The best deal for Apple's services appears to have been taken over by Costco.

Spotted by MacRumors, the company has started to sell yearly subscriptions for Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade at a discount. Customers of the brand can now purchase a yearly subscription to any of the services on the company's website.

According to the website, customers can save $5 off a year of service for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Things get even better for those looking to subscribe to Apple News+ as Costco offers a $30 discount for what subscribers would normally pay over the course of a year with Apple.