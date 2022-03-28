Best streaming devices that support Apple's TV app iMore 2022
Apple TV+ is now a must-have streaming service thanks to instant classics like Ted Lasso, but to binge-watch Apple originals, you need one of the best Apple TV app devices. Thankfully, the Apple TV app is available just about everywhere these days — on streaming sticks, TVs, and of course, the Apple TV. All these devices can play the ever-expanding catalog. If you are ready to jump into the world of Apple TV+, then these are our picks for the best Apple TV app devices.
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)
The Apple TV 4K offers a seamless experience that just works with your iPhone, iPad, HomePod, and HomeKit smart home accessories. Apple's streaming box supports the latest and greatest media formats like 4K and Dolby Atmos, plus it comes with the Apple TV app built right in.
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote
Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite is the absolute cheapest way to stream the latest Apple TV+ shows. Don't let the low price fool you, though — this capable stick can handle 1080p video, games, music, and of course, all of the best streaming services.
Roku Ultra | Streaming Device HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos
Roku's top-of-the-line set-top box streams in glorious 4K quality, complete with HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Roku's box can also stream in complete silence with a unique remote that features an AUX input that works with an included set of headphones.
NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 4K HDR Streaming Media Player
NVIDIA's SHIELD TV Pro serves double duty as it supports popular streaming apps — like the Apple TV app, and it functions as an Android video game console. This all-in-one box even features convenient voice controls with the Google Assistant.
Chromecast with Google TV - 4K - Snow
The Chromecast makes streaming quick and easy by relying on your iPhone to cast videos to your TV. This upgraded Chromecast model also supports Google TV, so you can also download apps — including Apple TV so that you can watch distraction-free.
2021 Apple TV HD (32GB, 5th Generation)
If you don't have a 4K TV but still want the premium Apple experience, the Apple TV HD is the way to go. Apple's more affordable streaming box works with all of the same apps and services as the more expensive 4K model, and it comes with the newly improved Siri remote.
Stream the latest everywhere with the best Apple TV app devices
Apple TV+ is home to tons of must-watch originals, including Ted Lasso and the Morning Show, so if you want to see what all of the fuss is about, then you need one of the best Apple TV app devices. Despite having Apple in the title, the Apple TV+ service is available on almost everything these days — from streaming sticks to TVs and the traditional set-top box.
If you want the absolute best Apple TV app experience possible, then the Apple TV 4K is the streamer for you. Apple's set-top box delivers stunning 4K HDR visuals and supports the latest audio formats like Dolby Atmos. The Apple TV 4K also integrates directly with your iPhone and iPad, so you control it all without tracking down the remote.
If you just want an affordable way to binge-watch Apple TV+ content and don't mind missing out on 4K, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is your best bet. This surprisingly capable streaming stick supports most major streaming services and apps, all in a compact design that won't clutter your entertainment center.
