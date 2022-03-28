Best streaming devices that support Apple's TV app iMore 2022

Apple TV+ is now a must-have streaming service thanks to instant classics like Ted Lasso, but to binge-watch Apple originals, you need one of the best Apple TV app devices. Thankfully, the Apple TV app is available just about everywhere these days — on streaming sticks, TVs, and of course, the Apple TV. All these devices can play the ever-expanding catalog. If you are ready to jump into the world of Apple TV+, then these are our picks for the best Apple TV app devices.

Stream the latest everywhere with the best Apple TV app devices

If you want the absolute best Apple TV app experience possible, then the Apple TV 4K is the streamer for you. Apple's set-top box delivers stunning 4K HDR visuals and supports the latest audio formats like Dolby Atmos. The Apple TV 4K also integrates directly with your iPhone and iPad, so you control it all without tracking down the remote.

If you just want an affordable way to binge-watch Apple TV+ content and don't mind missing out on 4K, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is your best bet. This surprisingly capable streaming stick supports most major streaming services and apps, all in a compact design that won't clutter your entertainment center.