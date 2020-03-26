2019 was a big year for the App Store, with new figures showing that the average American iPhone user spent $100 on apps and in-app purchases during the year. That's the most ever.

The numbers come following a Sensor Tower study with the number increasing considerably over 2018. And those numbers keep on increasing despite the saturation experienced in the smartphone market.

In-app spending per U.S. iPhone grew 27 percent year-over-year in 2019, compared to 36 percent between 2017 and 2018, owing to continued market maturation and growing saturation of smartphone ownership among consumers. This Y/Y growth was considerable nonetheless, and speaks to the sustained health of the iOS ecosystem in the U.S. where spending continues to increase at a rate outpacing adoption of devices by first-time users.

Mobile games make up the lion's share of the spending, as you'd expect. But the split probably isn't as severe as expected with gaming making up 54% of all spending.