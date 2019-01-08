Apple TV will connect to any HDTV with an HDMI port. But that doesn't mean any old television will do. If you want the best picture and sound at the best possible price, with some future-proofing thrown in, and there are only a few flat panels that will do!
Top pick
LG B8 Series (55", 65")Our pick
In terms of value and performance, the LG B8 Series is pretty much the best TV you can buy. Thanks to its OLED display, it has perfect blacks and a very wide color gamut, allowing for incredible 4K visuals and excellent viewing angles. This set supports HDR 10+, has 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, and a sleek and modern design.
Budget pick
TCL 6-Series (55", 65")
TCL's top-of-the-line 6-Series has a display that belies its price tag, with excellent color in beautiful 4K, with Roku's smart platform built right in. The minimal, nearly bezel-less design helps you focus on nothing but the picture, and you'll have an excellent experience with this TV through a variety of uses, including low-lag gaming, extra bright sports, and great contrast and blacks for movie watching.
Best LED TV
Samsung Q9F Series (65", 75")
Samsung's "QLED" TV is the best TV outside of OLED TVs. Quantum dot LEDs have much less chance of image burn-in and can produce better blacks and more colors than your typical LED display. This TV shows you everything Samsung is known for, from outstanding color and well-balanced contrast to deep blacks and little motion blur, all in glorious 4K, with HDR10+ support.
Premium pick
LG E8 Series (55", 65")
With an even more powerful processor, this LG model delivers even more color and even finer, deeper blacks than its B8 brethren. It has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration, which means your Apple TVs Siri capabilities will complete the trifecta of assistants. Of course, LG's webOS smart platform is loading up and ready to go, and the E8 offers four HDMI ports and three USB ports for all your external media. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos built in, as well as HDR10+ support, this TV promises one of the most immersive experiences available today. It's pricey, but if you want premium, this is it.
Best smaller TV
Samsung NU7100 (40", 43")
If you're looking for the ultimate 4K experience but over 50 inches is just too big for your space, then check out the 40- and 43-inch models from the Samsung NU7100 line, which have displays that produce all of the incredible colors that Samsung's TVs are known for. This model supports HDR10+, has deep blacks, gets wonderfully bright, and has Samsung's excellent smart platform.
Shopping for a TV can be tricky, especially since what may seem like an awesome deal (according to the salesperson) can often be a dud. If you want the best all-around TV you can buy right now, then buy the LG B8, which offers the best in OLED panels today. You're Apple TV paired with any of the TVs above is bound to give you a wonderful enterntainment experience, and last you for years to come!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.