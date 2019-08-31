Best Travel Cases for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019
The Switch Lite is an awesome little gaming system that you can take with you just about anywhere. For this reason, it's understandable that you'd want to take the Switch Lite with you on any trips. To do that, you'll want a reliable carrying case that provides plenty of storage as well as protection against any potential bumps or drops. I've scoured the internet to find the best options out there. See which one catches your eye.
- Case in point: Butterfox Compact Carrying Case
- Accessory Carrier: PDP Elite Commuter Case
- Budget buy: FYOUNG Carry Case
- Call me Slim: Hori Slim Tough Pouch
- Incognito: ProCase Carrying Case
- Double use: PDP Deluxe Travel Case - Elite Edition
Case in point: Butterfox Compact Carrying CaseStaff pick
This is a great case for bringing on extended trips. It has a hard shell to protect from bumps, offers 19 slots for Switch cartridges, has a storage compartment that stays closed via zipper, and also has a handle for easy carrying. With all of these features, it still manages to be one of the least expensive carrying cases you can get. Plus, ButterFox has a few different colors to choose from.
Accessory Carrier: PDP Elite Commuter Case
If you want to bring extra controllers, cables, or other accessories with you on your travels, then this is the case to consider. In addition to carrying the Switch Lite, there's a designated slot for a Pro Controller, a section for an extra pair of Joy-Cons, and two storage pockets. The case is compact and will be easy to store in your luggage or backpack. The red handle also makes it easy to carry.
Budget buy: FYOUNG Carry Case
If you want something slim, this is the case to get. It's a bit minimalist as it only carries eight cartridges, but the thin design means it won't take up as much room if you want to store it in a bag. There is a storage compartment that can handle some small accessories, including earbuds or a pair of Joy-Cons. It isn't a whole lot cheaper than other cases, but it is the cheapest one on this list.
Call me Slim: Hori Slim Tough Pouch
Hori is known for creating quality licensed Nintendo Switch products. This particular case has a semi-hard shell, can carry 10 cartridges, and has a small storage compartment best suited for earbuds, cables, or other small accessories. You can get this case in either black or blue.
Incognito: ProCase Carrying Case
This stylish case looks more like a folio bag or small purse. It isn't as protective as some other cases, but it has a soft inner lining to protect the Switch Lite's screen from scratches. There are slots for five cartridges, but you won't find space for any accessories. You can easily slip it into a purse or bag and bring it with you on any trip.
Double use: PDP Deluxe Travel Case - Elite Edition
This sweet case offers 14 cartridge slots, a designated Joy-Con Strap holder, and a storage section. It can be used for either the original Switch or the Switch Lite. You'll just want to use the included foam inserts if you're using the smaller system. There are three sleek designs - two of which are Pokémon themed.
Carry on
When you go traveling, you want to make sure that you have everything you need for a convenient gaming experience. When choosing the right carrying case, you'll want something that can hold a decent number of cartridges. It should also offer protection against damage, not take up too much room, have plenty of storage for accessories, and be easy to transport. It helps if it doesn't cost too much, either.
The case we recommend most is the ButterFox Compact Carrying Case. It's incredibly well priced considering it can hold 19 games, has a zippered storage compartment, has a hard shell, and even features a handle. ButterFox offers a few different zipper colors so you can get a look you like best.
If you're looking to bring a Pro Controller or extra Joy-Cons with you, we suggest looking at the PDP Elite Commuter Case. It has a classy design and is the perfect option for bringing additional accessories. Prefer something small and compact? Then you'll want to look at the Hori Slim Tough Pouch. It's much slimmer than other options while still being able to hold 10 cartridges. You can choose between a blue or black design.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
USB-C headphones you can trust with your trusted iPad Pro
Apple's latest iPad Pro models, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch, have ditched the headphone jack, meaning you can't plug in your trusty wired headphones directly. You'll need a pair of USB-C headphones if you want to go wired.
30 stylish Apple Watch bands that won't break the bank
Looking for a new Apple Watch band but have NO idea where to start? Here are 30 Amazon options to pick and choose from!
Need some headphones for your Nintendo Switch Lite? Check out these.
What are the best headphones for the Nintendo Switch Lite? Whatever you are looking for, we have the answers.