Best Remakes and Remasters on Nintendo Switch iMore 2021
Despite being the underpowered underdog in the console race, the Nintendo Switch has proven itself to be quite a powerhouse, thanks to its collection of great titles, excellent indie titles, and library of remakes and remasters. Remakes and remasters of games are a great way of experiencing a game you may have missed the first time around or a way to experience the complete game with DLC and added content included. Here are some of the best remakes and remasters on the Nintendo Switch.
- ★ Decide your future: Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- Me-wow: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Pick the right Pikmin: Pikmin 3 Deluxe
- A handheld treasure: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Insane, isn't it?: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Our favorite little dragon: Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Yes, it can run Crysis: Crysis Remastered
- A remake of a Japanese classic: Trials of Mana
- It's all rainbows now: Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Listen to this story: Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD
- Get Wonderful!: The Wonderful 101 Remastered
- A trap worth springing: Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
★ Decide your future: Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive EditionStaff Pick
Released on the Wii at the end of its lifecycle and re-released on the New Nintendo 3DS, the Definitive Edition gives Xenoblade the graphical update it so desperately deserved, bringing it in line with the visuals seen in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. The game also comes with a brand new post-game that explores a brand new area. With new audio, visuals, and a new story, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a remake worth experiencing, whether you're playing it again or for the first time.
Me-wow: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is a remaster of the Wii U's premiere Mario title, complete with new features, like online multiplayer. While Super Mario 3D World's multiplayer options have expanded, the core game remains mostly the same. The new addition to this package is Bowser's Fury, a brand new mode that pits Mario and Bowser Jr. against Fury Bowser.
Pick the right Pikmin: Pikmin 3 Deluxe
Pikmin 3 was another Wii U gem that never got the spotlight it deserved, but thanks to Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Switch owners finally got to experience what the hype was all about. Complete with a new local co-op option and including all of multiplayer DLC, Pikmin 3 Deluxe is the best way to experience one of Nintendo's most underrated franchises.
A handheld treasure: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
As Zelda celebrates its 35th anniversary, it's a good time to check out the remake of one of the most celebrated entries. Link's Awakening did what people thought was impossible, and that was to take the classic Zelda formula and shrink it down to fit on the Game Boy. Now, years later, you can experience that classic handheld adventure on your Switch, complete with a brand new art style.
Insane, isn't it?: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Once upon a time, if you told me Crash Bandicoot would ever be on a Nintendo console, I'd call you and your uncle who works at Nintendo crazy. But after many years, Crash Bandicoot has crashed onto the Switch. Experience the first three games in this classic platforming series with a brand new coat of paint.
Our favorite little dragon: Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Like Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon was once hailed as a PlayStation mascot and is now available on the Nintendo Switch, remade from the ground up with beautiful HD visuals.
Yes, it can run Crysis: Crysis Remastered
"Can it run Crysis?" was once the question asked by the PC elite as a test to see if your computer could be the most demanding game on the market. Now thirteen years later, I can play Crysis in the palm of my hand — crazy how technology works, right? Crysis Remastered is a revamped version of the powerhouse shooter that runs surprisingly well on Switch hardware.
A remake of a Japanese classic: Trials of Mana
What's the best way to introduce a Japanese exclusive SNES game from 1995? If you answered full remake, you are correct. Trials of Mana, originally released as Seiken Densetsu 3, has been fully remade from the ground up, complete with shiny new visuals and audio.
It's all rainbows now: Katamari Damacy Reroll
The oddball game that made everyone ask, "what the heck is a Katamari?" returns to the Nintendo Switch, and it's never looked or played better. With sharp HD visuals and excellent controls, Katamari Damacy feels right at home on the Nintendo Switch — and just listen to that soundtrack!
Listen to this story: Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD
Final Fantasy X is one of the popular Final Fantasy games released, and that's impressive considering there are 15 main titles and countless spin-offs. Both Final Fantasy X and X-2 are faithfully enhanced with HD visuals and a rearranged soundtrack.
Get Wonderful!: The Wonderful 101 Remastered
Once a Wii U exclusive, The Wonderful 101 has reemerged on the Switch, with improved visuals and control. As a PlatinumGames title, you can expect non-stop, stylish action, on par with the likes of Bayonetta and Astral Chain.
A trap worth springing: Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
A fairly obscure title when it released on the Sega Master System in 1989, Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap remakes Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap from the ground up in a gorgeous new art style, new music, gameplay tweaks, and the ability to play as a Wonder Girl.
A new spin on the original: Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee & Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu
Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee & Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu are remakes of Pokémon Yellow, and exploring the Kanto region has never looked better. Taking cues from the Pokémon Go, Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee & Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu are casual experiences catered specifically to newcomers to the series.
A new spin on old favorites
These are the best Remakes and Remasters on the Nintendo Switch. Whether you're revisiting a favorite or experiences one of these games for the first time, any one of these games is sure to bring a smile onto your face. Our best overall choice is Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, a beautiful RPG with a deep combat system and a powerful story. It's hard not to fall in love with Shulk and his friends, and there's no reason to stop you from playing the adventure on the Nintendo Switch.
If you prefer something lighter and easier to play, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is an excellent touch. Featuring local and online multiplayer and a brand new mode, Super Mario 3D World is much more than just a straightforward port.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These Nintendo Switch games are absolutely beautiful and unique
Looking for some visually pleasing games for your Nintendo Switch? Here are some must-haves that offer both eye candy and a challenge.
Take your shot with the best hunting games for Nintendo Switch 2021
If you want to play a hunting game on the Switch, there's quite a few to choose from. Here's a list of the best games you can buy right now!
Get lost in the best Metroidvania games for the Switch
Everyone loves a good Metroidvania game, right? These are the best options available on the Nintendo Switch!