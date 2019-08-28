Best Protective Cases for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019
Looking for the best way to protect your Nintendo Switch Lite against any damage? If you need to keep your Switch Lite safe while on your travels or to stop any accidents at home from ruining your device, have no fear! We have plenty of ways to help keep your switch safe. Whatever the reason you need to safeguard your Switch, here are the best ways to protect your game system and also transport it with you.
- Best all round case: HORI Tough Pouch
- Best budget option: Orzly Carry Case
- Best for storing many games: Butterfox Compact Carrying Case
- Take everything you need: PDP Commuter Case
- Clear minimalism: Protective cover case
- Convenient carrying: FYOUNG Carrying Case Bag
- Get armored up: HORI Hybrid System Armor
- Cover it up: FYOUNG Cover Case
- The official one: Official Nintendo Switch Lite Carry case
Best all round case: HORI Tough PouchStaff pick
Need something a bit tougher? Then this officially licensed semi-hard case won't let you down. Available in either black or blue, this case is capable of going through the rough and tumble that life often brings.
Best budget option: Orzly Carry Case
This budget case from Orzly is truly marvelous. Not only capable of fitting the Nintendo Switch Lite inside, but it can also fit up to eight games and numerous accessories in a mesh separator. It comes in a wide variety of colors and can also double as a stand; wow!
Best for storing many games: Butterfox Compact Carrying Case
Games, games, games! With space for 19 game cards and 2 micro-sd card slots as well, no matter where you go, you can easily take all of your games with you as well as some headphones and cables. Pick your favorite one from a multitude of colors including gold and silver.
Take everything you need: PDP Commuter Case
Carry absolutely everything you need in one bag. This case is capable of holding everything you'd need for your Nintendo Switch Lite, including a Pro Controller, spare Joy-Cons, plenty of games, cables, and battery packs to boot.
Clear minimalism: Protective cover case
This clear, minimalist shock absorber fits around the edge of your Nintendo Switch Lite to protect it from any accidental drops or falls. As well as being ergonomically designed to help you hold the Switch Lite better, it is also lightweight and won't bulk up your console.
Convenient carrying: FYOUNG Carrying Case Bag
Go hands-free with this backpack offering which is easily capable of storing your Nintendo Switch Lite, a spare pair of Joy-Cons, a battery pack, some cables and perhaps some snacks too?
Get armored up: HORI Hybrid System Armor
Are you a fan of those kinds of mobile phone cases that fit your phone like a glove? If so then you'll love this officially licensed offering from HORI. In the same manner, as some phone cases, the translucent rear panel allows the Nintendo Switch Lite logo to show through.
Cover it up: FYOUNG Cover Case
This bright offering from FYOUNG is guaranteed to improve your grip of the Nintendo Switch Lite. Even if a mishap does somehow happen, the cover is made of a shock-resistant material and so should be able to absorb the hit. It also comes with two discreet game cartridge holders in the rear.
The official one: Official Nintendo Switch Lite Carry case
Easily kill two birds with one stone with this purchase as it also includes a screen protector. This case is a small case designed to hug the Nintendo Switch Lite closely, but it still manages to pack in some game card slots and a place for a pair of earbuds.
Take it with you!
Wherever you go, and wherever you currently are, the HORI Tough Pouch will not let you down. Guaranteed to be able to withstand anything that it is thrown at it, trust in this Nintendo Switch Lite case to get the job done.
The Orzly Carry case is exceptional value given that it can store up to 8 games, some earbuds, cables, and even a slimline battery pack. Can't resist taking your Pro Controller, big battery pack, headphones and a wide variety of games with you? Then feel free to give the PDP Commuter Case a look.
