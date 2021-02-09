Best Zelda Switch Controllers iMore 2021
When playing The Legend of Zelda games, your success is all about wielding the right tool, which translates in real life to having the best Zelda Switch controller. You can celebrate Zelda's 35th anniversary this year with one of plenty of Zelda-themed controllers to choose from. As you know, it's dangerous to go alone, take one of these!
- A wireless work of art: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller - Midnight Ride
- Gorgeous and green: PowerA - Enhanced Wireless Controller - Link Silhouette
- A wild choice: PowerA - Wired Controller - Breath of the Wild
- Simple and beautiful: PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller - Hylian Shield
- Polished Hylian: PowerA Wired Controller - Chrome Zelda
- Change of direction: Hori Pad Controller The Legend of Zelda
- Going retro: PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller – Retro Zelda
A wireless work of art: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller - Midnight RideStaff Pick
This is a beautiful looking controller from PowerA with 30 hours of gameplay on a full charge. It's wireless to help you keep the handheld freedom the Switch offers. Motion controls are even included, so you get all the same playability you'd get from the Joy-Cons or Pro Controller.
Gorgeous and green: PowerA - Enhanced Wireless Controller - Link Silhouette
A wireless controller in another Zelda design is the PowerA Link Silhouette controller. It has the same motion controls and battery life as the Midnight Ride controller but has more of your traditional Legend of Zelda colors. The map as a background to Link and Epona's silhouette brings beautiful detail to this design.
A wild choice: PowerA - Wired Controller - Breath of the Wild
In the style of Breath of the Wild, this wired controller comes with a velcro strap so you can wrap up the cord and keep it tidy when you're done playing. It's an affordable option with a 10-foot cord and is officially licensed by Nintendo.
Simple and beautiful: PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller - Hylian Shield
Enjoy the beauty of the royal symbol and a clean controller with this Hylian Shield design. The directional-pad has a nice golden touch. This wired option also has programmable buttons on the back and a place to plug in your headphones.
Polished Hylian: PowerA Wired Controller - Chrome Zelda
Another great pick from PowerA is this shiny Chrome Zelda controller. It has a beautiful shiny blue color and features the Hylian Crest. The fully removable cable is 8 feet long.
Change of direction: Hori Pad Controller The Legend of Zelda
This Hori Pad controller is also Nintendo licensed. It is a subtle design with dark gray Zelda symbols on a black controller with a gold Hylian Crest in the center. The directional pad can be individual buttons, or you can place a cover on it to have the + pad instead. The back features a place to safely keep the pad in case you want the buttons.
Going retro: PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller – Retro Zelda
If you want to take it back to the very beginning of it all, take this! The retro design celebrates the 8-bit days of gaming and has a brilliant pop of green of the buttons and joysticks on a flat black controller with the classic line, "IT'S DANGEROUS TO GO ALONE! TAKE THIS." written in a shiny black. It has a 10-foot cord and an audio jack spot for a headset.
Which will you take?
There are various options for choosing the best Switch controller to fit your Zelda needs. Many of these options include PowerA controllers as they are Nintendo licensed with long battery life for wireless controllers and a long cord if they're wired. Luckily they have created many designs, so you have options!
Our favorite is the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller - Midnight Ride. It has a beautiful design with unique color, and not being tied down with a wire makes it easier to play, however, wherever. But the wired options like the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller – Retro Zelda are a great option to save money as long as the cord doesn't bother you. Which option is your favorite?
