Looking for the best ways to show off and secure your Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote? Well the solution is much easier than you think! Here are the coolest, easiest, and most affordable ways to display it all in a neat, organized way that'll class up your home.
Rustic and ready to store
MyGift 3 Slot Torched Wood Remote Caddy
Add a rustic, reliable storage unit to your home and store your remote in style with the MyGift 3 Slot Torched Wood Remote Caddy. This particular caddy gives you access to three different compartments, allowing you to hold a variety of remotes along with the Philips Hue remote.
Simple and affordable
HBlife Clear Acrylic Remove Control Wall Mount
The HBlife Clear Acrylic Remove Control Wall Mount is a sleek and simple storage unit that's easy-to-install via a velcro sticker mount or screw mount. The premium acrylic material is both sleek and minimal and also perfect for placing next to your Philips Hue Smart Dimmer for maximum efficiency and aesthetic.
Modern meets function
BCP Velvet Sofa Couch Chair Caddy Organizer
Sort, store, and organize with some help from the BCP Velvet Sofa Couch Chair Caddy Organizer. If you want to keep your Dimmer Switch remote at arm's length, along with your cell phone, pen, book, and whatever other gadgets you need to chill, then this easy to install and convenient caddy is key. Plus, it comes in four different colors!
Sleek, stylish storage
Pretty Handy Metal TV Remote Organizer
If you're someone who loves the look of a modern and minimal stand, then you have to take a peep at the Pretty Handy Metal TV Remote Organizer. This unique looking remote stand can store up to four remotes of different sizes and looks a bit more like an art piece than a boring ol' remote caddy.
Highly rated leather luxury
SONOROUS Luxury Leather Remote Control Holder
The functions of a traditional remote holder meet the look of a current storage unit with the SONOROUS Luxury Leather Remote Control Holder. This stunning holder is made from a luxurious, rich leather, and comes in black, white, and brown. It can also store up to five remotes.
Bold but minimal
TheJD Acrylic Remote Control Wall Mount
Mount your remote and always know where it is thanks to the TheJD Acrylic Remote Control Wall Mount. This holder can hold anything from keys to glasses and to remotes. It can also easily be installed to hang from your wall. The mount comes in black, white, and a bold, bright red.
Hook it and forget it
AUS Remote Control Holder Hooks
If you're someone who wants a minimal way to display your remote, we have to guide you in the direction of the AUS Remote Control Holder Hooks. This hooks install via a super sticky adhesive: simply stick the wall hook to your desired location, the adjoining piece to your remote, and you're done.
With so many different options to choose from, it can be hard to pick just one way to display your Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote: so why not pick two?! We personally love the TheJD Acrylic Remote Control Wall Mount as a single-unit stand, but also like the BCP Velvet Sofa Couch Chair Caddy Organizer to store more than one remote. Regardless of what you end up choosing, good luck, and happy displaying!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.