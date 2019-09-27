Best Replacement Charging Cables for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019

I love using my Nintendo Switch Lite. It's super portable, and I can play my favorite games just about anywhere. However, since I do take it everywhere, there is the potential for me to misplace or damage my charging cable. If this has happened to you, or you're only looking for an extra power cord to keep in a different room, you'll want to make sure you purchase a replacement that works efficiently and safely with your handheld. Here are the best charging cables for Nintendo Switch Lite.

Power to you: Switch AC Power Supply

This is the Amazon Choice for replacement Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite chargers. It works efficiently and has a five-foot-long cord.

$15 at Amazon

For the road: PowerA Nintendo Switch Car Charger

If you're the kind of person that prefers officially licensed gear, then this is the car charger to get; it's made by PowerA and is the Amazon Choice.

$15 at Amazon

Charge more: YCCTEAM Switch Lite Car Charger

This car charger is perfect for road trips. It comes with a removable 6.6-foot USB-A to USB-C cable and has two ports so that you can charge two devices.

$16 at Amazon

Twin cables: Likada Charging Cables

You get both a red and a black 6.6-foot-long braided nylon cable in this pack. They are perfect for use with the Switch Lite or original Switch.

$11 at Amazon

Go the distance: Anker Powerline 10-Foot Cable

This cable reaches 10 feet long, so it's more likely to be able to reach a power source while you're playing your Switch Lite. It's perfect for travel.

$13 at Amazon

Stand and deliver: NALENSY Switch Lite Charger Dock

This purchase gives you a USB-A to USB-C cable and a charging dock with LED lights that change colors to let you know when your Switch Lite is charged.

$13 at Amazon

It's electric

With how portable the Switch Lite is, it can be easy to misplace your charging cable while you're out and about. Or if you're like me, it's just nice to have more than one charging cable in your home. I have a dedicated charger that I use on-the-go and one that stays plugged into the wall of my living room. I've researched to find the best chargers for your Switch Lite, whether you need a full-on AC charger or simply need the cables.

The best replacement charger for your Switch Lite is definitely the Switch AC Power Supply. It looks a lot like the official charger and doesn't cost a whole lot. If you happen to have both a Switch Lite and the original Switch, you'll be able to charge either device with this power supply.

If you're looking for something to use on a road trip, I highly recommend getting the YCCTEAM Switch Lite Car Charger as it comes with a detachable 6.6-foot cable and offers two ports so you can charge multiple devices at the same time. If you're looking for a way to display your Switch Lite while it charges, you should check out the NALENSY Switch Lite Charger Dock. It comes with both a charging stand and a USB-A to USB-C cable. There are LED lights on the stand that alert you when your Switch Lite has reached a full charge. Additionally, having your Switch Lite propped up like this makes it easier to play the Switch Lite if you have any external controllers paired with the gaming system.

