Best wireless chargers for AirPods Pro iMore 2019
Apple has just announced the AirPods Pro, which have a new in-ear design with silicone ear tips and Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency Mode. It also comes with a wireless charging case for your convenience, though charging with a Lightning cable is still an option. We've rounded up some of the best wireless chargers available out there that will work with your new AirPods Pro on day one!
- Trusted quality: Anker Wireless Charger
- Time to boost up: Belkin BOOST UP Special Edition Wireless Charging Pad
- Charge all the things!: Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
- Simple and gets the job done: Mophie Wireless Charging Pad
- Wireless charging freedom: CHOETECH Dual Wireless Charger
- Get a boost: Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charger 10W
- Budget-friendly: YOUSTOO Wireless Charger
- Popular budget pick: Yootech Wireless Charger
- A bundle deal: Yootech Wireless Charging Bundle
Trusted quality: Anker Wireless ChargerStaff Favorite
Anker is a trusted brand, and one that we recommend over everything else. This simple charging pad provides between 7.5W to 10W of power, and will work with AirPods Pro wireless charging cases.
Time to boost up: Belkin BOOST UP Special Edition Wireless Charging Pad
This gorgeous wireless charging pad features a stainless steel base with a highly polished chrome finish underneath a brilliant white surface to match your AirPods Pro. A silicone matte surface grips your AirPods Pro, iPhone, and other compatible devices. It delivers 7.5 watts of charging to whatever you need.
Charge all the things!: Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
This wireless charging pad from Mophie will charge up your iPhone, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch all at the same time. It has a premium ultrasuede finish that helps provide a bit of texture and grip, and looks classy on any surface. The AirPods spot has a slight groove that should accommodate any generation of AirPods wireless charging case.
Simple and gets the job done: Mophie Wireless Charging Pad
This compact wireless charging pad from Mophie is simple and gets the job done. It's black with a sleek glass top, and the bottom tapers in, but there's an LED light to indicate that it's charging, up to 7.5 watts on contact.
Wireless charging freedom: CHOETECH Dual Wireless Charger
This wireless charger has five coils inside, giving you more options and range when it comes to placing your AirPods Pro or other Qi-compatible devices down on the surface. It can charge up to two phones simultaneously at up to 18W output, so things can charge up fast with this one.
Get a boost: Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charger 10W
If you don't care about having the special stainless steel and chrome finishes of the special edition, then the standard Boost Up Wireless Charger is for your. It comes in black or white, comes with a 4-foot power adapter cable, and provides charging from 5W for AirPods Pro (and up to 10W for other devices).
Budget-friendly: YOUSTOO Wireless Charger
This basic wireless charger will charge up your AirPods Pro and other Qi-enabled devices. It comes with multiple adapters to suit the device you're charging, plus the price is very affordable.
Popular budget pick: Yootech Wireless Charger
Another popular budget pick is the Yootech Wireless Charger. While it doesn't specifically state that it works with AirPods, customers have had no issues with charging their AirPods with this charging pad. It provides 5W, 7.5W, and 10W charging with compatible devices.
A bundle deal: Yootech Wireless Charging Bundle
This bundle comes with a wireless charging disk and an upright charging pad, so you can charge multiple devices at once. The disk works fine with AirPods Pro, but the upright pad may require your AirPods to be a bit higher up for them to charge. The price is great, considering you get two.
Juice it up!
There are plenty of wireless charging pads out there, but not all of them work with the AirPods wireless charging case. These will work fine with the new AirPods Pro and previous generation wireless charging case.
If we could make some recommendations, our personal pick here is the Anker Wireless Charger because Anker is a solid and trusted brand, and we've only had great experiences with their other products. Another good one is the Yootech Wireless Charging Bundle because you get two wireless charging pads that should cover all of your devices for a great price.
