Best Smart Lights for Gaming iMore 2020
Bias lighting has certainly gone mainstream, with many home theater setups including colorful lights in the background that sync with movies and tv shows. Gaming can also benefit from the lighting trend, through PC software integration, or boxes that can convert your consoles input into stunning light shows. Here are some of our favorite picks to take your gaming sessions to the next level.
- The ultimate solution: Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit
- Color connection: LIFX Z LED Strip
- Bars of light: Philips Hue Play Light Bar
- Beam me up: LIFX Beam
- Tri-force: Nanoleaf Light Panels
- Consoles too: Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box
The ultimate solution: Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter KitStaff pick
Sights and sounds from Razer Chroma-enabled apps and games can sync with your Nanoleaf Canvas panels thanks to a free pairing tool for Windows. Since the Canvas has Rhythm Mode built right in, you can also sync the music from your phone while gaming or just chilling. Yes, this solution is pricey, but it's worth it.
Color connection: LIFX Z LED Strip
The LIFX Z LED Strip may look like your ordinary light strip, but its Polychrome color technology and Razer Chroma Connector capabilities make it great for gaming. Polychrome technology allows the strip to display multiple colors at the same time, and Razer Chrome Connector syncs your game's visuals with its brilliant lights.
Bars of light: Philips Hue Play Light Bar
One of the newest products from smart leader Philips Hue, the Play Light Bar can create a vibrant ambiance in any room. Lay it on the floor, let it stand on the cabinet, or mount it on the back of the TV and paint your wall with light.
Beam me up: LIFX Beam
The LIFX Beam combines thin light strip-like design, with a solid light panel diffuser, creating one truly unique lighting experience. The beam sports Polychrome technology for multiple lighting zones through the entire length of the light, and it can go where other lights cannot like sharp corners with ease.
Tri-force: Nanoleaf Light Panels
Just like the Nanoleaf Canvas light panels, these triangular lights sync with your games via the Razer Chroma app. The triangle Light Panels offer a smoother light throughout when compared to the Canvas, but lacks touch sensitivity, so it all comes down to personal preference as they both cost around the same.
Consoles too: Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box
For console gamers, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box is the easiest way to add a little ambiance to your sessions. Just like its name suggests, this box connects to your console and tv using HDMI, and it syncs with any Philips Hue lighting accessories that you may already have in your home. As an added bonus, this box also works with any video set top box, up to four devices total, and it even supports 4K.
Game on
We love the Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit as it provides a stunning gaming experience when synced with Razer Chroma software. When you are not gaming, these panels are the life of the party with music sync, and each one is touch sensitive, putting games like whack a mole on your walls!
If you prefer the comforts of your couch and a good old fashioned game console, then check the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. This awesome plug and play accessory connects directly to your console, bringing any Philips Hue lights in your home to the gaming session.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
