Best USB-C Hubs for iPad Pro iMore 2019
Now that the iPad Pro uses a USB-C port for charging, it opens up Apple's tablet to an entirely new world of possibilities with USB-C. You could make use of USB-C hubs to share your iPad screen to another monitor, transfer photos from an SD card or other drives, get a headphone jack, connect to other USB-A peripherals, and more. While there are many on the market, the one we think is the overall best pick is the HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter.
- Best Overall: HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter
- Best for Simplicity: Satechi Type-C Mobile Pro Hub Adapter
- Best Convenience: LENTION USB-C Multi-Port Hub Adapter
- Best Value: Zedela 6-in-1 USB-C Hub
Best Overall: HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter
The HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter is a hub that connects directly into the USB-C port on the iPad Pro and sits flush along the bottom. It's like a small brick with a grip that helps it distribute the weight evenly, preventing strain on the port itself. Unlike a lot of other USB-C hubs, this one was designed specifically with the iPad Pro in mind.
The HyperDrive USB-C Hub Adapter includes the following: 3.5mm audio jack, USB-A, SD, Micro SD, USB-C, and HDMI. With these ports, it should cover all of the necessities that you would need an adapter for on the iPad Pro. As far as the HDMI connection, it supports 1080p@60Hz, 2K@60Hz, and 4K@30Hz.
Since the HyperDrive is designed to be flush with the rest of the iPad Pro, the aluminum enclosure comes in either Space Gray or Silver to perfectly match your iPad Pro. Despite being designed specifically for the iPad Pro, the HyperDrive can still work with your MacBook and other USB-C devices too, so it's quite universally compatible.
HyperDrive also has optional grips and extension cables for this adapter to make it possible to be used with iPad Pros with screen protectors, cases, and other USB-C devices.
Pros:
- Flush with edge and can match iPad Pro color
- Provides six ports
- Optional grips and cables to work with cases
- Crystal clear video through HDMI
- Compatible with other devices
Cons:
- iPad needs to be in landscape orientation
- Do need occasional firmware updates for the hub itself
Best Overall
HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter
As if designed by Apple
The HyperDrive Hub Adapter comes in aluminum made to match your iPad Pro, provides six additional ports, and has pass-through charging.
Best for Simplicity: Satechi Type-C Mobile Pro Hub Adapter
If you want something simple that allows you to connect your iPad to display video on a monitor, then this Pro Hub Adapter from Satechi gets the job done, and then some.
This simple little adapter connects directly into your iPad Pro's USB-C port like the HyperDrive, but it is a bit smaller and only has four ports: USB-C PD charging, 4K HDMI, USB 3.0, and 3.5mm audio jack. If you don't need to transfer photos or videos from an SD card, then this hub is all you need, and the price is pretty good.
The Satechi Mobile Pro Hub Adapter is designed for the iPad Pro with USB-C. It is also made of aluminum and comes in colors that match your iPad Pro's finish, so it looks seamless. Of course, this hub will also work with other USB-C devices if need be.
Pros:
- Small and compact with seamless finishes
- Gives you four additional ports
- Affordable price
- Includes USB-C Power Delivery charging
- Highly compatible with other USB-C devices
Cons:
- No SD or microSD card slot
Best for Simplicity
Satechi Type-C Mobile Pro Hub Adapter
Simplicity and affordability
The Satechi Type-C Mobile Pro Hub Adapter is simple and gives you four ports and sits flush with the bottom of the iPad Pro. It just lacks SD card slots.
Best Convenience: LENTION USB-C Multi-Port Hub Adapter
If you want a good USB-C hub for your iPad Pro that will work with or without a case, then check out the LENTION USB-C Multi-Port Hub Adapter.
This hub adapter connects directly into the USB-C port on your iPad Pro, similar to the other choices we've already mentioned. This option from LENTION also comes with four additional ports: 4K HDMI, USB 3.0, USB-C Power Delivery, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
One thing that sets this one apart from the others is that it comes with an inimitable adapter case with built-in magnets for easy installation or removal. This adapter case allows you to use the LENTION adapter when your iPad Pro is not in a case or with a case — the choice is yours. Plus, with the price, having this option and compatibility is a pretty good deal. However, while the adapter case will also work with other USB-C devices, it will not work with the new MacBook Air/Pro.
Pros:
- Connects flush with your iPad Pro
- Comes with four additional ports
- Inimitable adapter case for both with or without iPad Pro case
- Up to 3840 x 2160@30Hz HDMI resolution
- Highly affordable price
Cons:
- No SD or microSD card slot
Best Convenience
LENTION USB-C Multi-Port Hub Adapter
Works in any situation
LENTION's Multi-Port Hub Adapter is great for those who switch between cases and caseless often. It has four ports but lacks an SD card slot.
Best Value: Zedela 6-in-1 USB-C Hub
If you're on a budget but still want a good USB-C hub adapter, then you should check out Zedela's 6-in-1 USB-C Hub.
This hub gives you a total of six additional ports: 4K HDMI, three USB 3.0 ports, and two more USB-C ports (data transmission/power delivery charging). Unfortunately, it connects via a cable. So, if you don't mind a dongle that is hanging off of your iPad Pro while you're working on it, then it should be fine. The price is also pretty highly affordable, considering what you are getting.
This hub is also compatible with any USB-C device, especially since it connects via a cable, and does not sit flush with the iPad Pro. So if you don't need to use it with your iPad Pro, you can use it with your USB-C MacBook or other devices.
Pros:
- Super affordable price
- Comes with six ports
- Compatible with any other USB-C device
- Small and portable size
Cons:
- Connects via a cable so it will hang
- No SD or microSD card slot
Best Value
Zedela 6-in-1 USB-C Hub
Lots of options for cheap
The price is right with this one, but it does hang off by a cable. If you don't mind that, then you'll get all the basics, except for SD card.
Bottom line
We think the HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter is the best option for those who are looking for a dedicated USB-C hub designed specifically for the iPad Pro. It connects directly with the iPad Pro, and matches the design perfectly with the aluminum body and finish. It also gives you six more ports, including an SD card slot, which all of the other options are missing. And if you need it for another USB-C device, the HyperDrive still works.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Christine Romero-Chan is a regular iPad user who is always looking for the best tools to be productive on-the-go.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Rock your workout with these Fitibit Versa 2 bands
One of the best things about getting a new Fitbit Versa 2 is being able to take advantage of its extensive exercise features. But when you work out, you want to be comfortable. These bands help you achieve that in style.
How to get the Apple Watch woven nylon band look for less
Being stylish and modern doesn’t need to cost you an arm and a leg! Check out how to get the woven nylon band look for your Apple Watch for less!
Dress up your Fitbit Versa 2 in leather with these top picks
Fitbit's latest Versa 2 smartwatches are among its best looking to date. Class up your wrist with one of these gorgeous leather bands.