The Nintendo Switch has some really amazing titles, many of which can give players many hours of gaming delight before they reach the end. But sometimes you just want to curl up with a quick game to beat while you wait for the next big thing to come out. Instead of a 100-hour RPG, why not check out our picks for the best short games.

Untitled Goose Game

Not only is Untitled Goose Games one of the best short games, but it's one of the best games on Nintendo Switch in general. Play as a goose who, in a few short hours, wreaks havoc on an unsuspecting town. While your main purpose is chaos (and a lot of honking), each area has an objective guide to follow to beat the game. Some of the objectives are more direct, while others involve a little puzzle solving to uncover.

Untitled Goose Game - Nintendo Switch Have a honking good time just doing goose things. Tear up the town and explore as a goose to build up a collection of beautiful items.

A Short Hike

This small island is yours to discover — no guide, no timelines, no rush. A Short Hike is a Nintendo Switch game that can be as long or as short as you'd like in true leisure style. You can hike, fish, swim, and talk with others at your own pace. There's no order in which you need to complete tasks, and even if you want to complete the whole game, it only takes about four and a half hours on average.

A Short Hike - Nintendo Switch From finding hidden treasure, to making friends, or even flying above the treetops, there are so many ways to enjoy this gorgeous and peaceful island.

GRIS

Known for its ability to tell a story with very few words, GRIS is an indie title that can be completed in about 5 hours. It's a very relaxed game focused on puzzles, platform gameplay, and new challenges that arise as Gris begins to see more of her world and gains new abilities. You follow Gris as she goes through an emotional time, learning how to overcome challenges along the way.

GRIS - Nintendo Switch In addition to being a quick story, GRIS is also a beautiful narrative of emotional growth in an almost exclusively visual form. Abilities, worlds, and challenges are revealed as new pieces of life appear.

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda

Cadence of Hyrule is where music meets gameplay and creates something magical. The iconic music of Legend of Zelda brought into the Crypt of the NecroDancer world makes for an incredibly fun pairing that you could replay time and time again. While it is possible to beat this game in a few hours, you also can replay it since the dungeons and world are randomly generated, making it a new experience each time.

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda - Nintendo Switch Explore the dungeons and defeat the monsters to one of the best video game soundtracks. It even has a touch of some of your favorite characters if you're a big Zelda fan.

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Wanting to play a short game doesn't necessarily mean you want to play alone. WarioWare is typically a party game for 1-4 players, but there is a short story mode you can play solo or with a friend. Playing the story mode unlocks new characters and other game modes to play. Simply help Wario and his friends escape and you will be rewarded!

WarioWare: Get It Together! - Nintendo Switch Wario's company has made the latest and greatest game, now if only they could get out of it! Getting through the microgames with Wario's friends is the only way to escape.

Toem

Toem is an indie game that takes you on an adventure to see beautiful sights and document them. You play as an adorable, llama-like character, meeting residents of the different areas you're exploring and helping them find happiness with your photography skills. The catchy music and cute towns are sure to capture your heart as you capture their events.

Toem Camera in hand, you're off to explore the world! Help others along the way and bring smiles not only to your photos, but into people's lives.

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Get a little bit of everything with this arcade adventure. Fight through a universe in shambles as you struggle with a broken heart. Along the way you have dance battles, fight with lazers, right motorcycles and skateboards, and so much more. Plus the soundtrack is so fun to rock out to while you let your heart run free.

Umurangi Generation

Get into your photos in a game that lets you upgrade along the way. In Umurangi Generation, you are placed in many settings with brilliant colors. As you take more photos, you unlock more equipment which will imporove your color, composition, and other features that determine your pay. Keep your eyes open for the perfect shot and have fun exploring!

Umurangi Generation Take beautiful pictures and keep improving your shots and your camera! You choose which photo bounty to do when and you choose which shots you want to take.

ABZÛ

Satisfy your draw to the ocean without leaving your home with the amazing world created in ABZÛ. Interact with the life under the sea, have fun floating in the water, and find forgotten treasures. But it's not all light, be on the watch for danger as well.