Sony's upcoming WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are now more real than ever after new photos appeared on Reddit that seem to show the full retail packaging they will ship in.

First popping up in the Sony subreddit, the new images show a boxed pair of WH-1000XM5 headphones in white, although we can safely expect that Sony will also offer a black version for those who prefer their headphones a little on the darker side.

While we don't get to see the headphones themselves, the packaging does confirm one thing — a 30-hour battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned on. That's 10 hours less than the previously rumored 40 hours, but it's still more than enough for the vast majority of people. For comparison, AirPods Max manage just 20 hours.

The previous WH-1000XM4 headphones were a direct competitor to Apple's AirPods Max and were among the best wireless headphones on the market, especially at their price point. This new updated version is sure be just as capable. Popularity is almost certainly assured as well, although we don't yet have pricing. It's a fair bet that they will be much cheaper than the $550 Apple charges for AirPods Max, however, with the previous WH-1000XM4 selling for an MSRP of $349.99.