Best TVs for Apple TV iMore 2022

While the best Apple TV is the Apple TV 4K, it's no good to you unless you have one of the best TVs to connect it to. The Apple TV 4K can hook up to just about any modern TV you can name, but some TVs rise above the rest in terms of quality through a standard HDMI cable. If you want to ensure you have the best Apple TV experience, here are the best TVs for Apple TV.

Top pick : LG OLED C1 Staff pick The LG OLED C1 is pretty much the best TV you can buy in terms of value and performance. Thanks to its OLED display, it has perfect blacks and a very wide color gamut, allowing for incredible 4K visuals and excellent viewing angles. Plus, it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, meaning it's great for watching the latest movies. This TV also features four HDMI ports, three USB ports, and a sleek, modern design. It comes in 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83-inch models. From $1,197 at Amazon

From $1,200 at Best Buy Budget pick : TCL 6-Series QLED TCL's top-of-the-line 6-Series has a display that belies its price tag, with excellent color in beautiful 4K, with Roku's smart platform built right in. The minimal, nearly bezel-less design helps you focus on nothing but the picture, and you'll have an excellent experience with this TV through a variety of uses, including low-lag gaming, extra bright sports, and great contrast and blacks for movie watching. Available in 50, 55, 65, or 75-inch models. From $450 at Amazon Best LED TV : Samsung Q90 Series Samsung's "Neo QLED" TV is the best TV outside of OLED TVs. Quantum dot LEDs have much less chance of image burn-in and can produce better blacks and more colors than your typical LED display. This TV shows you everything Samsung is known for, from outstanding color and well-balanced contrast to deep blacks and little motion blur, all in glorious 4K, with HDR10+ support. Available in 50, 55, 65, 75, and 85-inch. From $1,598 at Amazon

From $1,600 at Best Buy Great for gaming : Sony X900H Television If you like gaming — whether on Apple TV or console — the Sony X900H is perfect. Its gaming mode offers really low-latency input, which makes playing games a breeze. Plus, the 4K HDR display will make all your content looks absolutely beautiful and can reach a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning your picture will be super smooth for everything you watch. From $810 at Amazon Great for the wall : The Frame from Samsung The Frame was designed to be hung up on the wall like a piece of art, and regardless of what size you get, its 4K QLED display is brilliant for watching movies and gaming alike. It also supports AirPlay 2, can download the Apple TV app, and is even Alexa-compatible if you're into that sort of thing. Available in 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch. From $948 at Amazon Apple HomeKit compatible : VIZIO P-Series Quantum With HDR 10, Dolby Vizion, AirPlay 2, and HomeKit compatibility, the VIZIO M-Series Quantum is a perfect TV to complement your Apple TV 4K. Plus, it even has Chromecast built-in making it super easy to stream your content from your other devices right on to the biggest screen in your home! From $1,179 at Amazon

Get the screen that works for you

The best TVs for Apple TV are going to let you enjoy all your favorite content, including all the Apple TV+ shows, the way they were meant to be seen.

Shopping for a TV can be tricky, especially since what may seem like an awesome deal (according to the salesperson) can often be a dud. If you want the best all-around TV you can buy right now, buy the LG CX OLED, which offers the best in OLED panels today. It's going to give you a viewing experience like none other. You'll be in awe of the contrast and picture performance.

Secondly, if you want to ensure you have one of the best TVs for years to come, the Sony Z8H is expensive but mighty. While the Apple TV can't support 8K resolution right now, there's no doubt that 8K content is the future of home entertainment. You can get an amazing TV for right now and for the future if you splurge on the Sony Z8H.

Lastly, we would be remiss not to mention the TCL 6-Series QLED because it performs so well for its price point. If you have a really discerning eye, you may find that the picture is slightly less good compared to some of the top-end TVs. However, if most people aren't going to notice too much of a difference — it's that good.

Your Apple TV paired with any of the TVs above is bound to give you a wonderful entertainment experience and last you for years to come!