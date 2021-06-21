There are regular discounts on the Apple device, so those looking for a great Apple Watch deal can often find one, but those savings rarely come from Apple itself. Instead, third-party retailers may offer discounts or accessory bundles to sweeten the deal, especially during events like Amazon Prime Day . Keeping track of all of the Prime Day Apple Watch deals can be tough, though, so we're rounding them up here for you.

Apple Watch has already established itself as the premier smartwatch on the market, though it's certainly not the cheapest. It has been around for a few years now, and there are various generations to choose from up through the Apple Watch Series 6 and all manner of customization options available so you can pick the best Apple Watch for your needs.

Apple Watch Series 6 may be Apple's latest model, but you can save on one at Amazon. The entry-level 40mm model is down to $329 there. $70 off is some solid savings for such a recent Apple device. This deal is matched at B&H.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a bargain buy for anyone considering their first smartwatch or wanting the most bang for their buck. It's down to just $169 right now at Walmart, which is a $30 discount.

The Apple Watch Series 3 stuck around as the entry-level model when Apple launched the Series 5 last year, and it is still available now that the Series 6 has been released. It doesn't boast the same edge-to-edge display as the Series 5 or Series 6. However, it's still a more-than-capable smartwatch for tracking your daily movement and delivering you timely notifications. It retails at $199 and occasionally drops even lower, making it a good starter device for those not wanting to spend a bunch of money or not wanting to stretch to the Apple Watch SE.

Though you'll pay a bit more when you buy a refurbished Apple Watch from Apple, you can feel confident knowing that this Apple Watch has been through a rigorous refurbishment process. It comes with a one-year limited warranty, and you also purchase AppleCare on it for more protection.

You can get refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 models for just $180 via Back Market and benefit from a 1-year warranty. The cosmetic condition varies and will dictate the price you pay.

The 2018 Apple Watch Series 4 has officially been discontinued by Apple, though you can still purchase it via third-party retailers. The supply tends to be constrained since it's not being manufactured anymore, but you can often snag a decent saving if you know where to look. As the Series 5 represents a modest update, the Series 4 is a great pickup if you can get a deal on one.

Apple's refurbished products cost more than some of the others on the market, but you'll have the peace of mind of knowing this Apple Watch has been through Apple's rigorous refurbishment process. It comes with a one-year limited warranty, plus you can add AppleCare if you wish.

You can get refurbished Apple Watch Series, 5 models, from just $225 via Back Market and benefit from a 1-year warranty. The cosmetic condition varies and will dictate the price you pay.

Since the Series 5 has now been discontinued, deals are few and far between as the product goes away. However, when retailers have stock to clear, there are sometimes some great deals on offer.

Apple Watch Series 5 is the 2019 iteration of Apple's smartwatch. The biggest addition to Series 5 compared to the Series 4 before it was the always-on display, so you can check the time without having to move your arm. It also had its internal capacity boosted to 32GB, so you'll have more room for music and podcasts as well as the newer S5 chip. On top of that, it has a built-in compass. If those things matter to you, or you want a solid jump in performance from an older Watch model, then opt for the Series 5. Looks-wise, it is basically the same as the Series 4, though.

If you want an affordable GPS + Cellular Apple Watch SE for Family Setup or remain connected when away from your phone, the cellular-enabled SE is available at up to $39 off via Amazon.

However, the Apple Watch SE still provides high and low heart rate notifications, irregular heart rhythm notifications, emergency SOS, and fall detection. It also includes a compass and always-on altimeter, water-resistance up to 50m, and runs the dual-core S5 chipset from the previous-gen Series 5, meaning it will be future-proofed for many years of software updates.

The new Apple Watch SE is designed to be an entry-level model that includes many of the same features as the Apple Watch Series 6, save for a few key aspects, at a lower price. It doesn't include an always-on display like the Series 6, though its Retina Display is 30% larger than the Series 3. It also can't take an ECG or read your blood oxygen.

If you want a cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 6, prices start at $429 right now at Amazon, which is $70 off. You can save on various styles with stainless steel models also discounted.

The larger Apple Watch Series 6 is also discounted at Amazon with up to $50 off regular prices. This deal is also available at B&H and Walmart.

The Apple Watch Series 6 also $70 off at Best Buy, and your purchase snags you six months of Apple's new Fitness+ service for free. That six-month subscription is worth $60, making this one of the best Apple Watch deals around.

Apple Watch Series 6 may be Apple's latest model, but you can save on one at Amazon. The entry-level 40mm model is down to $329 there. $70 off is some solid savings for such a recent Apple device. This deal is matched at B&H.

The key new technology for the Apple Watch Series 6 is the blood oxygen monitor (or SpO2 sensor) to keep track of how oxygenated you are. The sensor lets you measure your blood oxygen in just six seconds and can record your levels in the background while you sleep if you sleep with your Apple Watch on. Other updates include new case finishes, like a blue and (Product)RED aluminum, and new bands and watch faces.

Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest, top-of-the-line Apple Watch iteration. Though it looks like the Series 5, for the most part, it is powered by an all-new S6 system-in-package that is built to make the Apple Watch run better and for longer before the battery runs down. According to Apple, it runs 20% faster than the Series 5 and makes it possible to have a brighter always-on screen than the Series 5.

We've rounded up all of the best Apple Watch deals you can find around the web below. Be sure to check out the list and give one of them a try today!

Whether you're looking for the cheapest Prime Day Apple Watch price or want the best Apple Watch Series 6 deal you can find, you don't have to look much further than right here. We track Apple Watch pricing, deals, and discounts from the moment they become available and have seen them drop as low as $169 for the entry-level model, while $320 is the best we've seen on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 so far.

When it comes to Apple Watch pricing, the best time to buy is around major shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales. These events are when retailers compete for your dollars, particularly ahead of the gift-giving season, so you're more likely to find big discounts.

It's also worth keeping your eyes peeled for when Apple releases new Apple Watch models. We've seen some movement in the Series 5 and Series 3 pricing, for example, now that the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE have been released.

If you don't need something brand new, refurbished units are the way to go. When purchased from a reputable seller like Apple or Best Buy, you can save a good amount and get hardware that looks and performs like new.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs. Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series 3: Which Apple Watch model should I buy on Prime Day?

There are a lot of things to factor in when it comes to picking the right Apple Watch, balancing features with price, as well as ensuring you're investing your money in a product that will stand the test of time.

As it stands, Apple sells the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6 after discontinuing the previous-gen Series 4 and Series 5 models. The Series 3 stuck around as the lower-end option last year, with the price falling to $199. At that time, the Series 5 was there for those wanting the latest cutting-edge features. The Series 6 has now taken that top-of-the-line spot, and an all-new model has been added between it and the Series 3: the Apple Watch SE. The Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, SE, and Series 6 all support watchOS 7 released last fall.

If you want to snag yourself or a loved one their first Apple Watch, the Series 3 is the lowest-priced option and a good entry point for those wanting to spend the least amount of money possible. Despite being a few years old now, it supports the latest watchOS software. Still, it packs in a bunch of advanced health and fitness monitoring sensors while keeping you connected to your friends and family without being glued to your iPhone.

The Series 4 was the first model to take the screen edge-to-edge, bumping the sizes up to 40mm and 44mm. Internally, it got a new processor with the S4 chip, twice as fast as the one in the Series 3. It also added an optical heart rate sensor for the first time to perform an ECG and upgraded the Bluetooth to version 5.0 for a more reliable and battery-efficient connection.

Apple Watch Series 5 built on the Series 4, maintaining the same design while boosting the processor, storage capacity, and other sensors. It was also the first model to add an always-on display.

Those wanting to have the latest and greatest Apple Watch should, of course, go for the Apple Watch Series 6. It's the newest top-of-the-line model, having only been released this September, and is, therefore, the most advanced (and most expensive). Key differentiators between the Series 6 and its predecessor are its brighter always-on display, improved S6 processor, blood oxygen sensor, always-on altimeter, plus new case finishes, including a blue and (Product)RED aluminum.

The Apple Watch SE poses an interesting mid-range option. It has the same features as the Apple Watch Series 6, like the edge-to-edge display, compass, always-on altimeter, water-resistance up to 50m, and cellular options. To keep its price affordable, it runs last year's S5 processor from the Series 5, eschews the always-on display, blood oxygen sensor, and ECG capability. That being said, it's an affordable model that will last for quite some time thanks to its powerful internals and may make a wiser choice than the Series 3 at this stage if you can stretch to the extra $80.

What's the difference between Apple Watch case materials?

Apple Watch is available with an aluminum case or a stainless steel case, with each material being available in a few colors to suit your personal tastes. The aluminum case has a matte finish, while stainless steel is shiny and has more of a "jewelry" look. Both of these configurations work the same in a functional sense with the same features and internal components, so it is really a personal preference for case materials.

That being said, there is a subtle difference with the display glass of the aluminum and stainless steel Apple Watch models, with the former making use of an Ion-X glass and the latter using the sapphire crystal to cover the display. Ion-X glass is lighter and more resistant to impact than sapphire crystal, though it will scratch far more easily. The activity you intend to use your Apple Watch for may dictate your choice here. It's worth noting that traditional mid-to-high-end analog watches usually sport a sapphire crystal. You also might consider an Apple Watch case if you're concerned about damaging your screen.

The current Apple Watch Edition has a titanium case with a light or dark gray finish and with sapphire crystal display. Titanium is particularly strong and lightweight, with a special surface coating to resist stains and fingerprints. This coating also helps preserve the natural brushed finish.

Do I need an Apple Watch with Cellular connectivity?

All of the Apple Watch models currently sold offer a GPS-only model or a GPS + Cellular version. Both the GPS-only and the GPS + Cellular iterations of the Apple Watch can make and receive calls, send and receive texts, get notifications, listen to music directly, and perform actions for various supported third-party apps. The big difference is that the Cellular model allows you to use your Apple Watch, even if your iPhone is nowhere near you. If that sounds like something you need, then go for Cellular. Bear in mind, though, that the Cellular models are generally a tad more expensive and require you to have a data plan with your carrier or service, which may cost more per month if you wish to use the cellular feature. Using your Apple Watch's cellular capabilities will also have an impact on battery life.

The Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS + Cellular support international emergency calling, even if you don't have an active cellular plan.

If you plan to use Family Setup, it requires an Apple Watch Series 4 or later with cellular connectivity to function, so bear that in mind, too.

Will my Apple Watch bands still fit if I upgrade to a new model?

Yes! The great news about upgrading your Apple Watch on Prime Day is that you can keep your existing Apple Watch band collection. If you have a 38mm Apple Watch, your bands will work with 38mm or 40mm Apple Watch devices of any series. Similarly, if you're currently using a 42mm Apple Watch, your bands are compatible with the 44mm Apple Watch devices, too.

Why should I buy an Apple Watch over a Fitbit or other smartwatch on Prime Day?

There are tons of fitness trackers on the market from Fitbit, Garmin, Xiaomi, and more, and many of them cost less than an Apple Watch. While the features of your run-of-the-mill tracker vary by model, the majority do not offer the same level of health and fitness tracking accuracy as Apple's newest smartwatches, and none of them come close when it comes to the broad array of apps and the tight integration with your other Apple devices and services. You can also use your Apple Watch to make and receive calls, send and receive text messages, use Siri, and much more.

If you're all-in on the Apple ecosystem, it makes sense to go with the first-party Apple Watch if you want to benefit from that tight integration.

What iPhone do you need to use an Apple Watch?

Your new Apple Watch is likely to arrive running Apple's latest watchOS software — watchOS 7 — which requires your phone to run iOS 14. That means you need a phone that is as recent as the iPhone 6s or newer to upgrade your Apple Watch. This goes for the upcoming iOS 15 as well, as the iPhone 6s will still be supported, which you'll need to have running to support the upcoming watchOS 8.

Are Prime Day Apple Watch deals worth buying?

Apple users have long been used to paying a premium for the Cupertino company's products. The so-called "Apple Tax" also applies to the Apple Watch, though there isn't a smartwatch on the market that really compares to the Apple Watch when it comes to functionality. For iPhone users and those deep into the Apple ecosystem of apps and services, the Apple Watch is a no-brainer choice for wearables, even if you could get a dedicated fitness tracker for less. With the above Prime Day Apple Watch deals, you could hopefully escape paying more than you need to for one of Apple's latest devices, too.