Best Protective Cases for your Nintendo Switch iMore 2019
The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles around. Not only can you play it on your TV at home, but you can take it everywhere as a handheld device. Unfortunately, the Switch has a very delicate screen that's very easy to damage. With that in mind, you're going to want a protective case that'll protect your Switch, even if you aren't on-the-go. Our overall favorite is the AmazonBasics Hardshell Case due to its storage capabilities and durable hardshell case. Here are some great options for your Switch.
- Best Overall: AmazonBasics Hard Shell Case
- Best Design: FunLab Snorlax Ultra Slim Case
- Best for Anti-Theft: Magic to Door Anti-Theft Protective Case
- Best Slim Case: TomToc Ultra Slim Nintendo Switch Case
- Best Value: AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Carry Case
- Best Carry-All Hard Shell: Raydem Carrying Storage Case
Best Overall: AmazonBasics Hardshell Case
Your Nintendo Switch is delicate, and this AmazonBasics is a knight in shining armor that is here to protect it through the worst life has to offer. From spills to drops, this waterproof, protective, hardshell case has your favorite gaming device covered. It's able to withstand fall damage and is fitted with interior pockets that are sized just right for your Switch. The interior is just as protective as the outside of the case. With its foam padding, your Switch and items will be safe no matter how many times you drop it.
The AmazonBasics protective case goes beyond just protecting your Switch. You'll also be able to fit (and protect) your Joy-Cons, charger, Joy-Con grips, docking station, HDMI and AC cables, and the adapter. While it's great to take just your Switch with you, with this option, you can bring the whole thing.
Pros:
- Large amount of room for storage
- Waterproof
- Durable hardshell
Cons:
- Takes up more space than other cases
Best Overall
AmazonBasics Hard Shell Case
Storage for all
With storage for your Nintendo Switch and the accessories that come with it, this case is the overall best.
Best Design: Funlab Snorlax Ultra Slim Case
It's hard not to look at this case and instantly feel the urge to buy it. Pokémon fans, in particular, will no doubt be feeling the struggle. Its loveable design of our favorite snoring Pokémon, Snorlax, is appealing with its beautiful blue and white design and its cute little fangs. It's also easy to open and close, and the magnetic buttons keep the case from opening by itself.
Regardless of its appealing design, the case's interior inner lining is made from smooth, protective leather that helps negate against fall, dust, and scratch damage. The exterior is waterproof, so you won't have to worry if this case gets a little wet. Everything is well protected. Of course, in comparison to hardshell cases, this may not be enough protection for you.
However, if you're looking for a case that isn't bulky, the slim-fit (alongside the room to fit eight games inside) is appealing. All you need to do is slip the case into your bag, and it's small enough to fit into a handbag as well.
Pros:
- Doesn't take up much room if on-the-go
- Stands out
- A must for Pokémon fans
Cons:
- While protective, is not as protective as it could be
Best Design
FunLab Snorlax Ultra Slim Case
Do it for Snorlax
While having a protective case is essential, repping your favorite Pokémon is too!
Best for Anti-Theft: Magic to Door Anti-Theft Protective Case
If there's one thing that's a terrifying thought for Switch owners: someone stealing your Nintendo Switch. With the Magic to Door Anti-Theft protective case, protection from thieves is easy-peasy. This case has TSA travel locks; all you need to do is attach it to your case, enter your code, and then press the tab to keep your case secured.
The case itself isn't hard either, meaning that it can be placed inside tight spaces with ease. That doesn't mean the case isn't protective. The material is shock-proof to prevent damage from drops, scratches, as well as dust. So even if your case is being thrown around, it'll be well-protected.
The case also includes storage on the lid, giving you access to put your game cartridges if you so choose, as well as various cables. The zip is also sturdy and is designed in a way that not even sharp objects can penetrate the lining.
Pros:
- Case protects against sharp objects and drops
- Anti-theft
- Foam interior to protect accessories
Cons:
- Not waterproof
- Bulky
Best for Anti-Theft
Magic to Door Anti-Theft Protective Case
Worth every cent
Expensive, but entirely worth it thanks to having an excellent protection lock.
Best Slim Case: TomToc Ultra Slim Nintendo Switch Case
The TomToc is one of our favorite cases for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite, and it's easy to see why. It's ultra-slim, so it's a snug fit that doesn't allow your Switch to fly everywhere when on-the-go. It's even got a unique outer shell that takes the pressure of your Joy-Con sticks and buttons to prevent damage. Additionally, it has a soft interior that, along with the snug fit, helps keep the Nintendo Switch secure. It prevents slipping and ensures the prevention of bumps, scratches, and falls.
As for its design, the TomToc is plain enough that it'll satisfy all minimalists out there. It also comes in different colors, such as gray, pink, red, black, sage, and even camouflage. If you're keen on getting a more personalized look with your case, then this one is for you.
Pros:
- Unique outer shell
- Snug fit
- Comes in a range of colors
Cons:
- Can still be compressed by heavier objects
- Isn't able to hold accessories
Best Slim Case
TomToc Ultra Slim Nintendo Switch Case
A slim chance of disappointment
A perfect case for those who just want to hold their Nintendo Switch, without carrying accessories.
Best Value: AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Carry Case
This AmazonBasics case may not look like much, but for a low price, you'll be able to have a case that comes in three different colors. It has an accessory pouch for HDMI cables, as well as your charger. However, it may not be all your accessories, but the essentials are good-to-go.
The case can also hold up to 10 game cartridges, which may not be all that much, but it is perfect for traveling. These cartridges are also well-protected thanks to the soft, interior lining. So, consider both your Switch and games in good hands! The combination of both rubber and metal may seem odd at first, but with the hard outer shell coupled with the soft interior, this case will be able to prevent drop, scratch, and water damage with ease.
Pros:
- Hard outer shell
- Excellent quality for the price
- Comes with accessory pouch
Cons:
- Cannot hold more than a few accessories
Best Value
AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Carry Case
Just the basics
The AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Carry Case may not be as flashy as others, but that doesn't mean it isn't great at protection.
Best Carry-All Hard Shell: Raydem Carrying Storage Case
This hardshell carrying bag has a sleek design to help you safely transport your entire Nintendo Switch system. It has space for the dock, the Switch console with attached Joy-Cons, an additional pair of Joy-Cons, the AC adapter, cables, and 21 games. It only comes in one color, so you don't have any options other than black. You can carry this case by the handle or use the detachable shoulder strap to carry it more conveniently. This case isn't waterproof, so you'll want to be careful when traveling in inclement weather.
Pros:
- Hardshell
- Holds 21 games
- Detachable shoulder strap
- Carrying handle
Cons:
- Isn't waterproof
- Only comes in one color
Best Carry-All Hard Shell
Raydem Carrying Storage Case
Protective transport for your Switch system
Store the Switch, and accessories. The detachable strap makes it a perfect traveling case.
Bottom line
Overall, there are a lot of great protective cases for your Nintendo Switch. However, our favorite has to be the AmazonBasics Hardshell Case, which offers a superior amount of protection for your Switch with it's padded, hardshell case. While it may not be the most stylish, it gets the job done and isn't even the most expensive case out there. For what little it costs, it's amazing quality.
It's also great for anyone on-the-move with more than a fair share of accessories, too. So even if you don't want to take absolutely everything, the essentials are still in reach. Even better, the case includes molds t0 fit these accessories. So, no matter how much you're moving around, your equipment will be packed nice and secure to lessen the chance of damage.
