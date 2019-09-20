Best Wireless Headphones for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019

If you're a Nintendo fan, you probably already know that the Switch and Switch Lite don't have Bluetooth. So, you can't connect any old pair of headphones to them. To go wireless on your travels, you'll need a special Bluetooth transmitter dongle and compatible earphones. We've gathered the best wireless headphones to use with the Switch Lite. See which one fits your lifestyle.

All you need: SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset

This headset comes with a Bluetooth transmitter adapter. You simply plug the dongle into the Switch Lite, and the wireless headphones will connect.

$100 at Amazon

The golden key: HomeSpot Adapter

Plug it into the Switch Lite, and then Bluetooth headphones should be able to connect. Low latency transmission headphones with aptX codecs work best.

$40 at Amazon

Long battery life: Cowin SE7

These headphones come in six different colors, are comfy, offer 50 hours of playtime, and feature aptX Hi-Fi technology. They're pricey but worth it.

$120 at Amazon

Comfortable fit: Avantree Wireless Headphones

These wireless headphones have replaceable earpads, so you can swap them out if they lose their cushion. They also provide excellent sound quality.

$70 at Amazon

On the go: Geekee True Wireless

These earbuds provide 15 hours of battery life, have an IPX5 waterproof rating, low latency, and come with a charging case. Perfect for those on the move.

$50 at Amazon

Budget buy: Jamfox M85

These inexpensive phones are comfortable, last for 20 hours, and support aptX low latency codecs. They're perfect for anyone who wants an economical buy.

$27 at Amazon

Connected: TaoTronics SoundElite 71

This sweet pair of aptX buds has a 20-hour battery life, provides excellent sound quality, has an IPX6 waterproof rating, and a built-in microphone.

$28 at Amazon

Slim wear: MEBUYZ Earphones

These sleek earbuds come with a charging case, feature touch controls, and offer aptX audio technology. The compact size makes it easy to carry around.

$50 at Amazon

Best splurge: Sony WH1000XM3

These are super expensive wireless headphones, but they provide noise-canceling, 30-hour battery life, a comfortable fit, and come with a carrying case.

$348 at Amazon

Lights and sounds

The Nintendo Switch Lite is an awesome little gaming system. It's compact, super portable, and there are already thousands of games to play. When you're playing your Switch Lite on the go, it makes for an easier gaming experience if you can use a pair of wireless headphones. Unfortunately, this small Switch doesn't have Bluetooth so you'll need to be selective when choosing the proper headset.

I absolutely love the Steel Series Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset. It comes with a Bluetooth transmitter adapter that you insert into the bottom of the Switch Lite. Once in place, it automatically syncs with the headset. The microphone is detachable, and there are volume controls on the left earpad. It can also be used with an Android phone that has a USB-C port, your PS4, and your PC.

If you already have your own pair of Bluetooth headphones that you'd like to use with your Switch Lite, we highly recommend purchasing the HomeSpot Adapter. It plugs into your Switch Lite and syncs with Bluetooth headphones. For the best experience, you'll want to use headphones that feature low latency aptX codecs. If you're looking for something compact to go with this adapter, I recommend the Geekee True Wireless earbuds, since they feature aptX low latency codecs, have good sound quality, and have a decent battery life of 15 hours.

