Best streaming accessories for Nintendo Switch iMore 2021

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best gaming systems ever, with the ability to play on the go as well as traditionally on a TV. The only thing more fun than playing your favorite games is streaming them for others to see. You just need a few things to get all set up and ready to stream Nintendo Switch on Twitch or other streaming platforms.

Gently down the stream

Streaming your video games is incredibly easy these days as long as you have the right equipment for the job. At the very least, you're going to need a decent computer, headset. microphone, streaming software, and a capture card to get started. Then if you'd like, you can get some fancy lighting or accessories to decorate your room with. If you're specifically going for a Nintendo audience, consider getting posters and amiibo.

If you're looking for a capture card on a budget, I highly recommend going with the Elgato HD60 S. It's one of the most popular capture cards on the market and doesn't cost too much either. It doesn't allow for 4K passthrough, but it does 1080p60 capture and is perfect for the Nintendo Switch. Elgato also offers several higher-grade capture cards if you want something more powerful.

Clear audio quality is a huge necessity if you're going to be commenting during your streams. If you're looking for something that won't break the bank, the Yetu Blue Nano will do the trick. If you want something that will capture your voice more clearly and do a better job blocking background noises, consider the EPOS B20 Streaming Mic.