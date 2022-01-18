Best Nintendo Switch thumb grips iMore 2022
While some people love the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons the way they are, for some, they could use a little comfort boost. A simple way to do that is by adding some thumb grips to the joystick! This also adds some personality to the look of your controllers. If you like the functionality of the Joy-Cons, don't have a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, or just like to have the option of either while looking to make it more comfortable, these thumb grips are sure to help.
- Easy to apply: Hyperkin Joy-Con Silicone Thumb Grips
- FPS Focused: Skull & Co. Skin Splatoon 2 Thumb Grip Set
- Color coordination: UUShop 4 Colors Silicone Thumb Stick Caps
- Press paws: 28 Pieces Replacement Cute Cat Claw Design Thumb Grip Caps
- Airy island vibes: Animal Crossing Thumb Stick Caps
Easy to apply: Hyperkin Joy-Con Silicone Thumb GripsStaff Pick
Also compatible with the Switch Lite, this set of eight thumb grips fit over your joysticks to make them more comfortable while reducing slippage. They also offer moisture protection in case your hands get sweaty during long gaming sessions. A one-year limited warranty is included.
FPS Focused: Skull & Co. Skin Splatoon 2 Thumb Grip Set
These would be the perfect grips if you were lucky enough to get your hands on one of the limited-edition Switch consoles that launched with Splatoon 2. Even if you just have a standard Switch though, the extra height and radius of the caps are meant to give you an edge in shooters and action games that require fine control.
Color coordination: UUShop 4 Colors Silicone Thumb Stick Caps
This eight-pack of thumb grips comes in four different colors, so you can pair your grips with any color Joy-Con you wish. The caps can be easily removed or added on by flipping them inside out so you can even switch things up if you prefer. Whatever you choose, the silicone material will help improve your grip and accuracy while playing.
Press paws: 28 Pieces Replacement Cute Cat Claw Design Thumb Grip Caps
If you're a pet lover and you want to express it with your Joy-Cons, this pack of 28 grips is perfect for you! They come in many colors so you can choose to match or complement the colors of your Joy-Cons while protecting them from dust and scratches.
Airy island vibes: Animal Crossing Thumb Stick Caps
These pastel pretties will give your Switch the soothing island vibes that you get playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They aren't official but the design and colors are spot on.
Thumbs up
The Joy-Cons aren't the best controllers if you're planning on gaming for a long time or playing titles that require a lot of precision. You could pick up a different controller, but you can also get some performance improvement just by grabbing one of the best Nintendo Switch thumb grips. We recommend the Hyperkin Joy-Con Silicone Thumb Grips because they go with any Switch or Switch Lite and come with a one-year warranty if you have any issues.
If style is just as important to you as function, you might like the Animal Crossing Thumb Stick Caps which offer a mix of both. If you're specifically looking for an edge when playing one of the many Nintendo Switch shooters like Splatoon 2 or Doom, the Skull & Co. Thumb Grip Set is a great choice. No matter what you pick, these thumb grips should keep your hands happy.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These grips give you a better handle on your Switch Lite
The perfect console for an affordable and on-the-go option is the Nintendo Switch Lite. While it's easily portable it isn't necessarily comfortable to hold, but a good grip will fix that!
Add AirPlay 2 to your audio setup with these connected receivers
Want to keep the tunes flowing as you walk into your home theater? Or do you want to build your own surround sound system using your existing AirPlay 2 speakers? You can do all of that, and more, with the best AirPlay 2 receivers.
iPhone doesn't have an SD card slot, but you can use a flash drive instead!
Having a flash drive that works with your iPhone is a great little accessory to have in your back pocket! Here are the best options for backing up your phone.