Smart plugs are one of the quickest and easiest ways to start building out the connected home of your dreams. Simply plug in one of these tiny devices to instantly make almost anything smart. Whether it is a coffee maker, fan, or heater, it can now turn on and off with a tap or a shout, anytime, anywhere. If you are ready to begin your smart home journey, then this list can help you to start things off right.
Power for all: TOPGREENER Smart Wi-Fi PlugSponsored
Plug into Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant with the TOPGREENER Smart Plug. It pumps out 15A loads at 1800W and connects to Wi-Fi over 2.4 GHz. In addition to a dedicated iOS app that provides timer and remote control abilities, this plug also plays nice with Tuya and Smartlife apps.
Best for most: Wemo Mini Smart PlugStaff Favorite
The Wemo Mini is one of the most versatile smart plugs around as it supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit, all in one compact package. This smart plug is UL safety certified, and it comes with a three-year limited warranty, protecting both you and your investment for years to come.
Two for one: Satechi Dual Smart Outlet
This smart plug from Satechi features two independently controllable outlets in a slim profile that doesn't block another receptacle. In fact, you can even fit two of these into the same outlet, giving you the ability to have four smart outlets in total that work with all of the popular voice assistants.
Discreet convenience: iDevices Wall Outlet
Even though smart plugs are getting smaller and smaller, they can still be a little unsightly. Thankfully, iDevices has got things covered with its Wall Outlet. This smart solution replaces your existing outlet, hiding the smarts inside of your wall.
Outdoor power: iHome ISP100 Outdoor SmartPlug
iHome's ISP100 Outdoor SmartPlug is capable of powering all of your outdoor lighting, decorations, and more up to 1,800 watts. This rugged plug also has a six-inch extension, which allows it to fit into tight spaces like standard outdoor outlets with covers.
Dim it down: Lutron Caseta Plug-In Lamp Dimmer
The Caseta Plug-In Lamp Dimmer works exactly how it sounds, by giving you full dimming capabilities over a light that you plug into it. Even better is that this plug has two outlets, one on each side, giving you more bang for your buck.
Cost effective: Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug
The Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug is one of the lowest cost options around, but it doesn't skimp on features. This tiny plug gives you access to scheduling, timers, and voice control, all without the need for a separate hub.
Plugged in
Installing a smart plug in your home is a great way to treat yourself to the modern conveniences that a smart home provides. Always forgetting to turn off that bathroom appliance before you leave? Take care of it with a simple tap. Have a lamp that you want to turn on every morning at sunrise? Just set up a schedule in an app. You can do all of this and more with a smart plug.
We love the Wemo Mini Smart Plug for its combination of low price, compact design, and flexible features, making it the best option for most. This plug plays along nicely with all of the smart home voice assistants and platforms, as well as with powerful automation services such as IFTTT, which enable true smart home magic.
Need a smart plug to power that awesome outdoor holiday display? Then check out the iHome ISP100 Outdoor Smart Plug. This plug features a rugged design that can withstand the outdoor elements, and its Wi-Fi connection provides you with access to convenient scheduling and timer features.
