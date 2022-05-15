The Nintendo Switch has some really amazing titles, many of which can give players many hours of gaming delight before they reach the end. But sometimes you just want to curl up with a quick game to beat while you wait for the next big thing to come out. Instead of a 100-hour RPG, why not check out our picks for the best short games.
Untitled Goose Game
Not only is Untitled Goose Games one of the best short games, but it's one of the best games on Nintendo Switch in general. Play as a goose who, in a few short hours, wreaks havoc on an unsuspecting town. While your main purpose is chaos (and a lot of honking), each area has an objective guide to follow to beat the game. Some of the objectives are more direct, while others involve a little puzzle solving to uncover.
A Short Hike
This small island is yours to discover — no guide, no timelines, no rush. A Short Hike is a Nintendo Switch game that can be as long or as short as you'd like in true leisure style. You can hike, fish, swim, and talk with others at your own pace. There's no order in which you need to complete tasks, and even if you want to complete the whole game, it only takes about four and a half hours on average.
GRIS
Known for its ability to tell a story with very few words, GRIS is an indie title that can be completed in about 5 hours. It's a very relaxed game focused on puzzles, platform gameplay, and new challenges that arise as Gris begins to see more of her world and gains new abilities. You follow Gris as she goes through an emotional time, learning how to overcome challenges along the way.
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda
Cadence of Hyrule is where music meets gameplay and creates something magical. The iconic music of Legend of Zelda brought into the Crypt of the NecroDancer world makes for an incredibly fun pairing that you could replay time and time again. While it is possible to beat this game in a few hours, you also can replay it since the dungeons and world are randomly generated, making it a new experience each time.
WarioWare: Get It Together!
Wanting to play a short game doesn't necessarily mean you want to play alone. WarioWare is typically a party game for 1-4 players, but there is a short story mode you can play solo or with a friend. Playing the story mode unlocks new characters and other game modes to play. Simply help Wario and his friends escape and you will be rewarded!
Toem
Toem is an indie game that takes you on an adventure to see beautiful sights and document them. You play as an adorable, llama-like character, meeting residents of the different areas you're exploring and helping them find happiness with your photography skills. The catchy music and cute towns are sure to capture your heart as you capture their events.
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Get a little bit of everything with this arcade adventure. Fight through a universe in shambles as you struggle with a broken heart. Along the way you have dance battles, fight with lazers, right motorcycles and skateboards, and so much more. Plus the soundtrack is so fun to rock out to while you let your heart run free.
Umurangi Generation
Get into your photos in a game that lets you upgrade along the way. In Umurangi Generation, you are placed in many settings with brilliant colors. As you take more photos, you unlock more equipment which will imporove your color, composition, and other features that determine your pay. Keep your eyes open for the perfect shot and have fun exploring!
ABZÛ
Satisfy your draw to the ocean without leaving your home with the amazing world created in ABZÛ. Interact with the life under the sea, have fun floating in the water, and find forgotten treasures. But it's not all light, be on the watch for danger as well.
Short games can leave a long impression
So many of these games have beautiful worlds, concepts, and music. These are great examples of how video games can have deeper meanings and pull unexpected emotions out of you. Although these games can be finished in a matter of a few hours, they can hold onto your heart for a long time and connect to you in ways you may not have thought they could.
The beauty found in so little words in GRIS shows a journey through pain that an art lover would appreciate. A Short Hike is a great getaway when you don't want to be restricted to a specific purpose. But if all the touchy-feely vibes aren't for you, there's always the chaos that ensues when you're a goose in Untitled Goose Game.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Editor's Desk: The iPod will always have a special place in our hearts
This week saw some crazy news, but none crazier than the death of the iPod.
Nintendo recap: Pokémon HOME will finally link with BDSP and PAL
We learned several things regarding various Pokémon games on both iOS and Nintendo Switch this week. Plus, Nintendo revealed its latest financial report showing us how well the system is doing five years into its life cycle.
Here are 15 shortcuts for Apple's iWork apps on both iOS and macOS
Pages, Keynote, and Numbers are built for Shortcuts on iPhone, iPad, and Mac — the new actions make accessing documents, creating templates, and even inserting data into spreadsheets. We've covered each action, built example shortcuts, and show you how to take advantage of iWork with the Shortcuts app.
Get new Joy-Con for your Switch with these third-party options
If you're looking for new Joy-Con controllers for your Nintendo Switch, third-party options are available! Check out our list of the best third-party Joy-Cons for Switch.