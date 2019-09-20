Best Wireless Headphones for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019

If you're a Nintendo fan, you probably already know that the Switch and Switch Lite don't have Bluetooth. So, you can't connect any old pair of headphones to them. To go wireless on your travels, you'll need a special Bluetooth transmitter dongle and compatible earphones. We've gathered the best wireless headphones to use with the Switch Lite. See which one fits your lifestyle.

Lights and sounds

The Nintendo Switch Lite is an awesome little gaming system. It's compact, super portable, and there are already thousands of games to play. When you're playing your Switch Lite on the go, it makes for an easier gaming experience if you can use a pair of wireless headphones. Unfortunately, this small Switch doesn't have Bluetooth so you'll need to be selective when choosing the proper headset.

I absolutely love the Steel Series Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset. It comes with a Bluetooth transmitter adapter that you insert into the bottom of the Switch Lite. Once in place, it automatically syncs with the headset. The microphone is detachable, and there are volume controls on the left earpad. It can also be used with an Android phone that has a USB-C port, your PS4, and your PC.

If you already have your own pair of Bluetooth headphones that you'd like to use with your Switch Lite, we highly recommend purchasing the HomeSpot Adapter. It plugs into your Switch Lite and syncs with Bluetooth headphones. For the best experience, you'll want to use headphones that feature low latency aptX codecs. If you're looking for something compact to go with this adapter, I recommend the Geekee True Wireless earbuds, since they feature aptX low latency codecs, have good sound quality, and have a decent battery life of 15 hours.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.