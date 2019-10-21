What you need to know
- iA Writer has been updated to include support for all the new goodies.
- Dark Mode and Split View are included.
- Plus tons more.
The popular text editing app iA Writer has received a big update to version 5.3, bringing iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.1 features along with it.
Fans of the app will be able to build their workflows around new Slide Over and Split View features that make it easier than ever to work on multiple documents simultaneously. Those documents will look better than ever, too – iA Writer now supports the system-wide Dark Mode feature.
Multiple Windows on iPad
- Windows can be used in Split View with other apps, in Split View with two iA Writer windows, or as a pane in Slide Over
- Tap and hold a file in Library, then select "Open in New Window"
- Or drag the app icon from Dock to the edge of the screen
- Shift+Command+N opens a new window with a new file
- Shift+Return opens a Quick Search result in a new window
Alongside those additions users can look forward to support for opening and saving files on external storage, with the new text selection features also added.
Text Selection Gestures
- New text selection gestures
- Copy with a three-finger pinch
- Paste by dropping the text down with three fingers
- Undo with a three-finger swipe left
- See Apple's documentation for more info
There are tons more additions that can be found in the app's latest release notes, too.
This update is now available as a free update for existing users and is compatible with both iPhone and iPad.
