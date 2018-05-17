You might have noticed the cable you use for your Nintendo Switch is a little different from most of the other USB cables in the world. This new kind of port is called USB-C and it has a somewhat unusual set of rules you need to follow when using it. Some things use USB-C for simple quick charging, but your Nintendo Switch uses this port for high speed data transfer, video output, and rapid charging all at the same time. That means you need to use high quality USB-C cables, like the ones included with your Switch to get the best results.

If you are in need of a few extra USB-C cables for your Nintendo Switch, this guide breaks down which cables you are going to want and why.

Quick Note: NEVER use USB-A to USB-C cables with your Nintendo Switch

Before we get too deep into which cables I like, it's important to warn you against some of the cheap cables you're likely to find in stores and on Amazon. It's easy to find long, braided USB-C cables for cheap. At first glance, these cables look nice and feel like they were made to last. The biggest problem with these cables is the connector at the other end. Many of these cables have the standard rectangular USB-A cable at the end, the port you usually see in laptops and cheap battery backups. If you can avoid it, you should never use these cables.

USB-A is an order kind of cable, destined to be phased out over the next couple of years. Put simply, the tech inside this cable can't keep up with what a cable with USB-C on both ends can do. As a result, these hybrid cables will charge slower and will never be cable of features like video output to a secondary display. These cables also frequently break down faster, due to a cheaper design.

The only cables I recommend in this guide have a USB-C port on both ends, and have been tested to safely deliver the kind of power needed to keep your Switch up and running. Using anything else would not be advised.