Best Smart Lights for Gaming iMore 2020

Bias lighting has certainly gone mainstream, with many home theater setups including colorful lights in the background that sync with movies and tv shows. Gaming can also benefit from the lighting trend, through PC software integration, or boxes that can convert your consoles input into stunning light shows. Here are some of our favorite picks to take your gaming sessions to the next level.

Game on

We love the Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit as it provides a stunning gaming experience when synced with Razer Chroma software. When you are not gaming, these panels are the life of the party with music sync, and each one is touch sensitive, putting games like whack a mole on your walls!

If you prefer the comforts of your couch and a good old fashioned game console, then check the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. This awesome plug and play accessory connects directly to your console, bringing any Philips Hue lights in your home to the gaming session.