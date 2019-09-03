Best USB-C Hubs for iPad Pro iMore 2019

Now that the iPad Pro uses a USB-C port for charging, it opens up Apple's tablet to an entirely new world of possibilities with USB-C. You could make use of USB-C hubs to share your iPad screen to another monitor, transfer photos from an SD card or other drives, get a headphone jack, connect to other USB-A peripherals, and more. While there are many on the market, the one we think is the overall best pick is the HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter.

The HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter is a hub that connects directly into the USB-C port on the iPad Pro and sits flush along the bottom. It's like a small brick with a grip that helps it distribute the weight evenly, preventing strain on the port itself. Unlike a lot of other USB-C hubs, this one was designed specifically with the iPad Pro in mind. The HyperDrive USB-C Hub Adapter includes the following: 3.5mm audio jack, USB-A, SD, Micro SD, USB-C, and HDMI. With these ports, it should cover all of the necessities that you would need an adapter for on the iPad Pro. As far as the HDMI connection, it supports 1080p@60Hz, 2K@60Hz, and 4K@30Hz. Since the HyperDrive is designed to be flush with the rest of the iPad Pro, the aluminum enclosure comes in either Space Gray or Silver to perfectly match your iPad Pro. Despite being designed specifically for the iPad Pro, the HyperDrive can still work with your MacBook and other USB-C devices too, so it's quite universally compatible. HyperDrive also has optional grips and extension cables for this adapter to make it possible to be used with iPad Pros with screen protectors, cases, and other USB-C devices. Pros: Flush with edge and can match iPad Pro color

Provides six ports

Optional grips and cables to work with cases

Crystal clear video through HDMI

Compatible with other devices Cons: iPad needs to be in landscape orientation

Do need occasional firmware updates for the hub itself

Best Overall HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter As if designed by Apple The HyperDrive Hub Adapter comes in aluminum made to match your iPad Pro, provides six additional ports, and has pass-through charging. $90 at Amazon

Best for Simplicity: Satechi Type-C Mobile Pro Hub Adapter

If you want something simple that allows you to connect your iPad to display video on a monitor, then this Pro Hub Adapter from Satechi gets the job done, and then some. This simple little adapter connects directly into your iPad Pro's USB-C port like the HyperDrive, but it is a bit smaller and only has four ports: USB-C PD charging, 4K HDMI, USB 3.0, and 3.5mm audio jack. If you don't need to transfer photos or videos from an SD card, then this hub is all you need, and the price is pretty good. The Satechi Mobile Pro Hub Adapter is designed for the iPad Pro with USB-C. It is also made of aluminum and comes in colors that match your iPad Pro's finish, so it looks seamless. Of course, this hub will also work with other USB-C devices if need be. Pros: Small and compact with seamless finishes

Gives you four additional ports

Affordable price

Includes USB-C Power Delivery charging

Highly compatible with other USB-C devices Cons: No SD or microSD card slot

Best for Simplicity Satechi Type-C Mobile Pro Hub Adapter Simplicity and affordability The Satechi Type-C Mobile Pro Hub Adapter is simple and gives you four ports and sits flush with the bottom of the iPad Pro. It just lacks SD card slots. $60 at Amazon

Best Convenience: LENTION USB-C Multi-Port Hub Adapter

If you want a good USB-C hub for your iPad Pro that will work with or without a case, then check out the LENTION USB-C Multi-Port Hub Adapter. This hub adapter connects directly into the USB-C port on your iPad Pro, similar to the other choices we've already mentioned. This option from LENTION also comes with four additional ports: 4K HDMI, USB 3.0, USB-C Power Delivery, and a 3.5mm audio jack. One thing that sets this one apart from the others is that it comes with an inimitable adapter case with built-in magnets for easy installation or removal. This adapter case allows you to use the LENTION adapter when your iPad Pro is not in a case or with a case — the choice is yours. Plus, with the price, having this option and compatibility is a pretty good deal. However, while the adapter case will also work with other USB-C devices, it will not work with the new MacBook Air/Pro. Pros: Connects flush with your iPad Pro

Comes with four additional ports

Inimitable adapter case for both with or without iPad Pro case

Up to 3840 x 2160@30Hz HDMI resolution

Highly affordable price Cons: No SD or microSD card slot

Best Convenience LENTION USB-C Multi-Port Hub Adapter Works in any situation LENTION's Multi-Port Hub Adapter is great for those who switch between cases and caseless often. It has four ports but lacks an SD card slot. $40 at Amazon

Best Value: Zedela 6-in-1 USB-C Hub

If you're on a budget but still want a good USB-C hub adapter, then you should check out Zedela's 6-in-1 USB-C Hub. This hub gives you a total of six additional ports: 4K HDMI, three USB 3.0 ports, and two more USB-C ports (data transmission/power delivery charging). Unfortunately, it connects via a cable. So, if you don't mind a dongle that is hanging off of your iPad Pro while you're working on it, then it should be fine. The price is also pretty highly affordable, considering what you are getting. This hub is also compatible with any USB-C device, especially since it connects via a cable, and does not sit flush with the iPad Pro. So if you don't need to use it with your iPad Pro, you can use it with your USB-C MacBook or other devices. Pros: Super affordable price

Comes with six ports

Compatible with any other USB-C device

Small and portable size Cons: Connects via a cable so it will hang

No SD or microSD card slot