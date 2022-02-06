Best screen protectors for Apple Watch Series 6 iMore 2022

A screen protector on your Apple Watch Series 6 may seem a little unnecessary at first. However, considering you likely wear your Apple Watch everywhere, it's reasonable to expect it may be prone to scratches and scuffs. The best Apple Watch Series 6 screen protectors will give you solid protection to keep your Apple Watch looking pristine.

All-in-one protection : Misxi Apple Watch hard case (40mm and 44mm) Staff pick The Misxi Apple Watch hard case not only protects your screen with tempered glass, but it also protects the sides of your Apple Watch with a hard shell. The case simply pushes onto your Apple Watch Series 6, and because of its precise cutouts, you can still move the Digital Crown with ease and access the side button. Plus, it's available for both 40mm and 44mm case sizes. $10 at Amazon TPU coverage : BRG Case for Apple Watch - 2-pack (40mm and 44mm) If you want full coverage protection, the BRG case for Apple Watch offers a TPU case you can put on your Apple Watch to cover the screen and the sides perfectly. The great thing about TPU is it offers some impact resistance that a tempered glass screen protector won't, so if it falls off your nightstand, there's a better chance you won't need to worry about a thing. From $5 at Amazon Lot of color options : Tauri Apple Watch Hard Case 2-pack (44mm) If you have a Product RED or blue Apple Watch Series 6, you're going to want a screen protector and case that matches. Tauri offers a bumper-style case for your Apple Watch with a built-in tempered glass screen protector, so you have as much protection as possible. From $10 at Amazon Quality flim six pack : The ArmorSuit screen protector (44mm) The ArmorSuit screen protector won't yellow over time is made from scratch-resistant and self-healing film material. Since it comes in a 6-pack, it's easy to switch to one of the other five if one gets a little dirty or scuffed up. The film also resists yellowing from exposure to the sun over time, so your Apple Watch display should remain crystal clear. $8 at Amazon Smudge free protection : The LK screen protector (40mm) This flexible TPU screen protector has curved edges to cover as much of the front glass on the Apple Watch as possible. Plus, thanks to its oleophobic coating, the film is resistant to fingerprints, so you shouldn't smudge your Apple Watch screen as you use it. $10 at Amazon Anti-bubble installation : The RhinoSkin screen protector (44mm) A fantastic guide makes it easy to ensure you get a bubble-free installation every time you place a RhinoSkin screen protector. Its wet application technique ensures you can reposition the film as much as you need to get the correct placement. RhinoGear even throws in a microfiber cleaning cloth to make sure you can clean your Apple Watch thoroughly before installation. $9 at Amazon

Glass is best

Just like with your iPhone, the best Apple Watch Series 6 screen protectors are often tempered glass because they offer the greatest protection for your best Apple Watch. It's why we suggest the Misxi Apple Watch hard case. It will prevent scratches and scuffs a little better than film protectors, and it seamlessly fits from edge to edge on your Apple Watch.

Flim protectors are cheaper and easier to install, which is why you'll often find them in bulk. If a film protector is more your style, we love the RhinoSkin screen protector. Not only do they come in a pack of six, but it has one of the best and easy bubble-free installation guides, so you don't have to worry about messing up the first time.