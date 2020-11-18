Best Wii U Ports for Nintendo Switch iMore 2020
The Wii U might not have been one of Nintendo's most successful console endeavors — in fact, it's close to one of its worst. Still, the failed console was flush with great games that no one really played. Thankfully, many of the doomed console's titles have received a new chance at life thanks to ports that work well with the Nintendo Switch and many are some of the best games on the system.
- Save Hyrule from calamity: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Gotta go fast!: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Classic Mario platforming: New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Call in the troops: Pikmin 3 Deluxe
- A action packed love letter to the Zelda series: Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
- Kowashitai!: Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
- Shake off the frost bite: Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- A stylish and sexy action game: Bayonetta 2
- A puzzler for all ages: Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Battle other Pokémon like never before: Pokkén Tournament DX
- Team, unite!: The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- Cat Mario returns!: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Save Hyrule from calamity: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildStaff Pick
Many people forget that one of the defining experiences on the Nintendo Switch released on the Wii U. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild revitalized the series with its open-world exploration. It's a must-have for Nintendo Switch owners.
Gotta go fast!: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The first of many definitive Wii U ports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe packs in new improvements, all the DLC tracks and characters, and even introduced some new ones. This is the best-selling Nintendo Switch game and for good reason.
Classic Mario platforming: New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
One of the Wii U's launch titles finally makes the jump over to the Nintendo Switch. Despite the complicated name, this deluxe version of New Super Mario Bros. U delivers simple and pure platforming. While it does remove the asymmetrical multiplayer mode from the Wii U version, it includes two new characters and the challenging New Super Luigi U.
Call in the troops: Pikmin 3 Deluxe
Another Wii U refugee with the Deluxe moniker, Pikmin 3 Deluxe includes QoL changes that make the real-time strategy game more accessible, while including new features like local co-op and new side missions starring Captain Olimar himself.
A action packed love letter to the Zelda series: Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is on the horizon, so why not brush up on your skills with Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition? The hack and slash action title proved that the Zelda series was a perfect match for Dynasty Warriors gameplay. Featuring improved visuals and performance, and all of the DLC from the Wii U and 3DS versions of the game, this is truly the most definitive version of this game.
Kowashitai!: Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore might sound like a fever dream. What started as a Fire Emblem/Shin Megami Tensai crossover event grew into a wild adventure, full of music, style, and danger – plenty of danger. This RPG crossover might not have been what fans expected, but it's a great RPG in its own right and will satisfy fans of the genre.
Shake off the frost bite: Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is one of the best platformers released in recent years, and proves that the great ape hasn't aged a bit. While this port is pretty straightforward, it does include an easy mode in the form of Funky Kong, the coolest Kong to ever grace a video game.
A stylish and sexy action game: Bayonetta 2
While Bayonetta 2 was the subject of fanboy ire when it was released exclusively on the Nintendo Wii U, it didn't stop the game from being one of the coolest and most stylish action games ever crafted. This is a 1:1 port, but anyone who hasn't experienced the thrill ride should pick this one up. If you buy the game physically, a download code for the first game is included.
A puzzler for all ages: Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
Captain Toad is ready for adventure in Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. Featuring new levels, a new two-player mode, and a new VR mode, courtesy of the Nintendo Labo: VR Kit, this humble puzzler has a lot of charm and a treasure trove of content.
Battle other Pokémon like never before: Pokkén Tournament DX
If you ever played a Pokémon game and wished you could be more involved in the battles, then Pokkén is for you. Taking inspiration from fighting games like Tekken, Pokkén Tournament offers Pokémon Battles as you've never experienced before.
Team, unite!: The Wonderful 101: Remastered
The Wonderful 101 was originally released on the Wii U to fan acclaim, but poor sales. Now, thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign, Platinum has given the underrated action title a new coat of paint in this remastered version. Unite the many wonderful citizens to defeat your enemies in this colorful superhero romp.
Cat Mario returns!: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
The upcoming Wii U port continues the trend of very long names for a Mario game. This new version of Super Mario 3D World includes the base game, online multiplayer, plus a new mode called Bowser's Fury.
Don't miss out on these hits
The Nintendo Switch's library is packed full of great titles, both new and old. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are Nintendo Switch essentials and both games can be played and enjoyed by everyone, regardless of your skill level.
If you're in the market for a couch co-op experience, look no further than New Super Mario Bros. U or Pikmin 3 Deluxe. Both games are great single-player experiences, but are even more fun to play with a friend, so don't forget to grab an extra controller.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Peacefully game on your Switch Lite with these great headphones
There are a ton of headphones and earbuds out on the market, but what's the best for your Nintendo Switch Lite? Don't worry! No matter what your style or budget may be, there's something here for everyone.
Nintendo has released five different colors for the Switch Lite so far
The Nintendo Switch Lite is shaping up to look like a fantastic handheld variant of Nintendo's hottest gaming machine, but what colors can you get it in? Here's the answer.
If you loved Mario Kart 8 Deluxe you might want to pick up these games
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most fun social games on Nintendo Switch, but if you've played it for a while you might be looking for something new. From other racing games to games featuring the same characters, these are some of the best options to pick up.