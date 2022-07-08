Best protective cases for your Nintendo Switch iMore 2022

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles around. Not only does it have an amazing catalog of games, but you can also play it on your TV at home or take it everywhere as a handheld device. Unfortunately, the Switch has a very delicate screen that's easy to damage. With that in mind, you're going to want a protective case that'll protect your Switch, even if you aren't on-the-go. Our overall favorite is the AmazonBasics Hardshell Case due to its storage capabilities and durable hardshell case. Here are some great options for your Switch.

Your Nintendo Switch is delicate and this AmazonBasics is a knight in shining armor that is here to protect it through the worst life has to offer. From spills to drops, this waterproof, protective, hard-shell case has your favorite gaming device covered. It can withstand fall damage and is fitted with interior pockets that are sized just right, making this a great choice when looking for the best Switch protective case. The interior is just as protective as the outside of the case. With its foam padding, your Switch and items will be safe no matter how many times you drop it. The AmazonBasics protective case goes beyond just protecting your Switch. You'll also be able to fit (and protect) your Joy-Cons, charger, Joy-Con grips, docking station, HDMI and AC cables, and the adapter. While it's great to take just your Switch with you, you can bring the whole thing with this option. Pros: Large amount of room for storage

Best overall AmazonBasics Hard Shell Case Storage for all With storage for your Nintendo Switch and the accessories that come with it, this case is the overall best. $34 at Amazon

Best design: Funlab Faux Leather Case

It's hard not to look at this case and instantly feel the urge to buy it. Animal Crossing fans, in particular, will no doubt be feeling the struggle. Its loveable design of the scheming tanuki, Tom Nook, is appealing against the sharp leather case. It's also easy to open and close, and the magnetic buttons keep the case from opening by itself. Regardless of its appealing design, the case's interior inner lining is made from smooth, protective faux leather that helps negate against possible fall, dust, and scratch damage to your Nintendo Switch. The exterior is waterproof, so you won't have to worry if this case gets a little wet. Everything is well protected. Of course, in comparison to hardshell cases, this may not be enough protection for you. However, if you're looking for a case that isn't bulky, the slim-fit (alongside the room to fit eight games inside) is appealing. All you need to do is slip the case into your bag, and it's small enough to fit into a handbag as well. Pros: Doesn't take up much room if on-the-go

Best design Funlab Faux Leather Case Do it for the love of bells While having a protective case is essential, repping your favorite Animal Crossing character is too! $10 at Amazon

Best theft protection: Magictodoor Anti-Theft Protective Case

If there's one thing that's a terrifying thought for Switch owners, it's the thought of someone stealing your Nintendo Switch. With the Magictodoor Anti-Theft protective case, protection from thieves is easy-peasy. This case has TSA travel locks; all you need to do is attach it to your case, enter your code, and press the tab to keep your case secured. The case itself isn't hard either, meaning that it can be placed inside tight spaces with ease. That doesn't mean the case isn't protective. The material is shock-proof to prevent damage from drops, scratches, as well as dust. So even if your case is being thrown around, it'll be well-protected. The case also includes storage on the lid, giving you access to put your game cartridges if you so choose, as well as various cables. The zip is also sturdy and designed so that not even sharp objects can penetrate the lining. Pros: Case protects against sharp objects and drops

Best theft protection Magictodoor Anti-Theft Protective Case Worth every cent Expensive, but entirely worth it thanks to having an excellent protection lock. $27 at Amazon

Best slim case: tomtoc Ultra Slim Nintendo Switch Case

The tomtoc is one of our favorite cases for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite, and it's easy to see why. It's ultra-slim so it's a snug fit that doesn't allow your Switch to fly everywhere when on-the-go. It's even got a unique outer shell that takes the pressure of your Joy-Con sticks and buttons to prevent damage. Additionally, it has a soft interior that, along with the snug fit, helps keep the Nintendo Switch secure. It prevents slipping and ensures the prevention of bumps, scratches, and falls. We reviewed the OLED version of this case and couldn't stop raving about its minimalist design. It also comes in different colors, such as gray, pink, red, black, sage, and even camouflage. If you're keen on getting a more personalized look with your case, then this one is for you. Pros: Unique outer shell

Best slim case tomtoc Ultra Slim Nintendo Switch Case A slim chance of disappointment A perfect case for those who just want to hold their Nintendo Switch without carrying accessories. From $22 at Amazon

Best value: AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Carry Case

This AmazonBasics case may not look like much, but for a low price, you'll be able to have a case that comes in three different colors. It has an accessory pouch for HDMI cables, as well as your charger. However, it may not be all your accessories, but the essentials are good-to-go. The case can also hold up to 10 game cartridges, which may not be all that much, but it is perfect for traveling. These cartridges are also well-protected, thanks to the soft interior lining. So, consider both your Switch and games in good hands! The combination of both rubber and metal may seem odd at first, but with the hard outer shell coupled with the soft interior, this case will prevent drop, scratch, and water damage with ease. Pros: Hard outer shell

Best value AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Carry Case Just the basics The AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Carry Case may not be as flashy as others, but that doesn't mean it isn't great at protection. $13 at Amazon

Best carry all: PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag

This messenger bag is perfect for when you need to bring everything with you. It has space for the dock, includes a case for your Switch, and plenty of space for additional Joy-Cons, the AC adapter, cables, and dock. It doesn't come in many colors, but it does have a cool Mario variant, perfect for younger gamers. You can carry this case by the handle or use the shoulder strap to carry it more conveniently. This case isn't waterproof, so you'll want to be careful when traveling in inclement weather. Pros: Lots of space to fit all of your Switch accessories

Includes a soft Nintendo Switch case

