 year subscriptions at incredible values."
If you're looking to find a value for ALL of Apple's services, the best thing to do would be to subscribe to Apple One, Apple's own subscription bundle service. The Apple One Premier tier is available for $29 a year and offers all of the company's services for the entire family.
If you only need one of the services, however, Costco has some solid deals for you.
All in One
Apple One
Apple's core services in one monthly price.
Apple One bundles together Apple's biggest and best services into a single monthly price. Coming in Individual, Family, and Premier levels, each version of the bundle lets you save money on the services and iCloud storage on offer, all of which would cost more if purchased individually.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
