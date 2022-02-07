Best AirPods Pro wireless chargers iMore 2022

Apple has introduced three kinds of AirPods: the regular AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. But if you have the regular AirPods or AirPods Pro, then you're able to take advantage of wireless charging, so you don't even need a cable to top off your wireless earbuds with extra juice. And if you have the updated AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case, then you can even utilize MagSafe chargers. But what are the best wireless chargers for AirPods Pro? Here are some of our favorites, and they all should work even if you have a great AirPods Pro case on, regardless of your budget.

Juice it up with the best AirPods Pro wireless chargers

While there are a lot of wireless charging pads out there, not all of them will work with the AirPods Pro. But the ones we've picked out here will work just fine, making them the best AirPods Pro wireless chargers available. Some of them work with multiple devices too, so if you want convenience, they have you covered.

If you want some recommendations for the best AirPods Pro wireless chargers, we highly recommend the Apple MagSafe Charger if you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 as well. While the MagSafe part won't work with AirPods Pro unless you have the new MagSafe charging case, it's the perfect size and shape for your AirPods, and can provide 15W charging speed. Plus, if you do have a MagSafe iPhone, it's super convenient too.

Another fantastic option if you have an iPhone 12 and Apple Watch is the BelkinBOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe. It's sleek, solid, and provides 15W charging for all devices. The MagSafe part holds on to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 securely, so you don't even need to worry about it. I would also recommend the Anker MagGo 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger. This one is truly unique because it isn't just a MagSafe charger and stand, as well as a wireless charging pad for your AirPods, but the MagSafe part is a detachable portable battery pack. Seriously, talk about convenience!

If you're on a budget and just want something for your AirPods Pro, then the FutureCharger AirPods Pro Charger is a nice option. It's small enough to fit anywhere on your desk, comes in multiple colors, and is specifically designed for your AirPods Pro.