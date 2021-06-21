Amazon Prime Day has now begun, which means there has probably never been a better time to buy an iPhone. While we see promotions on iPhone models throughout the year from carriers and big-box retailers, Amazon is usually where you can find the best iPhone deals and the 2-day Prime Day sale offers a couple of nice credit options to the recent iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro , as well as slightly older models like the iPhone 11 and the cheaper iPhone SE .

First introduced in 2007, the iPhone is Apple's most significant product of all time and the foundation of the Apple ecosystem. The smartphone is now available in multiple styles, sizes, and price points, with models coming and going each year. The Prime Day sale has now begun and will run through Tuesday, June 21, so don't wait around!

Best Prime Day iPhone Deals

Whether you're looking for the budget iPhone SE (2020) or top-tier iPhone 12 Pro Max, there's an iPhone that's perfect for you. Here's a round-up of the very best Prime Day iPhone deals currently available.

Which Prime Day iPhone deal is right for me?

Back in the day, there was one iPhone model per year and you could either go with the latest model for the best features or snag a year-old model if you didn't need the latest and greatest. Fast-forward a decade and there are now five "current-gen" iPhone models if you count the iPhone SE and the different iPhone 12 specifications, plus Apple keeps around some its older models so there are many to choose from.

When it comes to getting the best Prime Day iPhone deal, you of course want to consider the price you're paying versus the recommended retail price and the age of the device. For example, the previous-gen iPhone XR is a great cheap option, but it's worth weighing up whether it's worth forking out a little extra to get the current iPhone 12 that will be more future-proofed.

The cheapest Prime Day iPhone deal is the 2020 iPhone SE which starts at $399 and packs in solid specs like a 4.7-inch display, 64GB of internal storage, and a 12-megapixel camera. For many, this will be plenty of space and a solid camera for day-to-day usage.

If you want a larger, edge-to-edge screen and Apple's Face ID security, then the iPhone 12 series (or even the iPhone 11 or iPhone XR that Apple still sells) is for you. The iPhone 12 line starts at $699 and comes in a bunch of colors to suit your style. It's got a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and a second ultra-wide camera on the back. It's powered by the same A14 Bionic chip as the 12 Pro and you can even get a smaller version of the same phone in the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini which is generally around $100 cheaper.

Of course, for the top specs like a triple camera setup, LiDAR scanner, stainless steel construction, and up to 512GB storage, you'll want to go with the iPhone 12 Pro. It comes in 6.1- and 6.7-inch sizes. You might have to pay a bit more, but you'll get a super-powerful phone that will last for years to come.

Why should I buy a Prime Day iPhone deal?

Apple products tend not to see very many direct discounts, and basically no discounts at all if you buy direct via Apple.

However, iPhone models are slightly different in that we see some savings on them throughout the year at carriers and third-party retailers with even bigger deals popping up around major shopping seasons. That makes Prime Day the perfect opportunity to save on an iPhone via Amazon.

For the holidays or big sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, iPhone models tend to see the best savings of the year. Amazon Prime Day is no different with some excellent Prime Day iPhone deals expected. We've also added some more great iPhone deals below at Amazon and elsewhere.

Learn more about the iPhone

Not sure which Apple Watch is the right device for you? Take a look at our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro coverage for all you need to know about this impressive model. If it's not quite right for you, our guide to the best iPhone deals can help you find a bargain on the various models. It's unlikely that you'll find a better price than Prime Day for a new iPhone, even with Black Friday around the corner. Happy shopping!