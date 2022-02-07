Best AirPods Pro wireless chargers iMore 2022

Apple has introduced three kinds of AirPods: the regular AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. But if you have the regular AirPods or AirPods Pro, then you're able to take advantage of wireless charging, so you don't even need a cable to top off your wireless earbuds with extra juice. And if you have the updated AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case, then you can even utilize MagSafe chargers. But what are the best wireless chargers for AirPods Pro? Here are some of our favorites, and they all should work even if you have a great AirPods Pro case on, regardless of your budget.

Apple Magsafe Official Render

Magical magnets: Apple MagSafe Charger for iPhone and AirPods

Staff Favorite

Apple's MagSafe charger is designed to work with the iPhone 12 and 13 series, but it is also perfect for your AirPods Pro, especially if you have the updated MagSafe charging case. It provides 15W charging speeds, making it one of the fastest wireless chargers on the market.

Anker Wireless Charging Pad

Trusted quality: Anker 313 Wireless Charger Pad

Anker is a trusted brand and one that we recommend over everything else. This simple charging pad provides between 7.5W to 10W of power and will work with AirPods Pro wireless charging cases.

Belkin Boost Charge Wireless Charging Pad Render

Time to boost up: Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE™ Special Edition Wireless Charging Pad

This gorgeous wireless charging pad features a stainless steel base with a highly polished chrome finish underneath a black surface to give contrast to your AirPods Pro. A silicone matte surface grips your AirPods Pro, iPhone, and other compatible devices. It delivers 7.5 watts of charging to whatever you need.

$50 at Apple
Mophie 15w Fast Charge Pad

Fast simplicity: mophie 15W Wireless Charging Pad

This sleek and compact wireless charger from mophie has a maximum output of 15W, so you get fast charging for your AirPods Pro and iPhone. It will look great on any desktop, and it is also a great size for traveling.

Anker Maggo 633 Blue

Multipurpose charger: Anker MagGo 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger

A 4-in-1 MagSafe charger

The Anker MagGo 633 is a 4-in-1 MagSafe charger that charges your MagSafe iPhone, AirPods Pro, acts as a stand for your iPhone, and has a detachable MagSafe battery pack. It's a little pricey, but well worth the cost for everything that it does.

Yootech Wireless Charger Qi Certified 10w Red

Popular budget pick: Yootech 10W Qi-Certified Wireless Charger

Another popular budget pick is the Yootech Wireless Charger. While it doesn't specifically state that it works with AirPods, customers have had no issues with charging their AirPods with this charging pad. It provides 5W, 7.5W, and 10W charging with compatible devices.

From $13 at Amazon
Futurecharger Airpods Pro Charger Pink

Tiny charger: FutureCharger AirPods Pro Charger

If you just want a wireless charger for your AirPods and AirPods only, then this one from FutureCharger does the job well. It's perfectly shaped to just fit your AirPods Pro, and it comes in multiple colorways, so you can add a splash of color to your desk or nightstand. While it's designed solely for the AirPods, you could use it to charge your iPhone as well, though it's smaller than other charging pads.

$17 at Amazon
Belkin 3 In 1 Magsafe Charger

All-in-one: Belkin MagSafe BOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

If you have an iPhone 12/13 and Apple Watch along with your AirPods Pro, then you can't go wrong with Belkin's latest 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand. This sleek all-in-one charger outputs at up to 15W and has unique arms for your iPhone 12 and Apple Watch, with AirPods Pro going on the base. The arm for the iPhone uses MagSafe, so it's only compatible with the iPhone 12 and 13 lineups.

Anker Maggo 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger Purple

Cylinder of power: Anker MagGo 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger

This cylindrical-shaped charger has a top that flips out to charge up your MagSafe iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 device. Once that is flipped out, it reveals a lower charging surface that is perfect for your AirPods Pro. Of course, if you have the MagSafe charging case, it can also work on the MagSafe surface too.

Juice it up with the best AirPods Pro wireless chargers

While there are a lot of wireless charging pads out there, not all of them will work with the AirPods Pro. But the ones we've picked out here will work just fine, making them the best AirPods Pro wireless chargers available. Some of them work with multiple devices too, so if you want convenience, they have you covered.

If you want some recommendations for the best AirPods Pro wireless chargers, we highly recommend the Apple MagSafe Charger if you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 as well. While the MagSafe part won't work with AirPods Pro unless you have the new MagSafe charging case, it's the perfect size and shape for your AirPods, and can provide 15W charging speed. Plus, if you do have a MagSafe iPhone, it's super convenient too.

Another fantastic option if you have an iPhone 12 and Apple Watch is the BelkinBOOST↑CHARGE™ PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe. It's sleek, solid, and provides 15W charging for all devices. The MagSafe part holds on to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 securely, so you don't even need to worry about it. I would also recommend the Anker MagGo 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger. This one is truly unique because it isn't just a MagSafe charger and stand, as well as a wireless charging pad for your AirPods, but the MagSafe part is a detachable portable battery pack. Seriously, talk about convenience!

If you're on a budget and just want something for your AirPods Pro, then the FutureCharger AirPods Pro Charger is a nice option. It's small enough to fit anywhere on your desk, comes in multiple colors, and is specifically designed for your AirPods Pro.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.