Best wireless chargers for AirPods Pro iMore 2019

Apple has just announced the AirPods Pro, which have a new in-ear design with silicone ear tips and Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency Mode. It also comes with a wireless charging case for your convenience, though charging with a Lightning cable is still an option. We've rounded up some of the best wireless chargers available out there that will work with your new AirPods Pro on day one!

Juice it up!

There are plenty of wireless charging pads out there, but not all of them work with the AirPods wireless charging case. These will work fine with the new AirPods Pro and previous generation wireless charging case.

If we could make some recommendations, our personal pick here is the Anker Wireless Charger because Anker is a solid and trusted brand, and we've only had great experiences with their other products. Another good one is the Yootech Wireless Charging Bundle because you get two wireless charging pads that should cover all of your devices for a great price.

