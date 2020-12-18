Best Wireless HDMI Video Transmitter iMore 2020
The best wireless HDMI video transmitters open the door to a whole world of wire-free possibilities for your home. Imagine gaming across the house, streaming the latest movie through an Apple TV, or sharing a cable box without an unsightly HDMI splitter — transmitters make it possible. The Actiontec MyWirelessTV2 offers the best mix features, range, and price today, making it our go-to pick for most. It's not the only game in town, though, so here's our guide to the best wireless HDMI video transmitters to help you find the right one for your needs.
Best Overall: Actiontec MyWirelessTV2
The Actiontec MyWirelessTV2 (also known as the ScreenBeam) system is a simple plug-and-play wireless HDMI solution that offers an excellent mix of range, performance, and video quality. This affordable system comes with two transmitter and receiver modules capable of beaming 1080p HD video and 5.1 audio through walls, ceilings, and even outdoors, up to 150 feet away with low latency.
Actiontec's thoughtful transmitter kit also takes into account controls for your HDMI source with a unique infrared extension system that passes signals from a remote wirelessly as well. IR extension allows you to change the channel on a satellite box just like you would if you were in the same room by attaching an IR blaster cable in-front of your source.
Pros:
- Plug and play setup
- IR extension capabilities
- Includes receiver and transmitter
Cons:
- Limited to 1080p
- Set-top box design
Best Overall
Actiontec MyWirelessTV2
A little bit of everything
Actiontec's My WirelessTV2 offers easy plug and play setup, 1080p video, 150ft range, and IR capabilities, all at a great price.
Best Value: IOGEAR Wireless HD TV Connection Kit
If you are looking for an affordable way to send your HDMI source across the home and don't mind having a set-top box with an external antenna, then consider IOGEAR's Wireless HD TV Connection Kit. This two-piece transmitter and receiver kit offers specs similar to our best overall pick, including 1080p HD resolution, 150-foot range, and it even comes with HDMI cables.
Setting up IOGEAR's system is also quick and easy as both the transmitter and receiver modules are in-sync from the factory, so you can plug them in and enjoy wireless freedom in seconds. No Wi-Fi passwords to enter or cables to attach to your router — everything works right out of the box without touching your precious home network.
Pros:
- Affordable price
- 150ft range
- HDMI cables included
Cons:
- 1080p max resolution
- External antenna
Best Value
IOGEAR Wireless HD TV Connection Kit
Wireless for less
The affordable IOGEAR transmitter doesn't skimp on the extras. This pair supports 1080p, long-range, and comes with HDMI cables.
Best Image Quality: J-Tech Digital JTECH-WEX-60GA
While most wireless HDMI transmitters are limited to just 1080p resolution, J-Tech Digital's WEX-60GA takes things to the next level with 4K support (3840 x 2160) at 30hz and support for 7.1 audio. Even more impressive, though, is that this transmitter system can beam 4K ultra-high-definition content with zero latency, so you don't have to worry about lip-syncing issues when watching your favorite movies or shows.
Since beaming 4K over the air is demanding, the WEX-60GA requires a direct line of sight between the transmitter and receiver, and the overall range is also shorter than others at just 100 feet maximum. These limitations mean that your source and TV will need to be in the same room for consistent results.
Pros:
- 4K image quality
- Zero-latency
Cons:
- Expensive
- Short 100ft range
- Doesn't transmit through walls
Best Image Quality
J-Tech Digital JTECH-WEX-60GA
4K with zero latency
J-Tech's impressive transmitter pair is one of the only options around that beams 4K wirelessly, and it does so with zero latency.
Best Design: Diamond Multimedia VS50
If space is at a premium or if you want to beam your content without the look of bulky boxes, then the VS50 from Diamond Multimedia is the perfect solution. The transmitter and receivers in this two-piece kit are ultra-small with a stick design that hides entirely behind your devices.
Powering the VS50 takes place over micro USB, so if your TV has a port on the back, you can make your installation even cleaner. Despite the small size, this system is still capable of 1080p HD resolution at distances of up to 30 feet and with low latency at just 200ms.
Pros:
- Compact design
- USB power
- Works with TVs, consoles, laptops, more
Cons:
- Short 30ft range
- No IR capabilities
Best Design
Diamond Multimedia VS50
Compact convenience
The VS50 from Diamond is perfect for placement behind the TV or for travel with an ultra-compact stick design that runs on USB.
Best Range: J-Tech Digital JTECH-WEX310
The powerful J-Tech Digital WEX310 with dual antenna design offers the most extensive range of all the available options on our list, with the kit capable of beaming content up to 660 feet away. The WEX310 system is so powerful that it doesn't require line of sight either, enabling you to send your HDMI source across rooms and floors, all with low latency at just 200ms.
J-Tech's WEX310 system is also expandable, with the system supporting up to five units without any interference. Expandability makes it an excellent choice for those with a cable box down in the basement as it saves on potential installation fees or additional equipment rentals that add up over time.
Pros:
- Massive 660ft range
- Doesn't require line of sight
- Expands up to five units
Cons:
- Pricey
- Limited to 1080p
- Dual antenna design
Best Range
J-Tech Digital JTECH-WEX310
Go the distance
For the ultimate in wireless freedom, J-Tech's powerful WEX310 transmitter can send an HDMI source up to a whopping 660 feet away.
Best for Presentations: BenQ InstaShow WDC10
Wireless HDMI transmitter systems are not just for consoles and streaming boxes in the home; some kits like the BenQ InstaShow WDC10 bring freedom from cords to the business world and laptops. BenQ's transmitter system includes two universal "buttons" that attach to the HDMI and USB ports on most PCs and Macs, enabling everyone to share the next presentation without having to track down a particular port or cable hidden somewhere in the conference room.
The InstaShow WDC10 also makes sharing to the big screen fast and easy by not requiring any drivers or apps to download, and it supports up to 16 buttons. Other highlights include 1080p resolution, 33 feet range, and a handy button storage system that comes right inside the box.
Pros:
- No app or drivers required
- Two transmitter buttons
- Includes button holder
Cons:
- High price
- 33ft range
Best for Presentations
BenQ InstaShow WDC10
Plug, play, and present
The InstaShow makes conference room screen sharing quick and easy with a universal plug and play design that doesn't need drivers.
Wireless Freedom
The best wireless HDMI video transmitters provide wireless convenience for your game consoles, satellite boxes, computers, and more. Just plug one of these wireless wonders into your source and one into your TV, and you are ready to view your content across multiple rooms and floors in your home without connecting to Wi-Fi or apps.
We love the Actiontec MyWirelessTV2's combination of affordable price, great range, and IR blaster capabilities. This two-piece set includes everything you need to experience wireless freedom: an HDMI transmitter, receiver, IR extension cables, and even two high-speed HDMI 1.4 cables that can display 1080p HD video.
