Best Replacement Charging Cables for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019

I love using my Nintendo Switch Lite. It's super portable, and I can play my favorite games just about anywhere. However, since I do take it everywhere, there is the potential for me to misplace or damage my charging cable. If this has happened to you, or you're only looking for an extra power cord to keep in a different room, you'll want to make sure you purchase a replacement that works efficiently and safely with your handheld. Here are the best charging cables for Nintendo Switch Lite.

It's electric

With how portable the Switch Lite is, it can be easy to misplace your charging cable while you're out and about. Or if you're like me, it's just nice to have more than one charging cable in your home. I have a dedicated charger that I use on-the-go and one that stays plugged into the wall of my living room. I've researched to find the best chargers for your Switch Lite, whether you need a full-on AC charger or simply need the cables.

The best replacement charger for your Switch Lite is definitely the Switch AC Power Supply. It looks a lot like the official charger and doesn't cost a whole lot. If you happen to have both a Switch Lite and the original Switch, you'll be able to charge either device with this power supply.

If you're looking for something to use on a road trip, I highly recommend getting the YCCTEAM Switch Lite Car Charger as it comes with a detachable 6.6-foot cable and offers two ports so you can charge multiple devices at the same time. If you're looking for a way to display your Switch Lite while it charges, you should check out the NALENSY Switch Lite Charger Dock. It comes with both a charging stand and a USB-A to USB-C cable. There are LED lights on the stand that alert you when your Switch Lite has reached a full charge. Additionally, having your Switch Lite propped up like this makes it easier to play the Switch Lite if you have any external controllers paired with the gaming system.

