Best rugged cases for iPhone 13 Pro

For some people, the only good iPhone 13 Pro case is a heavy-duty case. Whether you want to take your iPhone 13 Pro on all of your outdoor adventures, or your worksite is hazardous (to your iPhone), or you tend to drop your iPhone more than you'd like, a rugged case is just what you need. Here are some of the best rugged cases for the iPhone 13 Pro you can buy.

Which of the best rugged cases for iPhone 13 Pro should you buy?

When choosing a case for your iPhone 13 Pro, first, you'll want to decide if you'll use a MagSafe charger and accessories. If you think you will, I'd recommend getting a MagSafe compatible case. If not, you can usually save a few bucks by skipping that feature.

Our top overall pick is the Smartish Gripzilla iPhone 13 Pro Protective Case Compatible with MagSafe for its great price point and feature set. The best way to avoid damaging your iPhone is not to drop it in the first place, and this case has super-grippy edges to help keep that from happening. The design and multiple layers of this case will help prevent damage just in case you do drop it. Plus, you can choose a simple solid color or a fun pattern.

The OtterBox Defender Series has been around pretty much since the beginning of the iPhone. It's a staple, and OtterBox has a good deal of brand loyalty because of this case. If you're looking for something "lightweight but protective," look elsewhere on this list. This case is a tank, but if heavy-duty is what you need, this is IT.

No case can give you complete protection without a screen protector. Be sure to pick up an iPhone 13 Pro screen protector to help keep your iPhone pristine.