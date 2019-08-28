Best Protective Cases for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019

Looking for the best way to protect your Nintendo Switch Lite against any damage? If you need to keep your Switch Lite safe while on your travels or to stop any accidents at home from ruining your device, have no fear! We have plenty of ways to help keep your switch safe. Whatever the reason you need to safeguard your Switch, here are the best ways to protect your game system and also transport it with you.

Take it with you!

Wherever you go, and wherever you currently are, the HORI Tough Pouch will not let you down. Guaranteed to be able to withstand anything that it is thrown at it, trust in this Nintendo Switch Lite case to get the job done.

The Orzly Carry case is exceptional value given that it can store up to 8 games, some earbuds, cables, and even a slimline battery pack. Can't resist taking your Pro Controller, big battery pack, headphones and a wide variety of games with you? Then feel free to give the PDP Commuter Case a look.

