Webcams are quite useful and as more and more folks are looking to share their voice online they have become increasingly important. If you're looking for an external webcam to go with your new Mac Mini, whether for video chatting, video conferences, or to enhance your Twitch stream, we've found some of the best you can get.
Best 4K Camera
Logitech Brio
As of this writing, this is one of the few (and possibly only) 4K webcams on the market. Logitech has a fantastic track record of making great webcams and now it's upped its game even further. It's a USB-C plug-and-play camera with two viewing angles and Logitech's great color balance and color correcting software built in so no matter what your setup is like, you're going to get crisp, clean video from this guy.
Top notch
Tandberg PrecisionHD
Tandberg offers a camera for the professional streamers with 720p recording at 30FPS for smooth video. The internal optics are what really set it apart as the light correction is almost unmatched and the optical zoom means you never have to sacrifice resolution if you need to zoom in to get a better shot. It comes at a price though so definitely not for the faint of heart.
Tried and true
Logitech C920
This is one of the best and most popular webcams on the market and for good reason. It records 1080p at 30FPS with a 78-degree viewing angle so you always look your best. The best part is the incredibly impressive noise-canceling microphone that blocks out all the annoying background noise.
Let's get down to business
Logitech C930e
The C930 builds on all the great things about the C920 but increases the viewing angle to 90 degrees. This camera is also targeted at the business market so if you need to pick up some for the office, this is a great one to look at that won't make the finance guy mad at you. As it is a business product, it does not include the Logitech software that comes bundled with the consumer version.
Stream like a pro
Logitech C922x
If you're a streamer and want to upgrade your camera game then this camera should be on your short list. It supports full 1080p video recording, background replacement to integrate your live image with a custom background, along with two mics for stereo audio. It also comes with a six-month X-Split software license.
Light up your world
Razer Kiyo
Razer is a household name in the gaming community so you know they would build a solid streaming camera and they have. The Kiyo offers full 1080p recording, it's compatible with many of the popular streaming software platforms and best of all, it has an adjustable ring light around it to make sure you always have the best lighting for your setup.
Super portable
Logitech C615
The Logitech C615 is a great little camera for your computer that is also super portable. The fold-and-go design allows you to take your 1080p webcam with you wherever you may need to go. It's also got 360 degrees of motion so you can capture whatever you need. At $32, it's hard to beat.
Best on a budget
Logitech C270
It's no surprise to see yet another Logitech camera make this list as it offers an incredible selection of cameras even at the budget segment. If you just need the basics, this is the camera to get. It has 720p recording and is really the best you can get for $20.
Most flexible
Hue HD Pro Camera
If flexibility is what you need then check out this guy. It sits on your desk and has a flexible neck so you can adjust it to any angle you need. It comes in some fun colors as well and it a lot of teachers have found it very useful in their classroom so if that's you, give it a look.
Webcams are still incredibly important in our lives both personally and professionally and whether you need one for streaming your gameplay, conferencing with your coworkers, or chatting with your family, you can find whatever you need on this list. The best one for most people is probably the Logitech C920 because it offers a great set of features at a really affordable price. Whatever you need though, you're sure to find something for you.
