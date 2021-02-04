Best Switch games to entertain your kids while you watch the Super Bowl iMore 2021

There are few pleasures as consistent as Super Bowl Sunday, and despite the ongoing global pandemic, Football is back on the menu. On February 7, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV, and while this might be different than other years, football fans are more than prepared with their snacks and jerseys. But for all the parents out there facing the unique challenge of entertaining kids during the big game, what should you do? If you're looking for a way to entertain your kids while you watch the Super Bowl, look no further than New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch. It's one of the best Switch games around and will give your little ones plenty to do while mom and dad cheer on touchdown after touchdown.

When you're a parent looking for a game that could entertain your kids, you often can't go wrong with a Mario title and the Nintendo Switch has plenty. Every Mario title from Super Mario Odyssey to Super Mario 3D All-Stars is guaranteed to keep your kid occupied, but New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is our top choice because of its accessibility and its multiplayer capabilities. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe follows other classic Mario titles in its design. It's a 2D platformer, just like the older titles, and features a difficulty curve that is fair but challenging. The difference between those classic games is that this one is multiplayer. Up to four players can play with one another, fighting for a high score while causing mayhem for their allies. The game also features two new characters, Toadette and Nabbit, who act as an easy and very easy mode respectively. This means that no matter what age they are, if they can handle a controller, chances are they can handle the game. The Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons are unique in that they are perfect for games that involve local multiplayer, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe might just be one of the best local multiplayer games available on the Switch. It's a challenging and rewarding experience by yourself and a chaotic free-for-all with friends. Pros: Great single-player and multiplayer options

Classic Mario gameplay

New characters help inexperienced players keep up Cons: Multiplayer can get chaotic at times

Best for Sports fans: Rocket League

Rocket League may very well be the best sports game for the Nintendo Switch. The game is often described as soccer with cars, and that description is not too far off. The high octane game shares a lot with the sport, and it's found a casual and competitive audience thanks to its simple gameplay and its high-level learning curve. In essence, Rocket League is about hitting a ball into a net, but anyone familiar with the game will tell that's just the start of the chaos. Players can play by themselves or in teams of up to four in an insane game of soccer meets Hot Wheels. Players must do their best to chase the ball up and down the court, using drifts, boost, and jumps to evade other players. It's chaotic at first, but watching an experienced player work the ball down the court and score is a sight to behold. Loaded with tons of cosmetics and unlockables, there's a lot of dig into, but getting some of that cool gear requires a bit of grinding. However, matches are only five minutes long, so players won't have to play too long before they discover a cool skin or set of wheels. The best part about all of this is that the game is absolutely free and it's cross-play, which means your kids will be able to play with all of their friends, no matter the console. You may just have to ask your kids to stop cheering so loud when they score a goal. Pros: Fast gameplay

Short games are perfect for quick games

Crossplay and cross-progression Cons: Cosmetics require a grind to unlock

A slight learning curve

Best for Sports fans Rocket League Goal! Rocket League delivers high-speed thrills and excitement that might just rival the Superbowl. Free at Nintendo eShop

Best Online Multiplayer: Fortnite

At this point, Fortnite doesn't need an introduction. The battle royal may not have been the first game to drop 100 players across a landmass and have them fight for first place, but they certainly did it the best. In the years since its launch, Fortnite has become a sensation, especially with younger players. While battle royal games may be a dime a dozen these days, but Fortnite still stands out thanks to its build mechanic, its goofy emotes, and its wild crossover roster. Most folks might not even remember, but Fortnite was a typical defend the base style game before Epic decided to switch gears and focus on the battle royal aspect. The building system from that original mode carried over into multiplayer, and players have since learned to create dizzying skyscrapers in a matter of minutes. As players get closer on the map, the clashes turn into mini art installations as players build up and over one another as they try to take each other out. Fortnite's other major draw is its cosmetics. Since its launch, Fortnite has become a crossover like no other. Characters from Halo, The Walking Dead, Batman, Predator, Star Wars, Marvel Comics, and more have found their way onto Fortnite's battlefield, as well as a slew of popular dances and memes ripped straight from Tik Tok and YouTube. Almost everything is locked behind a paywall though, so parents should keep an eye on what they allow their kids to spend. Pros: One of the best free-to-play games available

Lots of fun cosmetics and emotes

Crossplay multiplayer and cross-progression Cons: Cosmetics are expensive

Performance and visuals take a hit on Nintendo Switch

Best Online Multiplayer Fortnite 100 players in, one player out Join in on the battle royal and shoot, build, and dance your way to victory. Free at Nintendo eShop

Best Local Multiplayer: Super Mario Party

There ain't no party like a Mario Party! Super Mario Party is the latest installment of the popular party game on the Nintendo Switch, and it's a great way to capture your kid's attention, especially if you have more than one. In Super Mario Party, players choose a member of the Mario crew and hop across a board, collecting coins and stars. If they've ever played a board game before, they'll be able to grasp the rules quickly. Mario Party's gimmick has always been the minigames, and that's still true in this installment. The space the players land on will determine the teams and decide whether it's a free-for-all or a team match up. The minigames are all simple, and usually involve a press of a button, so your kids should have no problem picking up on the rules. The main problem with Super Mario Party is that there's no real incentive to play by yourself. Super Mario Party is best enjoyed with a group of friends or siblings, so you might want to rethink this one if you only have one kid to entertain. If you have a few kids under your belt though, this is an easy recommendation. Pros: Great for local multiplayer

Simple controls and boards

over 80 minigames Cons: Single-player is lacking

Boards are not as inventive as previous entries