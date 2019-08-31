Best Travel Cases for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019

The Switch Lite is an awesome little gaming system that you can take with you just about anywhere. For this reason, it's understandable that you'd want to take the Switch Lite with you on any trips. To do that, you'll want a reliable carrying case that provides plenty of storage as well as protection against any potential bumps or drops. I've scoured the internet to find the best options out there. See which one catches your eye.

Carry on

When you go traveling, you want to make sure that you have everything you need for a convenient gaming experience. When choosing the right carrying case, you'll want something that can hold a decent number of cartridges. It should also offer protection against damage, not take up too much room, have plenty of storage for accessories, and be easy to transport. It helps if it doesn't cost too much, either.

The case we recommend most is the ButterFox Compact Carrying Case. It's incredibly well priced considering it can hold 19 games, has a zippered storage compartment, has a hard shell, and even features a handle. ButterFox offers a few different zipper colors so you can get a look you like best.

If you're looking to bring a Pro Controller or extra Joy-Cons with you, we suggest looking at the PDP Elite Commuter Case. It has a classy design and is the perfect option for bringing additional accessories. Prefer something small and compact? Then you'll want to look at the Hori Slim Tough Pouch. It's much slimmer than other options while still being able to hold 10 cartridges. You can choose between a blue or black design.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.