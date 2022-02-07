Best AirPods Pro wireless chargers iMore 2022
Apple has introduced three kinds of AirPods: the regular AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. But if you have the regular AirPods or AirPods Pro, then you're able to take advantage of wireless charging, so you don't even need a cable to top off your wireless earbuds with extra juice. And if you have the updated AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case, then you can even utilize MagSafe chargers. But what are the best wireless chargers for AirPods Pro? Here are some of our favorites, and they all should work even if you have a great AirPods Pro case on, regardless of your budget.
- Magical magnets: Apple MagSafe Charger for iPhone and AirPods
- Trusted quality: Anker 313 Wireless Charger Pad
- Time to boost up: Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ Special Edition Wireless Charging Pad
- Fast simplicity: mophie 15W Wireless Charging Pad
- Multipurpose charger: Anker MagGo 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger
- Popular budget pick: Yootech 10W Qi-Certified Wireless Charger
- Tiny charger: FutureCharger AirPods Pro Charger
- All-in-one: Belkin MagSafe BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
- Cylinder of power: Anker MagGo 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger
Magical magnets: Apple MagSafe Charger for iPhone and AirPodsStaff Favorite
Apple's MagSafe charger is designed to work with the iPhone 12 and 13 series, but it is also perfect for your AirPods Pro, especially if you have the updated MagSafe charging case. It provides 15W charging speeds, making it one of the fastest wireless chargers on the market.
Trusted quality: Anker 313 Wireless Charger Pad
Anker is a trusted brand and one that we recommend over everything else. This simple charging pad provides between 7.5W to 10W of power and will work with AirPods Pro wireless charging cases.
Time to boost up: Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ Special Edition Wireless Charging Pad
This gorgeous wireless charging pad features a stainless steel base with a highly polished chrome finish underneath a black surface to give contrast to your AirPods Pro. A silicone matte surface grips your AirPods Pro, iPhone, and other compatible devices. It delivers 7.5 watts of charging to whatever you need.
Fast simplicity: mophie 15W Wireless Charging Pad
This sleek and compact wireless charger from mophie has a maximum output of 15W, so you get fast charging for your AirPods Pro and iPhone. It will look great on any desktop, and it is also a great size for traveling.
Multipurpose charger: Anker MagGo 633 Magnetic Wireless ChargerA 4-in-1 MagSafe charger
The Anker MagGo 633 is a 4-in-1 MagSafe charger that charges your MagSafe iPhone, AirPods Pro, acts as a stand for your iPhone, and has a detachable MagSafe battery pack. It's a little pricey, but well worth the cost for everything that it does.
Popular budget pick: Yootech 10W Qi-Certified Wireless Charger
Another popular budget pick is the Yootech Wireless Charger. While it doesn't specifically state that it works with AirPods, customers have had no issues with charging their AirPods with this charging pad. It provides 5W, 7.5W, and 10W charging with compatible devices.
Tiny charger: FutureCharger AirPods Pro Charger
If you just want a wireless charger for your AirPods and AirPods only, then this one from FutureCharger does the job well. It's perfectly shaped to just fit your AirPods Pro, and it comes in multiple colorways, so you can add a splash of color to your desk or nightstand. While it's designed solely for the AirPods, you could use it to charge your iPhone as well, though it's smaller than other charging pads.
All-in-one: Belkin MagSafe BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
If you have an iPhone 12/13 and Apple Watch along with your AirPods Pro, then you can't go wrong with Belkin's latest 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand. This sleek all-in-one charger outputs at up to 15W and has unique arms for your iPhone 12 and Apple Watch, with AirPods Pro going on the base. The arm for the iPhone uses MagSafe, so it's only compatible with the iPhone 12 and 13 lineups.
Cylinder of power: Anker MagGo 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger
This cylindrical-shaped charger has a top that flips out to charge up your MagSafe iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 device. Once that is flipped out, it reveals a lower charging surface that is perfect for your AirPods Pro. Of course, if you have the MagSafe charging case, it can also work on the MagSafe surface too.
Juice it up with the best AirPods Pro wireless chargers
While there are a lot of wireless charging pads out there, not all of them will work with the AirPods Pro. But the ones we've picked out here will work just fine, making them the best AirPods Pro wireless chargers available. Some of them work with multiple devices too, so if you want convenience, they have you covered.
If you want some recommendations for the best AirPods Pro wireless chargers, we highly recommend the Apple MagSafe Charger if you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 as well. While the MagSafe part won't work with AirPods Pro unless you have the new MagSafe charging case, it's the perfect size and shape for your AirPods, and can provide 15W charging speed. Plus, if you do have a MagSafe iPhone, it's super convenient too.
Another fantastic option if you have an iPhone 12 and Apple Watch is the BelkinBOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe. It's sleek, solid, and provides 15W charging for all devices. The MagSafe part holds on to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 securely, so you don't even need to worry about it. I would also recommend the Anker MagGo 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger. This one is truly unique because it isn't just a MagSafe charger and stand, as well as a wireless charging pad for your AirPods, but the MagSafe part is a detachable portable battery pack. Seriously, talk about convenience!
If you're on a budget and just want something for your AirPods Pro, then the FutureCharger AirPods Pro Charger is a nice option. It's small enough to fit anywhere on your desk, comes in multiple colors, and is specifically designed for your AirPods Pro.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These ear hooks will keep your AirPods Pro firmly in place
AirPods Pro might fit better in more ears than standard AirPods, but that doesn't mean they couldn't use a little extra stability. Use these ear hooks to keep your AirPods Pro where they're supposed to be.
Protect and spruce up your AirPods Pro with these fantastic cases
How much do you love your AirPods Pro? Make sure to keep the charging case safe with these cool cases!
Don't carry around your new MacBook Air bare! Get a case!
Your MacBook Air is expensive — make sure you protect it with a case! We've rounded up the very best.