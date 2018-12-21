Did you decide this was the year when you finally bought a MacBook? Was the one that you bought a replacement for an earlier model, or is this your first foray into the MacBook world? Regardless, along with your new computer, you should consider purchasing a portable battery pack or power bank so you never have to worry about running out of power. Here are some of the best USB-C battery packs on the market right now.
Juice it up
Mophie Powerstation USB-C XXL
Mophie has long been known for making high-quality accessories for Apple products, and the Powerstation USB-C XXL continues this trend. This beautifully-designed battery pack will extend the battery life of a USB-C MacBook for up to 14 hours. It does so thanks to its advanced 19,500mAh battery that provides rapid charging rates up to 30W.
Universal solution
USB C Power Bank RAVPower
With a 26,800mAh battery capacity, this RAVPower portal charger uses iSmart 2.0 technology to automatically detect and adjust the charging current to obtain the fastest charge. You can recharge the battery through the Type-C port in just four to five hours compared to 14 hours for similar products.
My favorite one
Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD
My favorite power bank, thanks to its compact design, offers high-speed charging for phones, tablets, and yes, USB-C notebooks. It features one USB-C and two USB ports. The Anker PowerCore+ also features a 26,800mAh battery and provides two battery charges for the average laptop between charges.
The workhorse
MAXOAK 36000mAh Power Bank
The MAXOAK 36,000mAh Power Bank is an ideal companion for your Apple laptop. Able to handle laptops up to 87 watts, you can take this power bank anywhere to get the job done.
Another suitable choice
Zendure 20100mAh Ultra-Durable PD Power Bank
Here's a 45W USB-C portable charger that's available in various colors, including jet black and silver. With a 20,100mAh capacity, this item will fully charge your MacBook 1.5 times between charges.
Budget pick
ZMI USB PD Backup Battery & Hub
With Quick Charge 3.0, the ZMI USB PD offers a 20,000mAH capacity battery and also doubles as a USB 2.0 hub with USB-C port. This is the one to get if you're short on space since it's so tiny.
So you never risk running out of juice, you should buy a portal battery pack or power bank for your new MacBook. These are available at various price levels. Get the one I like the best or try something else. The choice is yours.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.