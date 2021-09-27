Best rugged cases for iPhone 13 Pro iMore 2021
For some people, the only good iPhone 13 Pro case is a heavy-duty case. Whether you want to take your iPhone 13 Pro on all of your outdoor adventures, or your worksite is hazardous (to your iPhone), or you tend to drop your iPhone more than you'd like, a rugged case is just what you need. Here are some of the best rugged cases for the iPhone 13 Pro you can buy.
- Monster bargain: Smartish Gripzilla iPhone 13 Pro Protective Case Compatible with MagSafe
- The tank: OtterBox Defender Series for iPhone 13 Pro
- Classic: Spigen Tough Armor for iPhone 13 Pro
- Clear protection: LifeProof NËXT Series with MAGSAFE Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- All-over bargain: Diaclara Rugged iPhone 13 Pro Case with Built-in Screen Protector
- Ruggedly handsome: Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Pathfinder for iPhone 13 Pro
- Custom design: CASETiFY Ultra Impact Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Touch of color: Raptic Shield Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Card compartment: ELOVEN iPhone 13 Pro Case with Card Holder
- Waterproof: Fansteck Waterproof Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Pretty rugged: CASEFIV Heavy-duty iPhone 13 Pro Case
- Pretty but protective: Velvet Caviar iPhone 13 Pro Case
Monster bargain: Smartish Gripzilla iPhone 13 Pro Protective Case Compatible with MagSafeStaff Pick
This reasonably-priced rugged case has textured edges so you can keep a good grip on your iPhone. The Air Pocket corners, hard backplate, and soft inner padding offer extra protection in case you drop it anyway. Yet, you still get MagSafe compatibility. Choose from several colors and patterns.
The tank: OtterBox Defender Series for iPhone 13 Pro
This is the case that people think of when they think OtterBox. Four parts make up this case: a frame around the front edge, cushioned inner layer, hard outer layer, and a holster to keep your iPhone clipped in place. Put them all together, and you've got some darn solid protection.
Classic: Spigen Tough Armor for iPhone 13 Pro
This has been a popular case through many iPhone generations, and for good reason. It offers heavy-duty protection. In fact, it got my son's iPhone through his rough-and-tumble teen years. The cutout on the back shows off your Apple logo (and iPhone color), while the built-in kickstand is perfect for video viewing.
Clear protection: LifeProof NËXT Series with MAGSAFE Case for iPhone 13 Pro
Made from 50% recycled plastic, this MagSafe-compatible case protects your iPhone from dirt and debris as well as drops. Ever since my son-in-law dropped his LifeProof-protected iPhone out of a two-story window without incident, this is the only brand case he'll buy. Choose from several bumper colors.
All-over bargain: Diaclara Rugged iPhone 13 Pro Case with Built-in Screen Protector
Get all-over protection with this clear case from Diaclara. Not only do you get a rugged case, but a touch-sensitive screen protector is built right into the case. Choose from several bumper colors; the back is clear so you can show off the color of your iPhone.
Ruggedly handsome: Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Pathfinder for iPhone 13 Pro
With its rugged, masculine good looks, you'd expect this case to be quite heavy, but it's not. The feather-light composite case has UAG's patented hard outer armor shell with torsion screw detail and an impact-resistant soft core for heavy-duty protection without the heavy. Choose from many color options.
Custom design: CASETiFY Ultra Impact Case for iPhone 13 Pro
CASETiFY's most protective case offers 9.8-foot drop protection and has an anti-microbial coating. It's made from 65% recycled and plant-based materials. CASETiFY offers about a gazillion appealing patterns with artist collabs, or you can make your own custom design. You can get it with or without MagSafe compatibility.
Touch of color: Raptic Shield Case for iPhone 13 Pro
This case meets military drop-test standards to survive falls of up to 10 feet. Interior air pockets absorb shock. The case is clear, with a solid anodized aluminum bumper available in several colors to accent the color of your iPhone.
Card compartment: ELOVEN iPhone 13 Pro Case with Card Holder
Not only is this dual-layer case super rugged, but it can hold up to four cards in its handy compartment on the back. This nicely-priced case comes in two colors: Purple and Gunmetal.
Waterproof: Fansteck Waterproof Case for iPhone 13 Pro
While the iPhone 13 Pro has an IP68 rating (water-resistant up to a maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes), you can add extra water protection with this heavy-duty case and its built-in screen protector. Fansteck performed 1000 two-hour tests 6.6 feet underwater and found no leakage or water damage.
Pretty rugged: CASEFIV Heavy-duty iPhone 13 Pro Case
Get three layers of protection: a TPU (Thermoplastic polyurethane) inner shell, PC (Polycarbonate) outer shell, and PC bumper. It all adds up to military-grade protection in an attractive, colorful, and well-priced case.
Pretty but protective: Velvet Caviar iPhone 13 Pro Case
This Instagrammable case has two layers: a hard outer shell and a velvety-lined FirmFlex TPU inner layer. Choose from dozens of colorful, fun, and trendy patterns, or grab a MagSafe-compatible option for $5 more.
Which of the best rugged cases for iPhone 13 Pro should you buy?
When choosing a case for your iPhone 13 Pro, first, you'll want to decide if you'll use a MagSafe charger and accessories. If you think you will, I'd recommend getting a MagSafe compatible case. If not, you can usually save a few bucks by skipping that feature.
Our top overall pick is the Smartish Gripzilla iPhone 13 Pro Protective Case Compatible with MagSafe for its great price point and feature set. The best way to avoid damaging your iPhone is not to drop it in the first place, and this case has super-grippy edges to help keep that from happening. The design and multiple layers of this case will help prevent damage just in case you do drop it. Plus, you can choose a simple solid color or a fun pattern.
The OtterBox Defender Series has been around pretty much since the beginning of the iPhone. It's a staple, and OtterBox has a good deal of brand loyalty because of this case. If you're looking for something "lightweight but protective," look elsewhere on this list. This case is a tank, but if heavy-duty is what you need, this is IT.
No case can give you complete protection without a screen protector. Be sure to pick up an iPhone 13 Pro screen protector to help keep your iPhone pristine.
