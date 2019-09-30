Best Smart Christmas Lights iMore 2019

Christmas is just around the corner, and many of you are in the process of getting the Christmas tree up, or maybe it's already been done! But what about the Christmas lights? There are some cool lights out there that you can control with your smartphone through an app, and they definitely add a touch of pizazz to your Christmas traditions.

Deck the halls with boughs of holly

The holidays are upon us, and it's time to get festive with these smart Christmas lights. One of our favorites is the Twinkly LED String Lights because you can truly get creative with this one. And if creativity isn't your strong suit, then use one of the preloaded designs from the app and get in the spirit!

Another great one that I use personally is the Tree Dazzler. While this one doesn't connect to your phone or anything like that, it's super easy to set up, and the different effects that you can use are sure to cheer you up and get you in a festive spirit instantly. It's hypnotic and soothing, and the lights are very bright. And if you are already invested in the Philips Hue ecosystem, you can't go wrong with adding some LightStrips to the mix.

