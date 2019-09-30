Best Smart Christmas Lights iMore 2019
Christmas is just around the corner, and many of you are in the process of getting the Christmas tree up, or maybe it's already been done! But what about the Christmas lights? There are some cool lights out there that you can control with your smartphone through an app, and they definitely add a touch of pizazz to your Christmas traditions.
- Highly customizable: Twinkly LED String Lights
- Play with the lights: Lumenplay Starter Set
- Smart but affordable: Brizled Bluetooth LED Christmas Lights
- For the Philips Hue fan: Philips Hue LightStrips Plus
- Smart outdoor lights: Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Outdoor LightStrip
- Turn dumb lights into smart ones: Wemo Mini Smart Plug
- Illuminate the house with Christmas cheer: Philips Christmas LED Illuminate Starter Kit
- Affordable color: Elfeland Color Changing Rope Lights
- Fast and simple: Star Shower Tree Dazzler
Highly customizable: Twinkly LED String LightsStaff favorite
Twinkly LED lights can be wrapped around your tree and display custom designs. There are preloaded shapes, or you can make your own custom design with the app.
Play with the lights: Lumenplay Starter Set
Lumenplay comes with 24 starter bulbs that you can use indoors or outdoors. The app lets you change the color of the lights or use a color theme, put on mini light shows, and can remotely turn the lights on and off.
Smart but affordable: Brizled Bluetooth LED Christmas Lights
You get 200 mini lights on a 65-foot string, which should be plenty to wrap around your tree or even outdoor furnishings. They connect to your phone via Bluetooth and the companion app, and you can adjust the speed of the lights, pulsing and disco effects, and more. Up to five sets can work together.
For the Philips Hue fan: Philips Hue LightStrips PlusSmart lights everywhere
If you're already a Philips Hue user with the Hue Bridge, the LightStrip Plus can be attached under bars, bed frames, cabinets, or wherever else you want them. The Philips Hue app lets you change the color from over 16 million colors, or you can create custom light scenes. Everything can be remotely turned on or off, and it works with other Philips Hue lights.
Smart outdoor lights: Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Outdoor LightStrip
The Outdoor version of the LightStrip is completely weatherproof, so it can withstand even the wettest environments. And you can have them set to either white or color through the Philips Hue app, so the possibilities outside are infinite.
Turn dumb lights into smart ones: Wemo Mini Smart Plug
The Wemo Smart Plug turns any old Christmas lights (or other electronics that plug in) into smart ones. This smart plug connects to Wi-Fi, allowing you to control your Christmas lights or other appliances through your phone with Google Assistant, Siri, or Amazon Alexa. You can even set schedules to turn them on or randomize the lights.
Illuminate the house with Christmas cheer: Philips Christmas LED Illuminate Starter Kit
If you want Philips Christmas lights but don't want to go all-in with Hue, the Illuminate Christmas LED lights are a good choice. The starter kit comes with 25 bulbs and a control box that lets you connect your phone to the lights with the Illuminate app. From there, you can choose the colors that are displayed, pick out effects, adjust the speed, and even play music and have the lights dance along to the tune. You can have up to 12 sets of Illuminate lights hooked up together.
Affordable color: Elfeland Color Changing Rope Lights
This affordable option on Amazon gives you 300 LED lights strung out over 32-feet. They're multicolored and dimmable, and everything can be controlled directly through the free companion app, including music effects.
Fast and simple: Star Shower Tree DazzlerInstant setup
Tree Dazzler goes on top of your tree, and the light strings come down naturally, so you need to space them out. The remote control lets you instantly put on a twinkling light show in seconds. The lights are bright and colorful.
Deck the halls with boughs of holly
The holidays are upon us, and it's time to get festive with these smart Christmas lights. One of our favorites is the Twinkly LED String Lights because you can truly get creative with this one. And if creativity isn't your strong suit, then use one of the preloaded designs from the app and get in the spirit!
Another great one that I use personally is the Tree Dazzler. While this one doesn't connect to your phone or anything like that, it's super easy to set up, and the different effects that you can use are sure to cheer you up and get you in a festive spirit instantly. It's hypnotic and soothing, and the lights are very bright. And if you are already invested in the Philips Hue ecosystem, you can't go wrong with adding some LightStrips to the mix.
