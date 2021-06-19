Best streaming accessories for Nintendo Switch iMore 2021
The Nintendo Switch is one of the best gaming systems ever, with the ability to play on the go as well as traditionally on a TV. The only thing more fun than playing your favorite games is streaming them for others to see. You just need a few things to get all set up and ready to stream Nintendo Switch on Twitch or other streaming platforms.
Note: The Nintendo Switch Lite cannot stream using a capture card because it lacks the internal hardware to make visual output possible.
- Streaming device: Elgato HD60 S Capture Card
- No computer necessary: AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus
- Necessary software: OBS Studio
- Budget Mic: Blue Yeti Nano
- Clear audio: EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone
- Perfect video: Logitech BRIO
- Lights and camera: Razer Kiyo
- Wired Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha
- Wireless Headset: SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless
- Greater control: Elgato Stream Deck XL
- Budget control: Elgato Stream Deck Mini
- Set the mood: Nanoleaf Shapes - Smarter Kit (7 Panels)
Streaming device: Elgato HD60 S Capture CardStaff pick
To stream your Switch gameplay, you'll need to connect it to a computer using a reliable capture card. The Elgato HD60 S is one of the most popular ones on the market. It's easy to set up and provides 1080p60 capture.
No computer necessary: AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus
This external capture card doesn't take up much room and has easy access ports for connecting all of your devices up. It offers 4K Pass through and works with or without a PC as long as the gaming system you're using is connected to the internet and can stream.
Necessary software: OBS Studio
This is many streamers' program of choice, and the best part about it is that it's completely free. Use it to stream on Twitch, adjust your settings, and record for later or stream live.
Budget Mic: Blue Yeti Nano
This is the perfect option for anyone looking for something relatively inexpensive but good. It doesn't have the best sound quality out there, but it's still really impressive and reliable. It really is one of the best microphones out there.
Clear audio: EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone
As we said in our EPOS B20 review, this is an impressive microphone that both looks professional and does an excellent job of blocking out background noises for clear vocal recordings.
Perfect video: Logitech BRIO
If you're interested in recording yourself while you play, you will need a webcam. The Logitech BRIO captures in 4K has a zooming lens and automatically adjusts to your room's lighting for better visuals.
Lights and camera: Razer Kiyo
If you'd like your streams to include your face, then you're going to need a good webcam and lighting. Razer is a well-known name in the gaming industry, and this webcam, ring light duo will help you come through nice and clear during your sessions.
Wired Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha
When it comes to sound quality, wired connections are usually better. I love the HyperX CloudX as it works incredibly well, provides clear sound, and doesn't cost very much.
Wireless Headset: SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless
The awesome thing about the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is that it connects to your devices using a USB-C adapter. Plug it directly into your computer on into the bottom of your Switch.
Greater control: Elgato Stream Deck XL
With 32 buttons at your fingertips, you can easily tap switches to adjust audio, launch a program, and more. That way, you don't have to fiddle around in a distracting way when streaming on your computer. Plus, the buttons are completely customizable, so you can change the icons to whatever you like.
Budget control: Elgato Stream Deck Mini
If you like the idea of a stream deck but don't need anything huge, this six-button version is perfect. Use it to quickly launch your streaming software like OBS studios, access Streamlabs, or computer settings.
Set the mood: Nanoleaf Shapes - Smarter Kit (7 Panels)
Many streamers like to add a purple or blue glow to their faces while streaming. This is accomplished with the help of wall-mounted mood lighting. They're a bit expensive, but they can help light your face up, and you can choose what colors come through to set a specific tone.
Gently down the stream
Streaming your video games is incredibly easy these days as long as you have the right equipment for the job. At the very least, you're going to need a decent computer, headset. microphone, streaming software, and a capture card to get started. Then if you'd like, you can get some fancy lighting or accessories to decorate your room with. If you're specifically going for a Nintendo audience, consider getting posters and amiibo.
If you're looking for a capture card on a budget, I highly recommend going with the Elgato HD60 S. It's one of the most popular capture cards on the market and doesn't cost too much either. It doesn't allow for 4K passthrough, but it does 1080p60 capture and is perfect for the Nintendo Switch. Elgato also offers several higher-grade capture cards if you want something more powerful.
Clear audio quality is a huge necessity if you're going to be commenting during your streams. If you're looking for something that won't break the bank, the Yetu Blue Nano will do the trick. If you want something that will capture your voice more clearly and do a better job blocking background noises, consider the EPOS B20 Streaming Mic.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Every Dragon Quest available on the Switch
Dragon Quest is a legendary franchise, but many people in the west have yet to experience what makes Dragon Quest so good. If you have a Switch, you can see for yourself.
Looking for a Kirby game to play? Here's every Kirby game on the Switch
Looking for some casual platforming fun on the Switch? You won't find many games better (or cuter) than Kirby's. Here are all the Kirby games available on the Switch.
Celebrate your dad by giving him some of the best Switch games
Father's Day is June 20 and you're running out of time to pick up a gift. These great Nintendo Switch games will let you share your love and give your dad hours and hours of entertainment.