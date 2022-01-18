Best Nintendo Switch thumb grips iMore 2022

While some people love the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons the way they are, for some, they could use a little comfort boost. A simple way to do that is by adding some thumb grips to the joystick! This also adds some personality to the look of your controllers. If you like the functionality of the Joy-Cons, don't have a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, or just like to have the option of either while looking to make it more comfortable, these thumb grips are sure to help.

Easy to apply : Hyperkin Joy-Con Silicone Thumb Grips Staff Pick Also compatible with the Switch Lite, this set of eight thumb grips fit over your joysticks to make them more comfortable while reducing slippage. They also offer moisture protection in case your hands get sweaty during long gaming sessions. A one-year limited warranty is included. From $7 at Amazon FPS Focused : Skull & Co. Skin Splatoon 2 Thumb Grip Set These would be the perfect grips if you were lucky enough to get your hands on one of the limited-edition Switch consoles that launched with Splatoon 2. Even if you just have a standard Switch though, the extra height and radius of the caps are meant to give you an edge in shooters and action games that require fine control. $10 at Amazon Color coordination : UUShop 4 Colors Silicone Thumb Stick Caps This eight-pack of thumb grips comes in four different colors, so you can pair your grips with any color Joy-Con you wish. The caps can be easily removed or added on by flipping them inside out so you can even switch things up if you prefer. Whatever you choose, the silicone material will help improve your grip and accuracy while playing. $13 at Amazon Press paws : 28 Pieces Replacement Cute Cat Claw Design Thumb Grip Caps If you're a pet lover and you want to express it with your Joy-Cons, this pack of 28 grips is perfect for you! They come in many colors so you can choose to match or complement the colors of your Joy-Cons while protecting them from dust and scratches. $8 at Amazon Airy island vibes : Animal Crossing Thumb Stick Caps These pastel pretties will give your Switch the soothing island vibes that you get playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They aren't official but the design and colors are spot on. $8 at Amazon

Thumbs up

The Joy-Cons aren't the best controllers if you're planning on gaming for a long time or playing titles that require a lot of precision. You could pick up a different controller, but you can also get some performance improvement just by grabbing one of the best Nintendo Switch thumb grips. We recommend the Hyperkin Joy-Con Silicone Thumb Grips because they go with any Switch or Switch Lite and come with a one-year warranty if you have any issues.

If style is just as important to you as function, you might like the Animal Crossing Thumb Stick Caps which offer a mix of both. If you're specifically looking for an edge when playing one of the many Nintendo Switch shooters like Splatoon 2 or Doom, the Skull & Co. Thumb Grip Set is a great choice. No matter what you pick, these thumb grips should keep your hands happy.