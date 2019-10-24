Best Protective Cases for your Nintendo Switch iMore 2019

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles around. Not only can you play it on your TV at home, but you can take it everywhere as a handheld device. Unfortunately, the Switch has a very delicate screen that's very easy to damage. With that in mind, you're going to want a protective case that'll protect your Switch, even if you aren't on-the-go. Our overall favorite is the AmazonBasics Hardshell Case due to its storage capabilities and durable hardshell case. Here are some great options for your Switch.

Your Nintendo Switch is delicate, and this AmazonBasics is a knight in shining armor that is here to protect it through the worst life has to offer. From spills to drops, this waterproof, protective, hardshell case has your favorite gaming device covered. It's able to withstand fall damage and is fitted with interior pockets that are sized just right for your Switch. The interior is just as protective as the outside of the case. With its foam padding, your Switch and items will be safe no matter how many times you drop it. The AmazonBasics protective case goes beyond just protecting your Switch. You'll also be able to fit (and protect) your Joy-Cons, charger, Joy-Con grips, docking station, HDMI and AC cables, and the adapter. While it's great to take just your Switch with you, with this option, you can bring the whole thing. Pros: Large amount of room for storage

Waterproof

Durable hardshell Cons: Takes up more space than other cases

Best Overall AmazonBasics Hard Shell Case Storage for all With storage for your Nintendo Switch and the accessories that come with it, this case is the overall best. $23 from Amazon

Best Design: Funlab Snorlax Ultra Slim Case

It's hard not to look at this case and instantly feel the urge to buy it. Pokémon fans, in particular, will no doubt be feeling the struggle. Its loveable design of our favorite snoring Pokémon, Snorlax, is appealing with its beautiful blue and white design and its cute little fangs. It's also easy to open and close, and the magnetic buttons keep the case from opening by itself. Regardless of its appealing design, the case's interior inner lining is made from smooth, protective leather that helps negate against fall, dust, and scratch damage. The exterior is waterproof, so you won't have to worry if this case gets a little wet. Everything is well protected. Of course, in comparison to hardshell cases, this may not be enough protection for you. However, if you're looking for a case that isn't bulky, the slim-fit (alongside the room to fit eight games inside) is appealing. All you need to do is slip the case into your bag, and it's small enough to fit into a handbag as well. Pros: Doesn't take up much room if on-the-go

Stands out

A must for Pokémon fans Cons: While protective, is not as protective as it could be

Best Design FunLab Snorlax Ultra Slim Case Do it for Snorlax While having a protective case is essential, repping your favorite Pokémon is too! $17 from Amazon

Best for Anti-Theft: Magic to Door Anti-Theft Protective Case

If there's one thing that's a terrifying thought for Switch owners: someone stealing your Nintendo Switch. With the Magic to Door Anti-Theft protective case, protection from thieves is easy-peasy. This case has TSA travel locks; all you need to do is attach it to your case, enter your code, and then press the tab to keep your case secured. The case itself isn't hard either, meaning that it can be placed inside tight spaces with ease. That doesn't mean the case isn't protective. The material is shock-proof to prevent damage from drops, scratches, as well as dust. So even if your case is being thrown around, it'll be well-protected. The case also includes storage on the lid, giving you access to put your game cartridges if you so choose, as well as various cables. The zip is also sturdy and is designed in a way that not even sharp objects can penetrate the lining. Pros: Case protects against sharp objects and drops

Anti-theft

Foam interior to protect accessories Cons: Not waterproof

Bulky

Best Slim Case: TomToc Ultra Slim Nintendo Switch Case

The TomToc is one of our favorite cases for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite, and it's easy to see why. It's ultra-slim, so it's a snug fit that doesn't allow your Switch to fly everywhere when on-the-go. It's even got a unique outer shell that takes the pressure of your Joy-Con sticks and buttons to prevent damage. Additionally, it has a soft interior that, along with the snug fit, helps keep the Nintendo Switch secure. It prevents slipping and ensures the prevention of bumps, scratches, and falls. As for its design, the TomToc is plain enough that it'll satisfy all minimalists out there. It also comes in different colors, such as gray, pink, red, black, sage, and even camouflage. If you're keen on getting a more personalized look with your case, then this one is for you. Pros: Unique outer shell

Snug fit

Comes in a range of colors Cons: Can still be compressed by heavier objects

Isn't able to hold accessories

Best Slim Case TomToc Ultra Slim Nintendo Switch Case A slim chance of disappointment A perfect case for those who just want to hold their Nintendo Switch, without carrying accessories. $20 from Amazon

Best Value: AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Carry Case

This AmazonBasics case may not look like much, but for a low price, you'll be able to have a case that comes in three different colors. It has an accessory pouch for HDMI cables, as well as your charger. However, it may not be all your accessories, but the essentials are good-to-go. The case can also hold up to 10 game cartridges, which may not be all that much, but it is perfect for traveling. These cartridges are also well-protected thanks to the soft, interior lining. So, consider both your Switch and games in good hands! The combination of both rubber and metal may seem odd at first, but with the hard outer shell coupled with the soft interior, this case will be able to prevent drop, scratch, and water damage with ease. Pros: Hard outer shell

Excellent quality for the price

Comes with accessory pouch Cons: Cannot hold more than a few accessories

Best Value AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Carry Case Just the basics The AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Carry Case may not be as flashy as others, but that doesn't mean it isn't great at protection. $8 from Amazon

Best Carry-All Hard Shell: Raydem Carrying Storage Case

This hardshell carrying bag has a sleek design to help you safely transport your entire Nintendo Switch system. It has space for the dock, the Switch console with attached Joy-Cons, an additional pair of Joy-Cons, the AC adapter, cables, and 21 games. It only comes in one color, so you don't have any options other than black. You can carry this case by the handle or use the detachable shoulder strap to carry it more conveniently. This case isn't waterproof, so you'll want to be careful when traveling in inclement weather. Pros: Hardshell

Holds 21 games

Detachable shoulder strap

Carrying handle Cons: Isn't waterproof

Only comes in one color