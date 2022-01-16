Best USB-C hubs for iPad Pro iMore 2022

Since 2018, the iPad Pro has converted to the universal USB-C port for charging and accessories. With this single USB-C port, you have more options when it comes to peripherals to use with your iPad Pro since there are hubs out there to add USB 3.0 ports, more USB-C with Power Delivery, SD card readers, HDMI display outputs, and more. While there are many of the best iPad Pro USB-C hubs on the market, the one we think is the overall best pick is the HyperDrive 9-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter.

The HyperDrive 9-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter is a hub that connects directly into the USB-C port on the iPad Pro. It's like a small brick with a grip that helps distribute the weight evenly, preventing strain on the port itself. Unlike many other USB-C hubs, this one was designed specifically with the iPad Pro in mind. The HyperDrive USB-C Hub Adapter includes 60W power delivery, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, 3x USB 3.1, SD & MicroSD reader, and 3.5mm audio jack. These ports should cover all of the necessities you would need an adapter for on the iPad Pro. As far as the HDMI connection, it supports 1080p@60Hz, 2K@60Hz, and 4K@30Hz. Since the HyperDrive is designed to be flush with the rest of the iPad Pro, the aluminum enclosure comes in either Space Gray or Silver to perfectly match your iPad Pro. Despite being designed specifically for the iPad Pro, the HyperDrive can still work with your MacBook and other USB-C devices too, so it's quite universally compatible. HyperDrive also has optional grips and extension cables for this adapter to make it possible to be used with iPad Pros with screen protectors, cases, and other USB-C devices. Pros: Provides nine ports

Optional grips and cables to work with cases

Crystal clear video through HDMI

Compatible with other devices Cons: iPad needs to be in landscape orientation

Does need occasional firmware updates for the hub itself

Best value: Zedela 6-in-1 USB-C Hub

If you're on a budget but still want a good USB-C hub adapter, then you should check out Zedela's 6-in-1 USB-C Hub. This hub gives you a total of six additional ports: 1 RJ45 gigabit ethernet LAN port, 1 USB-C to HDMI port (4K/30Hz), 1 Type C PD charging port (87W), 13.5mm Audio/Mic jack, 3 USB 3.0 port, 1 SD card reader, and 1 TF/Micro SD card reader. Unfortunately, it connects via a cable. So, if you don't mind a dongle that is hanging off of your iPad Pro while you're working on it, then it should be fine. The price is also pretty affordable, considering what you are getting. This hub is also compatible with any USB-C device, especially since it connects via a cable and does not sit flush with the iPad Pro. So if you don't need to use it with your iPad Pro, you can still use it with your USB-C MacBook or other devices. Pros: Super affordable price

Comes with six ports

Compatible with any other USB-C device

Small and portable size Cons: Connects via a cable so that it will hang

No SD or microSD card slot

Best for simplicity: Satechi Type-C Mobile Pro Hub Adapter

If you want something simple that allows you to connect your iPad to display video on a monitor, then this Pro Hub Adapter from Satechi gets the job done and then some. This simple little adapter connects directly into your iPad Pro's USB-C port like the HyperDrive, but it is a bit smaller and only has four ports: USB-C PD charging, 4K HDMI, USB 3.0, and 3.5mm audio jack. If you don't need to transfer photos or videos from an SD card, this hub is all you need, and the price is pretty good. The Satechi Mobile Pro Hub Adapter is designed for the iPad Pro with USB-C. It is also made of aluminum and comes in colors that match your iPad Pro's finish, so it looks seamless. Of course, this hub will also work with other USB-C devices if need be. Pros: Small and compact with seamless finishes

Gives you four additional ports

Affordable price

Includes USB-C Power Delivery charging

Highly compatible with other USB-C devices Cons: No SD or microSD card slot

Best convenience: Baseus iPad Pro USB-C Hub and Docking Station

If you want something that's convenient and tucks away in the corner so it's unobtrusive, then Baseus' USB-C Hub and Docking Station is for you. It plugs into the USB-C port, but the plug is sleek and goes out at a 90-degree angle, saving space. A short cable connects the plug to the hub, and the hub itself attaches to the corner of your iPad Pro. With this space-saving design, it stays out of the way while still providing you with all of the ports you need. You get 4K HDMI output, USB-C PD charging, SD card reader, USB 3.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The PD charging port provides up to 60W of power, so there won't be any reason to worry about battery life. You get fast data transfer, crystal clear picture quality, and stable connections — all in one small, compact package. Pros: Small and compact design

Provides six functions

Blends in with iPad Pro design

USB-C Power Delivery passthrough Cons: Only one USB and USB-C port