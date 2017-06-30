Best webcams for Mac

Show your face to everyone who wants to see it.

If you're looking for an external webcam to enhance your streaming, chatting, or conference call, we have the solution.

Whether you want the best webcam that money can buy or prefer a low-cost option, we've rounded up some of the best webcams you can find for your Mac.

Logitech Brio

4K is slowing becoming the new standard in video recording, so why not have a webcam that can film you in 4K resolution!

The Logitech BRIO is a plug-and-play external webcam that films in 4K, meaning you're going to look as crisp as possible while you're using it. It can display two different viewing angles, 65 or 78-degrees so you can include as much or as little of your surroundings as you want.

The BRIO also comes with Logitech's RightLight 3 with HDR technology, which means the color balance and color correction on the webcam is the best out of any Logitech webcam around.

The Logitech BRIO will set you back about $199.

Tandberg PrecisionHD

The Tandberg PrecisionHD starts around $199 so, unless you want to jury rig a Black Magic or DSLR to your Mac, this is among the best you can get.

While the PrecisionHD only films in 720p, it does so at 30FPS, giving you smooth-looking video at all times. It needs no drivers to work, so it's truly plug-and-play.

The Tandberg really shines when it comes to the internal optics – the light correction is almost unparalleled, and it even has an optical zoom, meaning resolution is maintained no matter how close you get.

For those of you who are not afraid of paying for the best quality, the Tandberg PrecisionHD is for you.

Logitech C930e

The Logitech C930e is a true HD webcam, shooting in 1080p with excellent auto-focus and light detection capabilities, meaning you get the sharpest image quality at all times. It also features a 90-degree viewing angle, which is plenty wide enough to capture everything going on behind you.

Compatible with Skype, Google Hangouts, and most other video chat services, the Logitech C930e doesn't need to install any drivers; just plug it in and fire it up.

If you need a high-quality web camera, this is the one for you, and you can pick one up for around $129.

Logitech C920

The C930e's predecessor, the Logitech C920, is a wildly popular webcam. It records video in 1080p at 30FPS and is certified for Skype HD, meaning you know all your Skype calls are going to have you looking immaculate.

It has a pretty wide 78-degree viewing angle and has a fantastic microphone with noise cancellation, meaning the next time you are chatting with your friends they won't hear any of that awful background buzz.

The Wirecutter has put the C920 through the paces year after year and still believe it's the best option available.

"This webcam had the best image quality of the five webcams we tested, and it produced sharp, 1080p-resolution video both locally and streamed through video services such as Skype, Google Hangouts, and Zoom. Logitech first introduced the C920 back in 2012, and there's still nothing better for the price."

The Logitech C920 starts at around $70, and if you aren't concerned about how wide your viewing angle is but still want premium video quality, the C920 is right for you.

Logitech C615

Typically starting around $45, the Logitech C615 is a compact webcam that gives you great bang for your buck. Recording in 1080p, this little webcam has a 360-degree swivel mount, making it easy to find the perfect spot that works best for your desktop set up.

With a built-in microphone and easy access to all of Logitech's supportive software, the C615 is easy on the bank account and doesn't leave you wanting more.

The C615 is [The Wirecutter's] top choice for a low-cost external webcam.

"The Logitech C615 has the best video quality you can get for under $50."

If recording in 1080p is important to you, but you don't want to spend a lot of money, the C615 has got you covered.

Logitech C310

The Logitech C310 starts around $40 and is comparable to the C615. It has a built-in stereo microphone that features noise cancellation to help deal with background noise, ensuring you always sound as clear as possible. It still records in HD, although it is only 720p.

The Logitech C310 works best for people who don't want to spend money and are fine with a lower resolution of the video.

What do you use?

Tell us what kind of webcam you use for your Mac and, if it's not on our list, why we need to add it!