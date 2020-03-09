Best Screen Protectors for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2020

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a dedicated portable handheld console, so you're bound to take it with you everywhere you go. While that's the intended purpose, it also means your Switch Lite can be susceptible to everyday wear and tear, like scratches and scuffs, especially on the screen. So you're going to want to protect that like a baby! There are plenty of screen protectors out on the market, but here are some of the best ones that we've found.

Protect that screen at all costs!

You're going to be taking your Switch Lite with you to places, so you might as well invest in a good screen protector. Because if you're anything like me, if there's a scratch on your actual screen, it's going to bother you for the rest of your life (probably), and we don't want that!

If we are going to make some recommendations from these options, we like the amFilm brand the most. We've used their protectors before on iPhones and even the original Nintendo Switch, and they're super durable and protective against everyday wear and tear. Another good option is Tech Armor's Ballistic Glass, as it is made to handle the strongest impact drops, giving you the most peace of mind in terms of protection.

