Best smart plugs iMore 2022

Smart plugs are the easiest way to start building out the connected home of your dreams. Plug one of these tiny devices into an available outlet to instantly make almost anything smart. Plus, the best smart plugs work with voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and even other accessories like door locks through platforms like HomeKit. If you are ready to begin your smart home journey, these smart plugs can help you start things off right.

Make anything smart with the best smart plugs

Installing a smart plug is a great way to treat yourself to the modern conveniences that a smart home provides. Are you always forgetting to turn off that bathroom appliance before you leave? Take care of it with a simple tap. Have a lamp that you want to turn on every morning at sunrise? Just set up a schedule in an app or through HomeKit. You can do all of this and more with the best smart plugs.

We love the Wemo Smart Plug for its combination of low price, compact design, and flexible features, making it the best option for most. This plug plays nicely with most smart home voice assistants and automation services such as IFTTT, enabling true smart home magic.

Need a smart plug to power that fantastic outdoor holiday display? Then check out the Meross Outdoor Smart Plug. This plug features a rugged design with IP 44 weather resistance to withstand the outdoor elements. Speedy Wi-Fi connectivity provides you with access to convenient scheduling and timer features.