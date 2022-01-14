Best smart plugs iMore 2022
Smart plugs are the easiest way to start building out the connected home of your dreams. Plug one of these tiny devices into an available outlet to instantly make almost anything smart. Plus, the best smart plugs work with voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and even other accessories like door locks through platforms like HomeKit. If you are ready to begin your smart home journey, these smart plugs can help you start things off right.
- Best for most: Wemo Smart Plug (Simple Setup Smart Outlet for Smart Home)
- Cost-effective: meross Smart Plug Mini, 15A & Reliable Wi-Fi
- Dim it down: Lutron Caseta Wireless Single-Pole/3-Way Smart Lighting Lamp Dimmer and Remote Kit
- Fast and reliable: Philips Hue 552349 Smart Plug
- Local connection: Eve Energy - Apple HomeKit Smart Home, Smart Plug & Power Meter
- Three-for-one: APC Smart Plug Wifi Power Strip with USB Ports, PH6U4X32W
- Discreet convenience: ConnectSense Smart In-Wall Outlet - WiFi Connected Electrical Smart Wall Socket
- Outdoor power: meross Outdoor Wi-Fi Outlet with 3 Independent Sockets - Outdoor Smart Plug
Best for most: Wemo Smart Plug (Simple Setup Smart Outlet for Smart Home)Staff Favorite
The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is one of the most versatile options available with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit, all in one convenient package. This smart plug is UL safety certified, and a compact design makes it easy to fit multiple plugs into the same outlet.
Cost-effective: meross Smart Plug Mini, 15A & Reliable Wi-Fi
The affordable Meross Smart Plug Mini doesn't skimp on features despite its low price. This tiny plug gives you access to scheduling, timers, and voice control, all without the need for a separate hub. Plus, it works with Apple's HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant.
Dim it down: Lutron Caseta Wireless Single-Pole/3-Way Smart Lighting Lamp Dimmer and Remote Kit
The Caseta Plug-In Lamp Dimmer works just like it sounds, giving you full dimming capabilities over a light that you plug into it. Even better is that this plug has two outlets, one on each side, giving you more bang for your buck.
Fast and reliable: Philips Hue 552349 Smart Plug
The Philips Hue Smart Plug offers dual connectivity options — Bluetooth and Zigbee — allowing operation with or without the Philips Hue Bridge. With the Hue Bridge, this plug is incredibly responsive, and it enables HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant integration. With Bluetooth, you can be up and running in minutes without a complicated setup process.
Local connection: Eve Energy - Apple HomeKit Smart Home, Smart Plug & Power Meter
Eve's HomeKit-only Energy smart plug uses Bluetooth and Thread for local connectivity that doesn't require an internet connection to turn on and off your appliances. Eve Energy also provides energy monitoring, putting usage history into the Eve app, and it even calculates how much it costs to operate your devices.
Three-for-one: APC Smart Plug Wifi Power Strip with USB Ports, PH6U4X32W
APC's power strip features three independently smart controllable outlets, three regular outlets, and four USB ports, perfect for a home office.
Discreet convenience: ConnectSense Smart In-Wall Outlet - WiFi Connected Electrical Smart Wall Socket
This creative solution from ConnectSense replaces your existing outlet, hiding the smarts inside of your wall. The ConnectSense Smart In-Wall Outlet provides two outlets and also features energy monitoring so you can keep an eye on how much a device costs to operate.
Outdoor power: meross Outdoor Wi-Fi Outlet with 3 Independent Sockets - Outdoor Smart Plug
The Meross Smart Outdoor SmartPlug can safely power all your outdoor lighting, decorations, and more with IP44 weather resistance. This rugged three-outlet plug has a seven-inch extension, which allows it to fit into tight spaces like standard outdoor outlets with covers; plus it works with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant.
Make anything smart with the best smart plugs
Installing a smart plug is a great way to treat yourself to the modern conveniences that a smart home provides. Are you always forgetting to turn off that bathroom appliance before you leave? Take care of it with a simple tap. Have a lamp that you want to turn on every morning at sunrise? Just set up a schedule in an app or through HomeKit. You can do all of this and more with the best smart plugs.
We love the Wemo Smart Plug for its combination of low price, compact design, and flexible features, making it the best option for most. This plug plays nicely with most smart home voice assistants and automation services such as IFTTT, enabling true smart home magic.
Need a smart plug to power that fantastic outdoor holiday display? Then check out the Meross Outdoor Smart Plug. This plug features a rugged design with IP 44 weather resistance to withstand the outdoor elements. Speedy Wi-Fi connectivity provides you with access to convenient scheduling and timer features.
