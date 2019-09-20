Best Wireless Headphones for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019
If you're a Nintendo fan, you probably already know that the Switch and Switch Lite don't have Bluetooth. So, you can't connect any old pair of headphones to them. To go wireless on your travels, you'll need a special Bluetooth transmitter dongle and compatible earphones. We've gathered the best wireless headphones to use with the Switch Lite. See which one fits your lifestyle.
- All you need: SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset
- The golden key: HomeSpot Adapter
- Long battery life: Cowin SE7
- Comfortable fit: Avantree Wireless Headphones
- On the go: Geekee True Wireless
- Budget buy: Jamfox M85
- Connected: TaoTronics SoundElite 71
- Slim wear: MEBUYZ Earphones
- Best splurge: Sony WH1000XM3
All you need: SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless HeadsetStaff pick
This headset comes with a Bluetooth transmitter adapter. You simply plug the dongle into the Switch Lite, and the wireless headphones will connect.
The golden key: HomeSpot Adapter
Plug it into the Switch Lite, and then Bluetooth headphones should be able to connect. Low latency transmission headphones with aptX codecs work best.
Long battery life: Cowin SE7
These headphones come in six different colors, are comfy, offer 50 hours of playtime, and feature aptX Hi-Fi technology. They're pricey but worth it.
Comfortable fit: Avantree Wireless Headphones
These wireless headphones have replaceable earpads, so you can swap them out if they lose their cushion. They also provide excellent sound quality.
On the go: Geekee True Wireless
These earbuds provide 15 hours of battery life, have an IPX5 waterproof rating, low latency, and come with a charging case. Perfect for those on the move.
Budget buy: Jamfox M85
These inexpensive phones are comfortable, last for 20 hours, and support aptX low latency codecs. They're perfect for anyone who wants an economical buy.
Connected: TaoTronics SoundElite 71
This sweet pair of aptX buds has a 20-hour battery life, provides excellent sound quality, has an IPX6 waterproof rating, and a built-in microphone.
Slim wear: MEBUYZ Earphones
These sleek earbuds come with a charging case, feature touch controls, and offer aptX audio technology. The compact size makes it easy to carry around.
Best splurge: Sony WH1000XM3
These are super expensive wireless headphones, but they provide noise-canceling, 30-hour battery life, a comfortable fit, and come with a carrying case.
Lights and sounds
The Nintendo Switch Lite is an awesome little gaming system. It's compact, super portable, and there are already thousands of games to play. When you're playing your Switch Lite on the go, it makes for an easier gaming experience if you can use a pair of wireless headphones. Unfortunately, this small Switch doesn't have Bluetooth so you'll need to be selective when choosing the proper headset.
I absolutely love the Steel Series Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset. It comes with a Bluetooth transmitter adapter that you insert into the bottom of the Switch Lite. Once in place, it automatically syncs with the headset. The microphone is detachable, and there are volume controls on the left earpad. It can also be used with an Android phone that has a USB-C port, your PS4, and your PC.
If you already have your own pair of Bluetooth headphones that you'd like to use with your Switch Lite, we highly recommend purchasing the HomeSpot Adapter. It plugs into your Switch Lite and syncs with Bluetooth headphones. For the best experience, you'll want to use headphones that feature low latency aptX codecs. If you're looking for something compact to go with this adapter, I recommend the Geekee True Wireless earbuds, since they feature aptX low latency codecs, have good sound quality, and have a decent battery life of 15 hours.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Take your Nintendo Switch Lite on the go with these great cases
Looking to take your Nintendo Switch Lite with you on a vacation or business trip? Here are the best cases for the job.
Deck out your Switch Lite with these sweet accessories
Having the right accessories can vastly improve your gaming experience. We've gathered the best companion items for the Nintendo Switch Lite. See what catches your interest.
Every Joy-Con controller color plus some customization options!
They probably weren't available at first, but nowadays you can find Joy-Cons in every color under the rainbow.