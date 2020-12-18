Best Wireless HDMI Video Transmitter iMore 2020

The best wireless HDMI video transmitters open the door to a whole world of wire-free possibilities for your home. Imagine gaming across the house, streaming the latest movie through an Apple TV, or sharing a cable box without an unsightly HDMI splitter — transmitters make it possible. The Actiontec MyWirelessTV2 offers the best mix features, range, and price today, making it our go-to pick for most. It's not the only game in town, though, so here's our guide to the best wireless HDMI video transmitters to help you find the right one for your needs.

The Actiontec MyWirelessTV2 (also known as the ScreenBeam) system is a simple plug-and-play wireless HDMI solution that offers an excellent mix of range, performance, and video quality. This affordable system comes with two transmitter and receiver modules capable of beaming 1080p HD video and 5.1 audio through walls, ceilings, and even outdoors, up to 150 feet away with low latency. Actiontec's thoughtful transmitter kit also takes into account controls for your HDMI source with a unique infrared extension system that passes signals from a remote wirelessly as well. IR extension allows you to change the channel on a satellite box just like you would if you were in the same room by attaching an IR blaster cable in-front of your source. Pros: Plug and play setup

IR extension capabilities

Includes receiver and transmitter Cons: Limited to 1080p

Set-top box design

Best Value: IOGEAR Wireless HD TV Connection Kit

If you are looking for an affordable way to send your HDMI source across the home and don't mind having a set-top box with an external antenna, then consider IOGEAR's Wireless HD TV Connection Kit. This two-piece transmitter and receiver kit offers specs similar to our best overall pick, including 1080p HD resolution, 150-foot range, and it even comes with HDMI cables. Setting up IOGEAR's system is also quick and easy as both the transmitter and receiver modules are in-sync from the factory, so you can plug them in and enjoy wireless freedom in seconds. No Wi-Fi passwords to enter or cables to attach to your router — everything works right out of the box without touching your precious home network. Pros: Affordable price

150ft range

HDMI cables included Cons: 1080p max resolution

External antenna

Best Image Quality: J-Tech Digital JTECH-WEX-60GA

While most wireless HDMI transmitters are limited to just 1080p resolution, J-Tech Digital's WEX-60GA takes things to the next level with 4K support (3840 x 2160) at 30hz and support for 7.1 audio. Even more impressive, though, is that this transmitter system can beam 4K ultra-high-definition content with zero latency, so you don't have to worry about lip-syncing issues when watching your favorite movies or shows. Since beaming 4K over the air is demanding, the WEX-60GA requires a direct line of sight between the transmitter and receiver, and the overall range is also shorter than others at just 100 feet maximum. These limitations mean that your source and TV will need to be in the same room for consistent results. Pros: 4K image quality

Zero-latency Cons: Expensive

Short 100ft range

Doesn't transmit through walls

Best Design: Diamond Multimedia VS50

If space is at a premium or if you want to beam your content without the look of bulky boxes, then the VS50 from Diamond Multimedia is the perfect solution. The transmitter and receivers in this two-piece kit are ultra-small with a stick design that hides entirely behind your devices. Powering the VS50 takes place over micro USB, so if your TV has a port on the back, you can make your installation even cleaner. Despite the small size, this system is still capable of 1080p HD resolution at distances of up to 30 feet and with low latency at just 200ms. Pros: Compact design

USB power

Works with TVs, consoles, laptops, more Cons: Short 30ft range

No IR capabilities

Best Range: J-Tech Digital JTECH-WEX310

The powerful J-Tech Digital WEX310 with dual antenna design offers the most extensive range of all the available options on our list, with the kit capable of beaming content up to 660 feet away. The WEX310 system is so powerful that it doesn't require line of sight either, enabling you to send your HDMI source across rooms and floors, all with low latency at just 200ms. J-Tech's WEX310 system is also expandable, with the system supporting up to five units without any interference. Expandability makes it an excellent choice for those with a cable box down in the basement as it saves on potential installation fees or additional equipment rentals that add up over time. Pros: Massive 660ft range

Doesn't require line of sight

Expands up to five units Cons: Pricey

Limited to 1080p

Dual antenna design

