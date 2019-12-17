Best Smart Plugs iMore 2019

Smart plugs are one of the quickest and easiest ways to start building out the connected home of your dreams. Simply plug in one of these tiny devices to instantly make almost anything smart. Whether it is a coffee maker, fan, or heater, it can now turn on and off with a tap or a shout, anytime, anywhere. If you are ready to begin your smart home journey, then this list can help you to start things off right.

Installing a smart plug in your home is a great way to treat yourself to the modern conveniences that a smart home provides. Always forgetting to turn off that bathroom appliance before you leave? Take care of it with a simple tap. Have a lamp that you want to turn on every morning at sunrise? Just set up a schedule in an app. You can do all of this and more with a smart plug.

We love the Wemo Mini Smart Plug for its combination of low price, compact design, and flexible features, making it the best option for most. This plug plays along nicely with all of the smart home voice assistants and platforms, as well as with powerful automation services such as IFTTT, which enable true smart home magic.

Need a smart plug to power that awesome outdoor holiday display? Then check out the iHome ISP100 Outdoor Smart Plug. This plug features a rugged design that can withstand the outdoor elements, and its Wi-Fi connection provides you with access to convenient scheduling and timer features.

