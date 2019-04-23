To enhance the gaming experience of Nintendo Switch racing games, it helps to have a steering wheel controller. Unlike the wheels created for the Wii, the Switch controllers are much smaller. If you are looking to pull ahead of the pack, here are the best Nintendo Switch steering wheel controllers that can give you the edge.
Luigi Time!
HORI Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel (Luigi Version)Staff Pick
This is the counterpart to the official Mario steering wheel and a great option for Luigi fans. The rubber grips give you have more control while playing. This steering wheel is a bit bigger than other steering wheel options, so it's ideal for teenagers and adults. Small hands could have problems reaching the buttons.
It's-a me, Mario!
HORI Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel (Mario Version)
Nintendo's official Mario steering wheel features the colors and icon of your favorite plumber. The grips are made of rubber making it more comfortable and stable than other options. This is likely a better choice for a teenager or adult gamer since the wheel is a bit larger. It might be difficult for small hands to reach the buttons while holding the wheel.
Double Trouble
Moko Steering Wheel (2 Pack)
This two-pack comes in two color options: a red and blue, or two in black. The first color option matches the Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Cons. These are the least expensive steering wheels on this list, but they don't feature any rubber grips. Since the wheel is flat on the bottom, these controllers can be easier to store.
Pro Driver
Hyper Drive Controller Wheel by PDP
This is the ideal steering wheel for the serious racing gamer. It features rubberized trigger extensions, making it easier to use the back buttons. The life-like, carbon fiber texture greatly adds to the virtual racing experience and gives you a better grip during intense racing sessions.
You Are My Sunshine
AmazonBasic Neon Yellow Steering Wheels
This two-pack matches the color of the Neon Yellow Joy-Con, making it the perfect choice if you own the yellow controllers. These are small steering wheels, so they might be better suited for kids. The plastic is smooth and doesn't offer any gripping texture.
Four-Wheeling
Orzly Steering Wheel - Four Pack
This four-pack is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to play with a group. Each steering wheel shows the battery life of the Joy-Con via the LED lights, so you'll have a heads up if your battery is getting low. We also love the unique design. To remove your Joy-Con, simply push it out using the hole on the backside of the device.
For that racing edge
We've spent hours looking over the best steering wheels on the market. Some of the biggest things we consider are price, convenience, and special features. We're always interested in new Switch games and accessories so we'll keep an eye out for any new steering wheel controllers to add to this list.
For the true Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans we recommend the Mario and Luigi controllers. If you plan on playing with a decent group of people, we recommend the Orzly Four-Pack so multiple people can play at once. There are several new Nintendo Switch racing games headed to the console in 2019, so keep an eye out for any you'd like to add to your collection.
