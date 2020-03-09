Best Screen Protectors for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2020
The Nintendo Switch Lite is a dedicated portable handheld console, so you're bound to take it with you everywhere you go. While that's the intended purpose, it also means your Switch Lite can be susceptible to everyday wear and tear, like scratches and scuffs, especially on the screen. So you're going to want to protect that like a baby! There are plenty of screen protectors out on the market, but here are some of the best ones that we've found.
- Simple and effective: amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector 3-pack
- Great value: iVoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector 4-pack
- Practicality on a budget: JETech Tempered Glass Film Screen Protector 3-pack
- Go ballistic: Tech Armor HD Clear Ballistic Glass Screen Protector 2-pack
- Protected for life: Orzly Tempered Glass Screen Protectors 4-pack
- Go super: Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2-pack
Simple and effective: amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector 3-packStaff favorite
amFilm is one of our favorite brands for screen protectors on multiple electronic devices. These are 0.3mm thick, so you'll hardly notice them, and they are super clear and won't interfere with game visuals. They have a 9H hardness rating and are highly durable and scratch-resistant.
Great value: iVoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector 4-pack
This 4-pack of tempered glass screen protectors offers tremendous value. The protectors also offer 99.99 percent transparency, so everything on the screen is crystal clear, and it's only 0.3mm thick — you'll hardly realize it's there. Having four means you have plenty of spares to share.
Practicality on a budget: JETech Tempered Glass Film Screen Protector 3-pack
JETech is always a good choice if you're on a budget. This 3-pack gives you extras in case you need them. The film is 0.33mm thick with 9H hardness, super clear, and is waterproof, anti-dust, anti-fingerprint, and scratch-resistant.
Go ballistic: Tech Armor HD Clear Ballistic Glass Screen Protector 2-pack
This highly durable ballistic glass screen protector looks and feels amazing while protecting your Switch Lite from scratches and high impact drops. With ballistic glass, you won't have to worry about bubbling, and it is super easy to install and has a perfect fit. It's a bit pricier than the other options, but you get maximum protection.
Protected for life: Orzly Tempered Glass Screen Protectors 4-pack
These premium tempered glass screen protectors are some of the thinnest yet, at only 0.24mm thickness with 9H hardness rating. It's super durable, and it's scratch-resistant, smudge and dirt repellant, and anti-fingerprint. You also get four sets of installation tools, and the company offers a lifetime manufacturer's warranty.
Go super: Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2-pack
These tempered glass protectors from Supershieldz are super in terms of protection. They are made from a high quality tempered glass for maximum scratch protection, thanks to the 9H hardness and 99.99 percent clarity, retaining the original touch and feel of your Switch Lite. And if you do need to take it off later, it leaves no residue behind.
Protect that screen at all costs!
You're going to be taking your Switch Lite with you to places, so you might as well invest in a good screen protector. Because if you're anything like me, if there's a scratch on your actual screen, it's going to bother you for the rest of your life (probably), and we don't want that!
If we are going to make some recommendations from these options, we like the amFilm brand the most. We've used their protectors before on iPhones and even the original Nintendo Switch, and they're super durable and protective against everyday wear and tear. Another good option is Tech Armor's Ballistic Glass, as it is made to handle the strongest impact drops, giving you the most peace of mind in terms of protection.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Game on your Switch Lite in peace with these great headphones
There are a ton of headphones and earbuds out on the market, but what's the best for your Nintendo Switch Lite? Don't worry, no matter what style you're going for, or what your budget is, there's something for everyone here.
These games play wonderfully in handheld mode on the Switch Lite
Just because the Switch Lite only offers handheld mode doesn't mean it will be lacking in great game titles. Here are a few to get you started.
Protect that big, beautiful screen on your iPhone XS Max
If you have an iPhone XS Max, then you surely love that huge screen. It won't do to have it scratched or cracked, so add an extra layer of protection with one of these top-rated screen protectors.